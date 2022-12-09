Skip to main content

Jayson Tatum And Jaylen Brown Are The Third Highest Scoring Duo In The Last 20 Years

Jayson Tatum And Jaylen Brown Are The Third Highest Scoring Duo In The Last 20 Years

The Boston Celtics have simply been sensational in the 2022-23 NBA season. They have the best record in not only the Eastern Conference but the entire league. Speaking of their record, they now have a 21-5 record with still a plethora of games left to be played in the season,

The Celtics registered their 21st win of the season against the Phoenix Suns. It was a one-sided win where Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown dominated the entire game. Talking about Tatum and Brown, the duo has been simply phenomenal this season.

So much so that Brown has claimed himself and Tatum as the best duo in the NBA right now. To be honest, can we really blame Brown? They have the facts in favor of them.

Jayson Tatum And Jaylen Brown Enter Kobe Bryant And Shaquille O'Neal Territory

There have been many incredible duos in the history of the NBA. Fans love duos who can score at will. The duo of Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal was certainly one of them. In fact, the iconic Lakers duo held the record for averaging the most points by a duo in the NBA for several years with 57.5 PPG.

The record was broken by Russell Westbrook and James Harden in the 2019-20 NBA season, where the duo averaged 61.5 PPG. Now, a couple of seasons later, Tatum and Brown have become the third-highest scoring duo with 57.2 PPG this season.

The Celtics have been in search of winning the 18th NBA Championship for a long time now. But time after time, the franchise has failed to achieve that goal. Well, as things stand right now, the Celtics are certainly the favorites to win the NBA title this season and end the championship drought. But as Tatum mentioned, they cannot get ahead of themselves and need to focus on winning the title instead of just winning games.

