Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against The San Antonio Spurs: Is LeBron James Ready?

LeBron James's availability is perhaps the only thing that matters as the Los Angeles Lakers look to prop up back-to-back wins against a misfiring San Antonio Spurs.

The 37-year-old has missed five of the 16 games the Lakers have played so far. The left adductor injury he suffered while playing against the Los Angeles Clippers wasn't deemed serious, but the management's decision to rest him through what was a relatively winnable stretch saw him watch from the sidelines as he recovered.

Reports suggest that James is expected to play against the Spurs. Whether it means reduced minutes is a question that only Darvin Ham will have the answer for.

The good news is Anthony Davis is not mentioned in ESPN's updated injury report. The big man, who has been in scintillating form while dealing with back issues, was not part of the list.

Ahead of the first of the two consecutive games against San Antonio, here's a look at the injury report.

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against The San Antonio Spurs: LeBron James Likely To Return

Speaking on the sidelines of the Lakers' game against the Phoenix Suns, TNT's Chris Haynes reported that LeBron James plans to return to action against the Spurs.

ESPN's latest injury report update suggested the same and had listed Juan Toscano-Anderson as out (note that the update on his condition was against the Suns). Cole Swider continues to miss out on games.

"LeBron James has missed his fifth straight game with that groin strain, but I am told that will be the extent because league sources inform me that LeBron will make his return on Friday in San Antonio."

The return of James provides a massive boost to LA's offense, although they will look to feed Davis the ball more. He's been their impact player in the 37-year-old's absence and has maintained that nothing changes when their superstar arrives.

James and Davis' chemistry, along with Russell Westbrook's meaningful off-the-bench performances will be crucial for the side as they look to hit the .500 mark before the end of the year. With two games against the Spurs, the Lakers will look to make a surge.

