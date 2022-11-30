Skip to main content

Shams Charania Breaks His Silence On If He Has A Twitter Burner Account

Shams Charania Breaks His Silence On If He Has A Twitter Burner Account

Shams Charania has broken his silence about his alleged burner account. The NBA insider has lived a very private life, hardly ever revealing details of his personal life, which has made it difficult for fans to know the insider beyond his reports. 

In recent days, Charania made the headlines, not only for an interesting interview with Kay Adams, where the reporter flirted with him. Shams was also the talk of the town after fans apparently found his burner account on Twitter

Hoop Central was also under the spotlight after a screenshot showed Charania's Instagram account, leading fans to believe that the insider was the one behind the Hoop Central account. 

Shams Charania Breaks His Silence On If He Has A Twitter Burner Account

They made some wild jokes over the years, which made this myth of Shams running the account bigger, but the reporter has finally addressed this rumor, putting an end to all of them. During a recent intervention on the Pat McAfee Show, Sharania first sarcastically admitted that he was beyond this account. 

"Yeah, Pat. I'm doing my own work right now with The Athletic, Stadium and FanDuel, reporting and doing all my news, then yes. On the side, I'm also somehow putting out 500 tweets a day, aggregating news, and also getting a million followers on Twitter."

He then clarified and said that he doesn't have the time to do all of this while having a lot of things to do. Charania clarified why things got confusing while praising Hoop Central for their job. 

"Yeah, I definitely have the time and the energy to do all that. Unfortunately, I don't have the time or the juice. Unfortunately, that isn't me, but listen, shoutout to that account, they do a good job as far as when they aggregate information, they always check to make sure they're aggregating it in the right way. That's really what happened that day, so shoutout to them, but unfortunately, I don't have the time or the juice to do all that but I appreciate everyone online thinking that I have the time and strength and manpower to do all that."

NBA fans will have a hard time getting this info out of their minds, but many of them won't stop claiming this account is owned by Charania. Even after the man himself denied it, we won't miss somebody saying that Shams is behind this account. We'll never know the truth, but it's fun to play with this for a lot of fans.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

YOU MAY LIKE

Shams Charania Breaks His Silence On If He Has A Twitter Burner Account
NBA Media

Shams Charania Breaks His Silence On If He Has A Twitter Burner Account

By Orlando Silva
Creating A World Cup Soccer Team With NBA Players: This Team Would Beat Brazil And France
NBA

Creating A World Cup Soccer Team With NBA Players: This Team Would Beat Brazil And France

By Eddie Bitar
lebron nba
NBA

Is LeBron James A Top 10 Player In The NBA Right Now: Fadeaway World Podcast Episode No. 1

By Lee Tran
Myles Turner Opens Up On Playing Against The Lakers And Clippers While Being Linked With A Trade
NBA Media

Myles Turner Opens Up On Playing Against The Lakers And Clippers While Being Linked With A Trade

By Divij Kulkarni
Stephen A. Smith Slams Anthony Davis For His Poor Performance vs. Pacers
NBA Media

Stephen A. Smith Slams Anthony Davis For His Poor Performance vs. Pacers

By Orlando Silva
Kobe Bryant Explained Why He Never Wanted To Be A Part Of The GOAT Debate: "I Will Never Say I Am Better Than Michael."
NBA Media

Kobe Bryant Explained Why He Never Wanted To Be A Part Of The GOAT Debate: "I Will Never Say I Am Better Than Michael."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Charles Barkley And Shaquille O'Neal Hilariously Messed Up Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Name
NBA Media

Charles Barkley And Shaquille O'Neal Hilariously Messed Up Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Name

By Divij Kulkarni
The 10 Best NBA Players That Kawhi Leonard Beat In The NBA Finals
NBA

The 10 Best NBA Players That Kawhi Leonard Beat In The NBA Finals

By Nick Mac
Khris Middleton And James Harden's Return Dates Have Been Revealed
NBA Media

Khris Middleton And James Harden's Return Dates Have Been Revealed

By Orlando Silva
Luka Doncic Agrees That He Is Playing Slow And That Is Why Mavericks Are Playing Slower
NBA Media

Luka Doncic Agrees That He Is Playing Slow And That Is Why Mavericks Are Playing Slower

By Divij Kulkarni
Charles Barkley Gave Important Advice To Zion Williamson On Dealing With Haters Who Say He Is Fat And Overweight
NBA Media

Charles Barkley Gave Important Advice To Zion Williamson On Dealing With Haters Who Say He Is Fat And Overweight

By Divij Kulkarni
Dwight Howard Finally Reveals Why He Requested A Trade From The Orlando Magic
NBA Media

Dwight Howard Finally Reveals Why He Requested A Trade From The Orlando Magic

By Orlando Silva
Dwight Howard Gets Real On Why Shaquille O'Neal Hates Him And Has Beef With Him
NBA Media

Dwight Howard Gets Real On Why Shaquille O'Neal Hates Him And Has Beef With Him

By Divij Kulkarni
Charles Barkley Says Luka Doncic Needs To Learn How To Play Without The Ball
NBA Media

Charles Barkley Says Luka Doncic Needs To Learn How To Play Without The Ball

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Dwight Howard Explains The Biggest Difference Between Kobe Bryant And LeBron James
NBA Media

Dwight Howard Explains The Biggest Differences Between Kobe Bryant And LeBron James

By Orlando Silva
Nia Long Seems To Have Moved On From Ime Udoka After Her Latest Instagram Photo
NBA Media

Nia Long Seems To Have Moved On From Ime Udoka After Her Latest Instagram Photo

By Aikansh Chaudhary