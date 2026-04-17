Skip Bayless Addresses Viral ‘Put Your Glasses Back On’ Moment With Shannon Sharpe

Skip Bayless has finally addressed one of the most viral and controversial moments from his time on Undisputed, the heated ‘put your glasses back on’ exchange with Shannon Sharpe. Speaking in an interview with DJ Vlad on VladTV, Bayless attempted to provide context behind a moment that many fans saw as the breaking point in their on-air partnership.

“I’ve always worked with Black partners my whole life. So I don’t think anybody who knows me would ever think that race had anything to do with any of this. Shannon Sharpe and I just competed every day. He’s in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.”

“And I am proud and stubborn to a fault. I love to compete on live television with sports opinions because I believe in mine, I back them up, and I stand by them. And like the Lil Wayne theme song says, you don’t back down. So, sure, we’re going to get into it back and forth. But we got into it every day in every way. That was the appeal of that show.”

“It was very different than what I did with Stephen A. Smith, because we both come from a journalism background, and neither of us played pro sports, or even college sports. I think Stephen A played a little. But with Shannon, I’m matching opinions with a Pro Football Hall of Famer. He’s got Super Bowl rings and never lost a Super Bowl. So it’s the ultimate challenge.”

“We would get into it every day. This went on for years. We were together seven and a half years… Off camera, we got along really well. I wouldn’t say we were friends in a social sense. We didn’t socialize. But Stephen A is my brother. Literally more of a brother to me than my actual brother was. And with Shannon, we worked together very well. We were in sync. Shannon works so hard. He’s so prepared, on time, ready to go. We had a great working relationship. It functioned like a well-oiled machine at the highest level.”

This perspective contrasts sharply with how Sharpe has described the fallout. Sharpe has previously admitted that the infamous exchange deeply affected him. He stated that he felt disrespected during that moment and believed Bayless had crossed a line. At one point, Sharpe even revealed that he had to stop himself from reacting physically during the argument, highlighting how intense the situation became.

The split between the two was not sudden, but that moment accelerated the breakdown. Years of tension, small disagreements, and perceived slights built up, and the viral exchange became the tipping point. After seven and a half years together, the partnership ended, closing one of the most successful chapters in sports debate television.

Bayless’ recent comments attempt to reframe the narrative. He presents the moment as part of a larger competitive environment rather than a personal attack. Still, the reality sits somewhere in between. The show thrived on tension, but that same tension eventually became too much to sustain. What worked as entertainment for years ultimately led to a breaking point that neither side could move past.