Skip to main content

Kyrie Irving Had 9 Different Head Coaches In 12 Seasons

Raja Bell Calls Out Kyrie Irving After His Newest Controversy: "He Doesn't Really Care. He Just Does What He Does."

Kyrie Irving is one of the best point guards in the game today, and there's no doubt that he is an elite three-level scorer who is exceptionally proficient at the rim and from the midrange area. This season, Kyrie Irving has been on a tear, averaging 30.1 PPG, 5.0 RPG, and 4.9 APG.

Throughout the course of his career, Kyrie Irving has been on a number of different teams, with controversies at almost every stop. On virtually every team, Kyrie Irving has had multiple head coaches. In fact, he has 9 different head coaches in only 12 seasons of play. The head coaches featured Byron Scott (2011-13), Mike Brown (2013-14), David Blatt (2014-2016), and Tyronn Lue (2016-17) from his time on the Cavaliers. From his tenure with the Boston Celtics, he had Brad Stevens (2017-19), and on the Brooklyn Nets, he's had Kenny Atkinson (2019-20), Jacque Vaughn (2020), Steve Nash (2020-22), and now the next head coach of the Nets, whoever it may end up being.

During Kyrie Irving's time with the Brooklyn Nets, the team has already fired two head coaches, Kenny Atkinson and Steve Nash. There were previous reports about Kyrie Irving hating Steve Nash, though it is unclear if he played a part in his recent firing.

It was recently reported that the Brooklyn Nets plan on hiring Ime Udoka for their head coaching vacancy. We will see if the coach is able to develop a rapport with Kyrie Irving, and that will absolutely be key to the Nets' success this season.

Kyrie Irving Has Had A Lot Of Controversies During His Time On The Brooklyn Nets

There is no doubt that there has been a lot of negative media attention directed toward Kyrie Irving throughout his tenure with the Brooklyn Nets. Kyrie Irving's most recent controversy was because he posted a Tweet featuring an anti-semitic movie. When commenting on the situation, Steve Nash suggested that the team is used to the consistent "situations" surrounding the team, claiming that they have "built an immunity to some of it".

“I don’t think our group is overly affected by the situation,” Nash said. “We’ve had so many situations over the last two-and-a-half years I think we’ve kind of built an immunity to some of it. I also think our guys aren’t that familiar with the material. 

Hopefully, we will see Kyrie Irving find a way to make amends with the Jewish community going forward. There is no doubt that promoting hate speech of any kind is absolutely unacceptable.

It remains to be seen how well the Brooklyn Nets do after the hiring of Ime Udoka. They have struggled under Steve Nash, only going 2-5 to start the year. Hopefully, we see Ime Udoka get the best out of the Brooklyn Nets, and perhaps he will be the coach that ends up helping the team win an NBA championship.

YOU MAY LIKE

Raja Bell Calls Out Kyrie Irving After His Newest Controversy: "He Doesn't Really Care. He Just Does What He Does."
NBA Media

Kyrie Irving Had 9 Different Head Coaches In 12 Seasons

By Lee Tran
Malik Beasley And His Son Dressed Up As DC And Marvel Superheroes on Halloween
NBA Media

Malik Beasley And His Son Dressed Up As DC And Marvel Superheroes on Halloween

By Divij Kulkarni
Steve Nash Released A Heartfelt Statement After Leaving The Brooklyn Nets: "It Was An Amazing Experience With Many Challenges"
NBA Media

Steve Nash Released A Heartfelt Statement After Leaving The Brooklyn Nets: "It Was An Amazing Experience With Many Challenges"

By Divij Kulkarni
Kawhi Leonard Is Frustrated And Not Where He Wants To Be In Terms Of Playing More Games This Season
NBA Media

Kawhi Leonard Is Frustrated And Not Where He Wants To Be In Terms Of Playing More Games This Season

By Divij Kulkarni
Stephen A. Smith Urges The Brooklyn Nets To Get Ime Udoka Or Mark Jackson As Their Next Head Coach
NBA Media

Stephen A. Smith Urges The Brooklyn Nets To Get Ime Udoka Or Mark Jackson As Their Next Head Coach

By Divij Kulkarni
trae young halloween
NBA Media

Video: Trae Young Wears Black Panther Costume For Halloween

By Lee Tran
Ime Udoka Has Emerged As The Likely Next Head Coach For The Brooklyn Nets After Steve Nash Was Fired
NBA Media

Ime Udoka Has Emerged As The Likely Next Head Coach For The Brooklyn Nets After Steve Nash Was Fired

By Divij Kulkarni
Jordan Clarkson's Halloween Costume As Edward Scissorhands Went Viral
NBA Media

Jordan Clarkson's Halloween Costume As Edward Scissorhands Went Viral

By Aikansh Chaudhary
NBA Fans React To Myles Turner Pushing To Be Traded To The Lakers: "First Time Someone Requested A Trade On A Podcast"
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Myles Turner Pushing To Be Traded To The Lakers: "First Time Someone Requested A Trade On A Podcast"

By Divij Kulkarni
The 10 Best NBA Players That LeBron James Beat In The NBA Finals
NBA

The 10 Best NBA Players That LeBron James Beat In The NBA Finals

By Nick Mac
Patrick Beverley Says Barbers Disrespectfully Charge NBA Players A Lot For Haircuts: 15K Per Year Is Too Much
NBA Media

Patrick Beverley Says Barbers Disrespectfully Charge NBA Players A Lot For Haircuts: 15K Per Year Is Too Much

By Gautam Varier
5 Trades That Could Reshape The Brooklyn Nets And Create A Championship Squad
NBA

5 Trades That Could Reshape The Brooklyn Nets And Create A Championship Squad

By Eddie Bitar
NBA Fans React To The Brooklyn Nets Firing Steve Nash: "It Was Always Going To Happen"
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To The Brooklyn Nets Firing Steve Nash: "It Was Always Going To Happen"

By Divij Kulkarni
Richard Jefferson Explains Why 2004 Team USA Was A 'Recipe For Disaster'
NBA Media

Richard Jefferson Explains Why 2004 Team USA Was A 'Recipe For Disaster'

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Eric Gordon Clapped Back At A Reporter Who Endlessly Criticized The Rockets For Running Clutch Plays For Him: "What's So F**kin Funny?"
NBA Media

Eric Gordon Clapped Back At A Reporter Who Endlessly Criticized The Rockets For Running Clutch Plays For Him: "What's So F**kin Funny?"

By Divij Kulkarni
Brooklyn Nets Have Fired Steve Nash, Says Adrian Wojnarowski
NBA Media

Brooklyn Nets Have Fired Steve Nash, Says Adrian Wojnarowski

By Divij Kulkarni