Skip to main content

Lakers Fans Celebrate Russell Westbrook After He Dominates Off The Bench For Third Straight Game: "He's Back!"

Russell Westbrook

The Los Angeles Lakers gave their fans plenty to worry about on Wednesday night. Against the Pelicans, there were injury scares, defensive lapses, and some moments where this Lakers crew looked the way they did in the first five games of the season.

In the end, the Lakers even walked away with the win, putting them at just 2-5 on the season thanks to some late-game heroics from Matt Ryan.

Most notably, though, it was the play of Russell Westbrook that sparked hope in the otherwise crushing defeat. He was electric off the bench again and made a real impact on the game, dropping 13 points, 9 assists, and 7 rebounds on 60% shooting in 25 minutes.

Fans Went Crazy For Russell Westbrook After Another Great Game Off The Bench

All-in-all, it was another masterpiece from the former MVP, who looked like his old self again in the win over New Orleans. On social media, fans from all over flooded the timeline to celebrate the miracle victory and Westbrook's ascension back into stardom.

The Lakers will not be leading the West standings this year, but they may be better than their 0-5 start suggested. If Anthony Davis can stay healthy, and LeBron can revert to his superstar form, the Lakers could easily turn this around.

Of course, Westbrook's acceptance of his bench role will also help improve things in a huge way.

"I'm in the right position to be able to help my teammates and make them better," said Westbrook. "It's been benefitial for everybody in my opinion and my job is to find ways to keep making my team better, whatever is needed that night whether it's assisting, scoring, rebounding, or defending. I'm a person that prides myself on doing everything each and every night and I wanna be able to have that trickle-down effect on the guys I'm on the floor with."

Overall, the Lakers are still 2-5 on the season and have a lot of work to do to become the team they want to be. But after going 0-5, and hitting rock bottom last week, the Purple and Gold are officially back from the dead and could have a fighter's chance to make some noise when it counts.

At this point, it's still too early to draw any conclusions, but this Westbrook strategy is working out so far, and credit has to be given to Darvin Ham for getting Russ, and everybody else to buy into his game plan.

YOU MAY LIKE

Russell Westbrook
NBA Media

Lakers Fans Celebrate Russell Westbrook After He Dominates Off The Bench For Third Straight Game: "He's Back!"

By Nico Martinez
Russell Westbrook
NBA Media

Russell Westbrook Finally Embraces His Bench Role For The Los Angeles Lakers: "It's Been Beneficial For Everybody."

By Nico Martinez
NBA Fans Suspect Something Is Off With LeBron James During Game Against The Pelicans
NBA Media

NBA Fans Suspect Something Is Off With LeBron James During Game Against The Pelicans

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Michael Jordan Led Team USA To An 8-0 Record Over NBA All-Stars Before He Entered The NBA
NBA Media

Michael Jordan Led Team USA To An 8-0 Record Over NBA All-Stars Before He Entered The NBA

By Titan Frey
LeBron James
NBA Media

Lakers Fans React After LeBron James Has First Injury Scare Of The Season: "I'm Ready To Give You My Foot, Bro."

By Nico Martinez
NBA Fans React To Brooklyn Nets Trying To Hire A New PR Coordinator
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Brooklyn Nets Trying To Hire A New PR Coordinator

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Kawhi Leonard
NBA Media

NBA Rumors: The Los Angeles Clippers Fear Kawhi Leonard Has Suffered Major Injury Setback

By Nico Martinez
Steve Nash
NBA Media

Jeff Van Gundy Defends Steve Nash After Being Exiled From The Nets

By Nico Martinez
Celtics Reporter Opens Up On How The Ime Udoka Situation Is Affecting Her And Other Female Employees: "Seeing Uninvolved People’s Names Thrown Around In The Media, Including Mine, With Such Carelessness Is Disgusting."
NBA Media

Celtics Players Are Reportedly 'Shocked And Confused' By Ime Udoka Being Hired By The Nets

By Nico Martinez
Former NBA Player Says Russell Westbrook Doesn't Know How To Impact A Winning Team: "He Hasn't Figured That Out"
NBA Media

Former NBA Player Says Russell Westbrook Doesn't Know How To Impact A Winning Team: "He Hasn't Figured That Out"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Ime Udoka
NBA Media

NBA Insider Says Brooklyn Nets Will Finalize Deal With Ime Udoka As Soon As Tomorrow

By Nico Martinez
Kyrie Irving
NBA Media

Kyrie Irving Issues A Statement Amid Anti-Semitic Claims, Pledges To Donate $500,000 Toward Anti-Hate Organizations

By Nico Martinez
Kevin Durant and Steve Nash
NBA Media

Shannon Sharpe Calls Out Kevin Durant For Betraying Steve Nash: "KD Wanted Nash And Then KD Turned His Back On That Man."

By Nico Martinez
Kevin Durant and Steve Nash
NBA Media

Former NBA Coach Amar'e Stoudemire Drops Major Truth Bomb On The Brooklyn Nets

By Nico Martinez
Anthony Edwards
NBA Media

Kendrick Perkins Rips Anthony Edwards For Recent Comments On Having Zero Dunks This Season: "No Accountability Whatsoever."

By Nico Martinez
Ime Udoka and Steve Nash
NBA Media

NBA Rumors: The Brooklyn Nets Reportedly Spoke To Ime Udoka Before Firing Steve Nash

By Nico Martinez