LeBron James' Family: Wife, Sons, Daughter, Brother, Mother And Father

LeBron James is the king of the NBA, and he has been, essentially, the king ever since he stepped foot into the league in 2003. He's also known as King James, which is a nice touch to go with his last name.

Yes, LeBron James is royalty in the basketball world, with many claiming he's sitting on top of the throne as the greatest the NBA has ever seen. Yet, a king is never alone in achieving success, as they are nothing without their queen... Or their family. 

Fans know some about LeBron's family, like his son Bronny James, who is soon looking to make the NBA. Most also know a little about his wife, Savannah James, as LeBron and Savannah have what appears to be the perfect relationship.

King James' Family

LeBron James has been in the spotlight since his high school days, and sometimes things can get tough for him. This was especially true as a younger man when he had to deal with all the pressure of being a young star. This could break most people.

LeBron has kept a level head through it all, which is pretty remarkable, to say the least. 

Without further ado, here are the members of LeBron James' family.

Via Names Biography: 

Savannah James - Savannah met LeBron when she was 16 and LeBron was 17. They attended rival schools, but this didn't stop LeBron from inviting Savannah to one of his basketball games, and they'd soon become a couple.

Profession - Businesswoman and Philanthropist

Date of Birth - August 27, 1986

Age - 36

Birthplace - Akron, Ohio

Religion - Christian

Nationality - American

Net worth - $75 million

Gloria James - Gloria is the mother of LeBron. She had LeBron when she was 16 years old.

Profession - Social activist, Philanthropist, and Entrepreneur

Date of Birth - February 4, 1968

Age - 54

Birthplace - Akron, Ohio

Religion - Christian

Nationality - American

Net worth - $2-$5 Million

Anthony McClelland - Anthony had a causal relationship with Gloria James, which resulted in LeBron being born.

Profession - Unknown

Date of Birth - November 23, 1972 (rumored)

Age - At least 49

Birth Place - Akron, Ohio

Religion - Unknown

Net Worth - Unknown

Aaron McClelland Gamble - Aaron is the half-brother of LeBron, as they share the same father, Anthony McClelland. Aaron had reached out to LeBron in the past for financial support when his mother was sick, but LeBron never responded.

Profession - Unknown

Date of Birth - May 31, 1987

Age - 35

Birthplace - Akron, Ohio

Religion - Unknown

Nationality - American

Net worth - $300,000 (reportedly)

Bronny James - Born LeBron James Jr., Bronny is LeBron's eldest son, who is looking to join his father in the NBA.

Profession - High School Student

Date of Birth - October 06, 2004

Age - 18

Birthplace - Cleveland, Ohio

Religion - Christian

Nationality - American

Net worth - $10 million

Bryce Maximus James - Bryce is LeBron's second child, and he's blossoming into a great high school basketball player.

Profession - High School Student

Date of Birth - June 14, 2007

Age - 15

Birthplace - Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio

Religion - Christian

Nationality - American

Net worth - $1 million

Zhuri James - Zhuri is LeBron's youngest child and only daughter. She's building herself up on YouTube as a star.

Profession - Kindergarten student/YouTube star

Date of Birth - October 22, 2014

Age - 8

Birthplace - Cleveland, Ohio

Religion - Christian

Nationality - American

Net worth - $1 Million

There you have it, LeBron James' family. As you can see, there's a lot of royalty in his family. After a rough start in life, LeBron has turned his life around and became one of the greatest NBA players of all time.

LeBron, along with his wife, Savannah, have raised three children, all of which have the potential to achieve great things in their lives, as well. It's a little unfortunate about LeBron's brother, Aaron, who never got the financial support he needed when his mother was sick.

Still, you can't blame LeBron, as he didn't grow up with Aaron and didn't know him. So, it comes as no surprise that LeBron wouldn't answer when his brother reached out and asked for money.

The future is bright for the “James Gang,” and it would be exciting to see if LeBron does play in the NBA with Bronny and even Bryce. It's safe to say the James name won't fade from the spotlight for a long time.

