Shams Charania has broken his silence about his alleged burner account. The NBA insider has lived a very private life, hardly ever revealing details of his personal life, which has made it difficult for fans to know the insider beyond his reports.

In recent days, Charania made the headlines, not only for an interesting interview with Kay Adams, where the reporter flirted with him. Shams was also the talk of the town after fans apparently found his burner account on Twitter.

Hoop Central was also under the spotlight after a screenshot showed Charania's Instagram account, leading fans to believe that the insider was the one behind the Hoop Central account.

Shams Charania Breaks His Silence On If He Has A Twitter Burner Account

They made some wild jokes over the years, which made this myth of Shams running the account bigger, but the reporter has finally addressed this rumor, putting an end to all of them. During a recent intervention on the Pat McAfee Show, Sharania first sarcastically admitted that he was beyond this account.

"Yeah, Pat. I'm doing my own work right now with The Athletic, Stadium and FanDuel, reporting and doing all my news, then yes. On the side, I'm also somehow putting out 500 tweets a day, aggregating news, and also getting a million followers on Twitter."

He then clarified and said that he doesn't have the time to do all of this while having a lot of things to do. Charania clarified why things got confusing while praising Hoop Central for their job.

"Yeah, I definitely have the time and the energy to do all that. Unfortunately, I don't have the time or the juice. Unfortunately, that isn't me, but listen, shoutout to that account, they do a good job as far as when they aggregate information, they always check to make sure they're aggregating it in the right way. That's really what happened that day, so shoutout to them, but unfortunately, I don't have the time or the juice to do all that but I appreciate everyone online thinking that I have the time and strength and manpower to do all that."

NBA fans will have a hard time getting this info out of their minds, but many of them won't stop claiming this account is owned by Charania. Even after the man himself denied it, we won't miss somebody saying that Shams is behind this account. We'll never know the truth, but it's fun to play with this for a lot of fans.

