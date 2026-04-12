Shaquille O’Neal Creates His All-Time Starting Five Of Dunkers

Shaquille O'Neal made a surprising pick at center in his all-time starting lineup of dunkers.

Gautam Varier
4 Min Read
Shaquille O'Neal Creates His All-Time Starting Five Of Dunkers
Credit: Fadeaway World

We have seen Shaquille O’Neal put together his all-time starting five in the past, and he was asked to come up with a different kind of lineup on the latest episode of The Big Podcast with Shaq. O’Neal had to build an all-time starting five with the best dunkers at every position, and he made some interesting selections.

“Point guard, Spud Webb,” O’Neal said. “Two guard, [Michael Jordan]. Three guard, Vince Carter… Power forward, Shawn Kemp… and the center is Zion Williamson.”

O’Neal went with Spud Webb at point guard, and he’s the shortest player ever to win the Slam Dunk Contest. The 5’6″ Webb stunningly beat out the great Dominique Wilkins in 1986. He would also participate in the contest in 1988 and 1989, but failed to reach the final round.

1988 would also be the last time we saw Michael Jordan take part in the contest. Jordan first participated in 1985 and finished runner-up to Wilkins. He then took a year off and won the contest for the first time in 1987.

Jordan looked to defend his title in 1988 and was up against Wilkins in the final round again. He would win the rematch to become the first player ever to win the contest twice. Today, Jordan is just one of seven players to have won it more than once.

Vince Carter, regarded by many as the greatest dunker of all time, certainly would have been on that list as well, but he only participated in the contest once. Carter entered in 2000, and it should come as no surprise that he won. He put on quite a show.

Many consider Carter’s performance to be one of the best in the history of the contest. It’s just a shame we never saw him in it again.

While Carter only showed up once, Shawn Kemp was somewhat of a regular. Kemp participated in 1990, 1991, 1992, and 1994. He was scheduled to be in it in 1993 as well, but pulled out due to injury. Despite participating so many times, Kemp never won. He finished runner-up to Dee Brown in 1991, and that’s the closest he got to taking home the trophy.

Lastly, we get to New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson, who is the only active player here. Williamson is a forward, not a center, but O’Neal is picking him regardless. He is a phenomenal dunker, but he has never taken part in the contest. Over the years, many have called for Williamson to enter, but he has decided against it. He is only 25 years old, though, so hopefully he’ll participate at some point in the future.

So, that was a solid starting lineup that O’Neal put together. As for notable omissions, you could make a case for Wilkins and Julius Erving at small forward. Nate Robinson is a good shout at point guard as well.

In case you’re wondering what O’Neal’s all-time starting five of players looks like, he went with Stephen Curry, Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, Tim Duncan, and himself in 2025. Jordan was the only one in both lineups.

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ByGautam Varier
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Gautam Varier is a staff writer and columnist for Fadeaway World from Mumbai, India. He graduated from Symbiosis International University with a Master of Business specializing in Sports Management in 2020. This educational achievement enables Gautam to apply sophisticated analytical techniques to his incisive coverage of basketball, blending business acumen with sports knowledge.Before joining Fadeaway World in 2022, Gautam honed his journalistic skills at Sportskeeda and SportsKPI, where he covered a range of sports topics with an emphasis on basketball. His passion for the sport was ignited after witnessing the high-octane offense of the Steve Nash-led Phoenix Suns. Among the Suns, Shawn Marion stood out to Gautam as an all-time underrated NBA player. Marion’s versatility as a defender and his rebounding prowess, despite being just 6’7”, impressed Gautam immensely. He admired Marion’s finishing ability at the rim and his shooting, despite an unconventional jump shot, believing that Marion’s skill set would have been even more appreciated in today’s NBA.This transformative experience not only deepened his love for basketball but also shaped his approach to sports writing, enabling him to connect with readers through vivid storytelling and insightful analysis.
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