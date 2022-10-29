NBA Analyst Takes Big Shots At LeBron James Over Lakers Crisis: "This Is What You Wanted."

Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

Even if you're a casual fan, you must know that the Los Angeles Lakers are nothing but a poverty franchise right now. After an offseason full of rumors about the Purple and Gold targeting big players like Kyrie Irving and Donovan Mitchell, they settled with a couple of veterans that haven't really made a big impact on the team.

Now, the 17-time NBA champions are struggling, and are one of two teams that are yet to win a game in the young 2022-23 NBA season. Following another defeat against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Lakers are now 0-5 and the situation doesn't look that promising.

This week has been full of criticism for the Purple and Gold and LeBron James has become the favorite target of critics, especially now that Russell Westbrook started to show a different face.

NBA Analyst Takes Big Shots At LeBron James Over Lakers Crisis

During a recent edition of The Odd Couple, Rob Parker discussed the current moment of the Lakers with Chris Broussard. Parker was livid when he talked about LeBron James, blaming him for this whole situation, saying the team did everything he asked them to do and now they're stuck with a bunch of players that don't help them in any way.

In the wake of LeBron posting a cryptic message on Instagram, Parker had this to say (3:37):

“The Los Angeles Lakers, a storied and fabled basketball franchise, turned over everything to you. The keys, the future, whatever. They got in bed with LeBron (James) and they said ‘LeBron, we’ll trade away everybody. All the promising kids we drafted, everybody. We want to win now, we’re gonna do whatever it takes… We’ll go get Anthony Davis.’" "And now, he’s acting like they’re taking him for granted and they don’t wanna do anything for him? All they’ve done is bend over backward for LeBron James since he got to LA! They’ve got to be gymnasts at this point, Rob Pelinka, everybody…Stop it LeBron…This is what you wanted. Now, eat it, you made the mess, now eat it and stop blaming other people. The Lakers have done enough for you,” Parker said.

Everybody is trying to put the blame on everybody right now. Some say Russell Westbrook is responsible for this bad moment, others say Anthony Davis is to blame, others say it's LeBron and most fans think the front office has the biggest responsibility.

This team has a lot of questions to answer, and no matter who has the bigger responsibility, everybody should be on the same page if they want to turn things around fast.