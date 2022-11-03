Lakers Fans Celebrate Russell Westbrook After He Dominates Off The Bench For Third Straight Game: "He's Back!"

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers gave their fans plenty to worry about on Wednesday night. Against the Pelicans, there were injury scares, defensive lapses, and some moments where this Lakers crew looked the way they did in the first five games of the season.

In the end, the Lakers even walked away with the win, putting them at just 2-5 on the season thanks to some late-game heroics from Matt Ryan.

Most notably, though, it was the play of Russell Westbrook that sparked hope in the otherwise crushing defeat. He was electric off the bench again and made a real impact on the game, dropping 13 points, 9 assists, and 7 rebounds on 60% shooting in 25 minutes.

Fans Went Crazy For Russell Westbrook After Another Great Game Off The Bench

All-in-all, it was another masterpiece from the former MVP, who looked like his old self again in the win over New Orleans. On social media, fans from all over flooded the timeline to celebrate the miracle victory and Westbrook's ascension back into stardom.

The Lakers will not be leading the West standings this year, but they may be better than their 0-5 start suggested. If Anthony Davis can stay healthy, and LeBron can revert to his superstar form, the Lakers could easily turn this around.

Of course, Westbrook's acceptance of his bench role will also help improve things in a huge way.

"I'm in the right position to be able to help my teammates and make them better," said Westbrook. "It's been benefitial for everybody in my opinion and my job is to find ways to keep making my team better, whatever is needed that night whether it's assisting, scoring, rebounding, or defending. I'm a person that prides myself on doing everything each and every night and I wanna be able to have that trickle-down effect on the guys I'm on the floor with."

Overall, the Lakers are still 2-5 on the season and have a lot of work to do to become the team they want to be. But after going 0-5, and hitting rock bottom last week, the Purple and Gold are officially back from the dead and could have a fighter's chance to make some noise when it counts.

At this point, it's still too early to draw any conclusions, but this Westbrook strategy is working out so far, and credit has to be given to Darvin Ham for getting Russ, and everybody else to buy into his game plan.