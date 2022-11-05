Skip to main content

Steve Kerr Says The  Perfect NBA Season Would Be 65 Games: "The Player's Health Is The No. 1 Factor..."

Steve Kerr Talks About Facing Jason Kidd When They Were Players: "The Biggest Thing I Remember About Jason Was Just The Overwhelming Speed And Force That He Played With"

Since the dawn of its existence, the NBA has tried aggressively to combat one of its most daunting villains: the injury bug. Every season, several of the game's best and most exciting players get sidelined for long stretches of time. This season, already, we have had several season-altering injuries to key performers.

No matter how much science and technology advances, we cannot seem to avoid this age-old problem, but there may be a way we can help soften its blow.

Recently, the NBA has considered (and implemented) a number of changes to their schedule, including shortening the total of games played during the season.

So far, it's a change that is unlikely to pass, but it could do wonders for player health and safety around the league. In Golden State, Steve Kerr advocated for it ahead of his team's matchup with the Pelicans.

(via The Score)

"The league is trying to address it by softening the schedule some," Kerr said, according to Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area. "I think about it all the time: People are spending good money to see a team, and then someone doesn't play? That's not something I'm ignorant to. I know that is painful. We've had a lot of discussions with fans over the years who have been in that situation. But, ultimately, the player's health is the No. 1 factor in our team's success and even in our fans' satisfaction in the long run because we want to keep guys healthy throughout the season."

"Ideally, it's a 65-game season and everybody plays every night. But good luck getting that passed. Maybe 70," he said.

More And More Prominent NBA Voices Are Advocating For Shortened Regular Season

This topic is pretty frequently talked about in NBA circles, and for good reason. Over the years, the players have really pushed hard for a shortened season, including JJ Redick, who recently detailed the toll that these NBA athletes are taking.

"The only other point I wanted to make, real quick, is that the type of basketball that is played in the modern NBA and the amount of possession there are if you look back at the 90s," said JJ Redick. "The Cleveland Cavaliers, back in 1986, averaged 84 possessions per game. The lowest in the game this year was, I believe, the Dallas Mavericks and that was around 93 possessions. For the vast majority of teams, you're playing 100, 105 possessions a game, you're running all over the court. It's the spacing, too. The amount of action and load you're putting on your body. The reality is the wear and tear on our bodies is very different than it was 20-30 years ago and that's a fact."

On one hand, playing fewer games means fewer opportunities for fans to enjoy the NBA product. It also means fewer opportunities for the teams, and the owners inc charge of them, to make money.

On the other hand, it can help preserve the health and condition of the game's top players, which could help keep players on the floor and put an end to things like load management.

Either way, we know which corner Kerr stands on, and it seems he sides with the vast majority of basketball figureheads.

YOU MAY LIKE

Steve Kerr Talks About Facing Jason Kidd When They Were Players: "The Biggest Thing I Remember About Jason Was Just The Overwhelming Speed And Force That He Played With"
NBA Media

Steve Kerr Says The Perfect NBA Season Would Be 65 Games: "The Player's Health Is The No. 1 Factor..."

By Nico Martinez
NBA Rumors: Rival Teams Are Ready To Restart Trade Talks For Kevin Durant
NBA Trade Rumors

NBA Rumors: Rival Teams Are Ready To Restart Trade Talks For Kevin Durant

By Orlando Silva
Richard Jefferson Says The 2016-17 Cleveland Cavaliers Didn't Try During The Regular Season: "We Were On Some Bulls–t."
NBA Media

Richard Jefferson Says The 2016-17 Cleveland Cavaliers Didn't Try During The Regular Season: "We Were On Some Bulls–t."

By Nico Martinez
Kawhi Leonard
NBA Media

Paul Pierce Calls Out Kawhi Leonard: "We Don't Say Nothing About Him Always Being In Street Clothes."

By Nico Martinez
Steve Nash
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Has No Sympathy For Steve Nash After Being Fired From Nets

By Nico Martinez
Grizzlies And Hornets Reporters Go Viral After Sharing A Beautiful Photo: "Two Queens"
NBA Media

Grizzlies And Hornets Reporters Go Viral After Sharing A Beautiful Photo: "Two Queens"

By Orlando Silva
Anthony Davis
NBA Media

Anthony Davis Still Believes In The Lakers Despite 2-6 Start: "We Are Not The Team Our Record Shows."

By Nico Martinez
NBA Fans Had High Praise For Luka Doncic After 8th Consecutive 30+ Point Game
NBA Media

NBA Fans Had High Praise For Luka Doncic After 8th Consecutive 30+ Point Game

By Aaron Abhishek
Ben Simmons Throws Shade At Joel Embiid And Doc Rivers For Turning Their Backs On Him After 2021 Playoffs Collapse
NBA Media

Ben Simmons Throws Shade At Joel Embiid And Doc Rivers For Turning Their Backs On Him After 2021 Playoffs Collapse

By Orlando Silva
Kevin Garnett Reveals His Top 5 Power Forwards Of All Time
NBA Media

Kevin Garnett Reveals His Top 5 Power Forwards Of All Time

By Orlando Silva
Nicolas Claxton Directly Tells Brooklyn Nets He Wants To Leave The Team
NBA Media

Nicolas Claxton Directly Tells Brooklyn Nets He Wants To Leave The Team

By Orlando Silva
Ben Simmons Slams Critics, Says He Loves It When People Talk S**t About Him
NBA Media

Ben Simmons Slams Critics, Says He Loves It When People Talk S**t About Him

By Aaron Abhishek
Ben Simmons Shows Regrets Over His Controversial Missed Dunk In 2021 Playoffs
NBA Media

Ben Simmons Shows Regrets Over His Controversial Missed Dunk In 2021 Playoffs

By Orlando Silva
Charlotte Hornets vs. Brooklyn Nets Expected Lineups, Match Predictions, Injuries
NBA Media

Charlotte Hornets vs. Brooklyn Nets Expected Lineups, Match Predictions, Injuries

By Aaron Abhishek
LeBron James Criticizes Kyrie Irving Amid Huge Anti-Semitism Controversy
NBA Media

LeBron James Criticizes Kyrie Irving Amid Huge Anti-Semitism Controversy

By Aaron Abhishek
Russell Westbrook Responds To Receiving MVP Chants During Lakers vs. Jazz Game
NBA Media

Russell Westbrook Responds To Receiving MVP Chants During Lakers vs. Jazz Game

By Aaron Abhishek