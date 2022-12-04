Skip to main content

Patrick Mahomes Gets Real About Comparisons With Stephen Curry

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes wants to leave the same legacy as Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry.

While he's much younger than the likes of Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers, Mahomes, in just his sixth year in the NFL has been proclaimed as one of the greatest QBs to have played the sport.

Such has been his run that he's compared to athletes outside of the NFL, and quite recently, he was put on par with Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan and Golden State's sharpshooter.

Speaking on Travis and Jason Kelce’s New Heights podcast, Mahomes shed light on the comparisons with Jordan and Curry and said it's the latter's kind of legacy that he would want to leave.

“I hate talking about myself, but my favorite one is the Steph one because I feel like Steph brought a different style of basketball to the game, and I want to try to bring it to where it’s not quarterback, that’s what I’ve tried to do is make it where everybody can play it in different ways,”

Mahomes may not be hanging up his cleats anytime soon, but his thought of leaving the same impact as Curry would (note that he pretty much has already) comes off as good news to the Chiefs and the sport's fans.

Stephen Curry Has Had Stellar Run For the Warriors So Far

Stephen Curry's brand of basketball has garnered global admiration and his 14 seasons in the league have seen him win four rings with the Golden State Warriors. It won't be a surprise if he retires as a Warrior given his loyalty to the franchise.

With 20,741 points at the time of writing, Curry is the Warriors' All-Time Points Leader eclipsing Wilt Chamberlain, and that should give a fair idea of his exploits. His decorated career includes 8 All-Star games, 2 MVP awards, 1 Finals MVP award, and 4 NBA titles. However, what he's done for the sport is more than just his stellar performances. 

Golden State may not be having had the kind of season they did last year, but the 34-year-old has been a driving force averaging 30.8 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 7.1 assists this season so far.  It's no surprise that Mahomes picked a star who he could relate, and given his successful run, he's well on his way to setting the same legacy Curry has.

