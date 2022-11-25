Stephen Curry's Son Almost Punched Draymond Green, But Ayesha Curry Intervened

Credit: Fadeaway World

Draymond Green is a crucial part of the Golden State Warriors, there's no denying that. The veteran NBA player has built a reputation for being a defensive leader for the Dubs.

But there are times when even Green has crossed the line. A pretty huge example of it was when Draymond punched Jordan Poole during practice. It made huge headlines, and many even wanted Green to be traded from the Warriors.

Well, now, a few weeks down the line, Draymond Green almost got a taste of his own medicine. But in a much more hilarious way.

Canon Curry Wanted To Punch Draymond Green

Stephen Curry's youngest kid, Canon Curry, is the only son that the Warrior superstar has. Canon has made headlines recently for various reasons. Fans loved when the 4-year-old tried to pull off his dad's signature 'Night-Night' celebration.

Now, another clip featuring Canon has gone viral on social media. This time around, Draymond Green can be seen in the short clip heading toward the court. But on his way, he saw the innocent face of Canon and wanted to give him a fist bump.

Well, that may have been Green's intention, but it seemed like Canon wanted to punch the 32-year-old.

Canon Curry was about to give Draymond a taste of his own medicine

While Canon certainly looked like he wanted to punch Green, he was stopped by Ayesha Curry, and he ended up simply giving a high-five to Dray. It was certainly a hilarious moment for the fans, and it's evident from their reaction that they loved this moment.

Anyway, speaking of the Warriors, they have won three out of their last four games and are finally playing like the defending champions of the NBA. But in order to really show their dominance, the Dubs certainly need to string together an even longer winning streak and simply give no chance to their haters to doubt them.

