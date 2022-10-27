Skip to main content

NBA Fans React To Popeyes Throwing Shade At Karl-Anthony Towns

Popeyes leaped to Anthony Edwards' defense after his Minnesota Timberwolves teammate, Karl-Anthony Towns, wanted him to lay off Popeyes.

After Towns felt that he could do a better job" teaching Edwards how to take care of his body, especially with a grueling 82-game regular season, the fast food brand took to Twitter to aid the young forward.

Here's what Popeye's had to say when Towns took a critical shot after the team's 115-106 loss to the San Antonio Spurs.

"Good luck to every high-level athlete who eats Popeyes regardless of what their teammates say."

To recollect, Towns felt that athletes of their level could do better in managing their eating habits. Per The New York Post, he said:

Maybe I could do a better job of teaching him how to take care of his body — diet and everything. That’ll be on me. I know y’all think it’s funny up here when he talks about Popeyes and all that s–t. That doesn’t make me happy to hear. We’re high-level athletes.” 

Needless to say, the brand decided to perhaps jump in and lend a hand of support to the young gun. In the meantime, fans had their say on the issue:

Only time will tell the ramifications of the feud between the fast food chain and the player.

Kendrick Perkins Slams Karl-Anthony Towns For His Public Comment On Edwards

Former NBA player and current analyst Kendrick Perkins called out the Timberwolves' big man for his thoughts on Edwards and felt the discussion could have been a more private one.

In a recent appearance on NBA Today, he spoke about how the senior player could have done better in terms of his approach as opposed to outing Edwards.

"It's unacceptable. As KAT continues to grow in a leadership role, he can't do those types of things. That's a conversation that you gotta have behind closed doors. What KAT should've came up and said is that 'I have to better. I have to be better in the pick-and-roll defense. I have to get back in transition.'"

"Okay, he's struggling, this guy is young, he's very confident, and he's going to continue to find his way. KAT has to remember, Kevin Garnett was one of his veteran leaders. He didn't air him out publicly and I know he had some things that he had to clean up. He had to work on himself getting in shape and learning how to diet and do nutrition."

The Wolves play the Los Angeles Lakers next and will hope to get back on track after a win and a loss to the Spurs. They will fancy their chances against an underperforming Lakers unit. 

