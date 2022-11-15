Skip to main content

Lakers' Target Eric Gordon Posts A Cryptic Emoji After The Rockets' Last Game

Eric Gordon is one of the best veteran shooters that could be available on the trade market if the Houston Rockets would decide to move him. Gordon is one of the final pieces of the Rockets team that competed for titles under James Harden. The Rockets haven't moved Gordon and he has been on the tanking team for the last 2 seasons.

The Rockets are expected to stay towards the bottom of the NBA this season, as they have the worst record in the league with 2-12 on the season. They lost last night to the Los Angeles Clippers, as the Rockets look like they'll be in front of the queue to draft Victor Wembanyama.

Gordon might have gotten sick of the Rockets' ineptitude, as he tweeted out an angry emoji after the loss to the Clippers.

Gordon has been heavily linked to the Lakers for multiple seasons now, and this could finally be the year he is moved and can help a team that needs him. The Lakers' shooting has been improving, but getting a veteran like Gordon would help them immensely. 

Will The Lakers Still Make A Move For Gordon?

There are many trade packages that LA can construct if they want Gordon on their team. Suffice it to say, adding him alone isn't going to get it done. They could use Patrick Beverley's $13 million to come close to Gordon's contract for a trade, but one move isn't enough for Gordon to be especially valuable to the Lakers.

Trade ideas like ones where the Lakers could go all out and move Russell Westbrook to not only get Gordon from the Rockets but also Myles Turner and Buddy Hield from the Lakers. EG is wasted on this tanking Houston team that evidently is a few years away from being even as competitive as the Oklahoma City Thunder. 

