Kyrie Irving Had 9 Different Head Coaches In 12 Seasons

Kyrie Irving is one of the best point guards in the game today, and there's no doubt that he is an elite three-level scorer who is exceptionally proficient at the rim and from the midrange area. This season, Kyrie Irving has been on a tear, averaging 30.1 PPG, 5.0 RPG, and 4.9 APG.

Throughout the course of his career, Kyrie Irving has been on a number of different teams, with controversies at almost every stop. On virtually every team, Kyrie Irving has had multiple head coaches. In fact, he has 9 different head coaches in only 12 seasons of play. The head coaches featured Byron Scott (2011-13), Mike Brown (2013-14), David Blatt (2014-2016), and Tyronn Lue (2016-17) from his time on the Cavaliers. From his tenure with the Boston Celtics, he had Brad Stevens (2017-19), and on the Brooklyn Nets, he's had Kenny Atkinson (2019-20), Jacque Vaughn (2020), Steve Nash (2020-22), and now the next head coach of the Nets, whoever it may end up being.

During Kyrie Irving's time with the Brooklyn Nets, the team has already fired two head coaches, Kenny Atkinson and Steve Nash. There were previous reports about Kyrie Irving hating Steve Nash, though it is unclear if he played a part in his recent firing.

It was recently reported that the Brooklyn Nets plan on hiring Ime Udoka for their head coaching vacancy. We will see if the coach is able to develop a rapport with Kyrie Irving, and that will absolutely be key to the Nets' success this season.

Kyrie Irving Has Had A Lot Of Controversies During His Time On The Brooklyn Nets

There is no doubt that there has been a lot of negative media attention directed toward Kyrie Irving throughout his tenure with the Brooklyn Nets. Kyrie Irving's most recent controversy was because he posted a Tweet featuring an anti-semitic movie. When commenting on the situation, Steve Nash suggested that the team is used to the consistent "situations" surrounding the team, claiming that they have "built an immunity to some of it".

“I don’t think our group is overly affected by the situation,” Nash said. “We’ve had so many situations over the last two-and-a-half years I think we’ve kind of built an immunity to some of it. I also think our guys aren’t that familiar with the material.

Hopefully, we will see Kyrie Irving find a way to make amends with the Jewish community going forward. There is no doubt that promoting hate speech of any kind is absolutely unacceptable.

It remains to be seen how well the Brooklyn Nets do after the hiring of Ime Udoka. They have struggled under Steve Nash, only going 2-5 to start the year. Hopefully, we see Ime Udoka get the best out of the Brooklyn Nets, and perhaps he will be the coach that ends up helping the team win an NBA championship.