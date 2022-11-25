Skip to main content

Stephen Curry's Son Almost Punched Draymond Green, But Ayesha Curry Intervened

Stephen Curry's Son Almost Punched Draymond Green, But Ayesha Curry Intervened

Draymond Green is a crucial part of the Golden State Warriors, there's no denying that. The veteran NBA player has built a reputation for being a defensive leader for the Dubs.

But there are times when even Green has crossed the line. A pretty huge example of it was when Draymond punched Jordan Poole during practice. It made huge headlines, and many even wanted Green to be traded from the Warriors.

Well, now, a few weeks down the line, Draymond Green almost got a taste of his own medicine. But in a much more hilarious way.

Canon Curry Wanted To Punch Draymond Green

Stephen Curry's youngest kid, Canon Curry, is the only son that the Warrior superstar has. Canon has made headlines recently for various reasons. Fans loved when the 4-year-old tried to pull off his dad's signature 'Night-Night' celebration.

Now, another clip featuring Canon has gone viral on social media. This time around, Draymond Green can be seen in the short clip heading toward the court. But on his way, he saw the innocent face of Canon and wanted to give him a fist bump.

Well, that may have been Green's intention, but it seemed like Canon wanted to punch the 32-year-old.

Canon Curry was about to give Draymond a taste of his own medicine 

While Canon certainly looked like he wanted to punch Green, he was stopped by Ayesha Curry, and he ended up simply giving a high-five to Dray. It was certainly a hilarious moment for the fans, and it's evident from their reaction that they loved this moment.

Anyway, speaking of the Warriors, they have won three out of their last four games and are finally playing like the defending champions of the NBA. But in order to really show their dominance, the Dubs certainly need to string together an even longer winning streak and simply give no chance to their haters to doubt them.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

YOU MAY LIKE

Stephen Curry's Son Almost Punched Draymond Green, But Ayesha Curry Intervened
NBA Media

Stephen Curry's Son Almost Punched Draymond Green, But Ayesha Curry Intervened

By Aikansh Chaudhary
San Antonio Spurs vs. Los Angeles Lakers Expected Lineups, Match Predictions, Injuries
NBA Media

San Antonio Spurs vs. Los Angeles Lakers Expected Lineups, Match Predictions, Injuries

By Aaron Abhishek
Shaquille O'Neal Says Klay Thompson Deserves An Apology After His Recent Performances
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Says Klay Thompson Deserves An Apology After His Recent Performances

By Orlando Silva
NBA Analyst Suggests A Trade Between The Los Angeles Lakers And Orlando Magic
NBA Media

NBA Analyst Suggests A Trade Between The Los Angeles Lakers And Orlando Magic

By Aaron Abhishek
2022-23 NBA Stat Leaders Right Now: Luka Doncic Is The Best Scorer, Anthony Davis Is The Best Rebounder
NBA Media

2022-23 NBA Stat Leaders Right Now: Luka Doncic Is The Best Scorer, Anthony Davis Is The Best Rebounder

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Shams Charania’s Alleged Burner Account Made An Epic Joke About Adrian Wojnarowski
NBA Media

Shams Charania’s Alleged Burner Account Made An Epic Joke About Adrian Wojnarowski

By Orlando Silva
Charles Barkley Reveals The First Word That Comes To His Mind When He Thinks Of Shaquille O'Neal
NBA Media

Charles Barkley Reveals The First Word That Comes To His Mind When He Thinks Of Shaquille O'Neal

By Aaron Abhishek
Glen 'Big Baby' Davis Eating A Turkey After A Game In 2013 Goes Viral
NBA Media

Glen 'Big Baby' Davis Eating A Turkey After A Game In 2013 Goes Viral

By Aikansh Chaudhary
A TNT Worker Threw A Raw Turkey At Shaquille O'Neal Who Stared At Him With An Angry Look
NBA Media

A TNT Worker Threw A Raw Turkey At Shaquille O'Neal Who Stared At Him With An Angry Look

By Aaron Abhishek
Former NBA Player Explains Why Kyrie Irving Doesn't Celebrate Thanksgiving
NBA Media

Former NBA Player Explains Why Kyrie Irving Doesn't Celebrate Thanksgiving

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Shaquille O'Neal Revealed That Sometimes Del Harris Was Forced To Keep A young Kobe Bryant In The Game Because Of Jerry Buss' Influence
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Revealed That Sometimes Del Harris Was Forced To Keep A Young Kobe Bryant In The Game Because Of Jerry Buss' Influence

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Michael Jordan's Family: Wife, Sons, Daughters, Brothers, Mother And Father
NBA Media

Michael Jordan's Family: Wife, Sons, Daughters, Brothers, Mother And Father

By Titan Frey
Stephen A. Smith Says Jayson Tatum Should Be A Leading Candidate For The 2022-23 MVP Award
NBA Media

Stephen A. Smith Says Jayson Tatum Should Be A Leading Candidate For The 2022-23 MVP Award

By Aaron Abhishek
Shaquille O'Neal Wants Anthony Davis To Be The No. 1 Player For The Lakers Even After LeBron James' Return
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Wants Anthony Davis To Be The No. 1 Player For The Lakers Even After LeBron James' Return

By Aikansh Chaudhary
The Superstars That Would Be A Perfect Fit With Luka Doncic
NBA

The Superstars That Would Be A Perfect Fit With Luka Doncic

By Eddie Bitar
The Blockbuster Deal The Warriors Should Accept For Klay Thompson
NBA Trade Rumors

The Blockbuster Deal The Warriors Should Accept For Klay Thompson

By Eddie Bitar