Mario Chalmers Explains Why LeBron James Will Never Surpass Michael Jordan

Former NBA player Mario Chalmers played alongside LeBron James on the Miami Heat, but he remains on Team Michael Jordan in the GOAT debate. Chalmers was asked during an appearance on Run It Back on FanDuel TV if there is anything James can do to change his mind, and the answer is no.

“Me and [Michael Beasley had this argument yesterday for like an hour,” Chalmers said. “… For me, now this is just for me, I’m speaking for me. I’m a player that wants that last-second shot. That always thrives in that last second moment. So, no matter if I’m on the team or not, I want that player to be able to take the shot.

“And not saying Bron won’t do that and hasn’t did it, but Jordan just has the aura of like, ‘I’m going to do it,'” Chalmers continued. “We know Bron’s going to make the right play and help people win the game. Jordan’s going to go get it. They both make the right plays at the end, but I just feel like Jordan, his aura is more of my speed.”

Jordan was a gunner who always wanted to take that big shot with time winding down. He delivered more often than not in those situations, too. Jordan hit nine game-winning buzzer-beaters in his career, the most in NBA history.

As for James, he has opted for a different approach in clutch situations in his career. The 41-year-old tries to make the right play instead of forcing up a shot. James is almost always going to pass the ball if he sees that a teammate is wide open. He has faced a lot of criticism for this approach, but has refused to change.

Now, James passing the ball in those situations has led to this narrative forming that he isn’t clutch. That is not the truth. James has made eight game-winning buzzer-beaters, tied for second-most in NBA history with Kobe Bryant and Joe Johnson. Jordan, Bryant, and Johnson are all regarded as clutch players, and James should be as well. He doesn’t shy away from those moments, as his critics would like you to believe.

To be fair to Chalmers, he did make it clear that he isn’t saying that James hasn’t done it. He just prefers Jordan’s way of doing things. Chalmers also previously pointed to the fear factor being a reason he ranks the Chicago Bulls icon above James. He added as well that Jordan is the guy he’d want to live and die with in the big moment.

Chalmers brought up his and James’ former Heat teammate, Michael Beasley, on the show here, and the GOAT debate is a subject they disagree on. Beasley believes James is the GOAT and claimed that no one talks about the negatives when it comes to Jordan. It is true that his failings tend to get overlooked, but he achieved so much.

Jordan won six titles, six Finals MVPs, five MVPs, one DPOY, and 10 scoring titles. That’s a terrific resume.

James’ isn’t quite as good, as he has won four titles, four Finals MVPs, four MVPs, one scoring title, and one assists title. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar is the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, though, and his incredible longevity has led to him setting records that no one will ever break. Some consider that to be enough for James to be the GOAT, but others disagree.