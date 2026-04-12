Shaquille O’Neal Creates His All-Time Starting Five Of Dunkers

We have seen Shaquille O’Neal put together his all-time starting five in the past, and he was asked to come up with a different kind of lineup on the latest episode of The Big Podcast with Shaq. O’Neal had to build an all-time starting five with the best dunkers at every position, and he made some interesting selections.

“Point guard, Spud Webb,” O’Neal said. “Two guard, [Michael Jordan]. Three guard, Vince Carter… Power forward, Shawn Kemp… and the center is Zion Williamson.”

O’Neal went with Spud Webb at point guard, and he’s the shortest player ever to win the Slam Dunk Contest. The 5’6″ Webb stunningly beat out the great Dominique Wilkins in 1986. He would also participate in the contest in 1988 and 1989, but failed to reach the final round.

1988 would also be the last time we saw Michael Jordan take part in the contest. Jordan first participated in 1985 and finished runner-up to Wilkins. He then took a year off and won the contest for the first time in 1987.

Jordan looked to defend his title in 1988 and was up against Wilkins in the final round again. He would win the rematch to become the first player ever to win the contest twice. Today, Jordan is just one of seven players to have won it more than once.

Vince Carter, regarded by many as the greatest dunker of all time, certainly would have been on that list as well, but he only participated in the contest once. Carter entered in 2000, and it should come as no surprise that he won. He put on quite a show.

Many consider Carter’s performance to be one of the best in the history of the contest. It’s just a shame we never saw him in it again.

While Carter only showed up once, Shawn Kemp was somewhat of a regular. Kemp participated in 1990, 1991, 1992, and 1994. He was scheduled to be in it in 1993 as well, but pulled out due to injury. Despite participating so many times, Kemp never won. He finished runner-up to Dee Brown in 1991, and that’s the closest he got to taking home the trophy.

Lastly, we get to New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson, who is the only active player here. Williamson is a forward, not a center, but O’Neal is picking him regardless. He is a phenomenal dunker, but he has never taken part in the contest. Over the years, many have called for Williamson to enter, but he has decided against it. He is only 25 years old, though, so hopefully he’ll participate at some point in the future.

So, that was a solid starting lineup that O’Neal put together. As for notable omissions, you could make a case for Wilkins and Julius Erving at small forward. Nate Robinson is a good shout at point guard as well.

In case you’re wondering what O’Neal’s all-time starting five of players looks like, he went with Stephen Curry, Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, Tim Duncan, and himself in 2025. Jordan was the only one in both lineups.