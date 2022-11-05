Steve Kerr Says The  Perfect NBA Season Would Be 65 Games: "The Player's Health Is The No. 1 Factor..."

Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Since the dawn of its existence, the NBA has tried aggressively to combat one of its most daunting villains: the injury bug. Every season, several of the game's best and most exciting players get sidelined for long stretches of time. This season, already, we have had several season-altering injuries to key performers.

No matter how much science and technology advances, we cannot seem to avoid this age-old problem, but there may be a way we can help soften its blow.

Recently, the NBA has considered (and implemented) a number of changes to their schedule, including shortening the total of games played during the season.

So far, it's a change that is unlikely to pass, but it could do wonders for player health and safety around the league. In Golden State, Steve Kerr advocated for it ahead of his team's matchup with the Pelicans.

(via The Score)

"The league is trying to address it by softening the schedule some," Kerr said, according to Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area. "I think about it all the time: People are spending good money to see a team, and then someone doesn't play? That's not something I'm ignorant to. I know that is painful. We've had a lot of discussions with fans over the years who have been in that situation. But, ultimately, the player's health is the No. 1 factor in our team's success and even in our fans' satisfaction in the long run because we want to keep guys healthy throughout the season."



"Ideally, it's a 65-game season and everybody plays every night. But good luck getting that passed. Maybe 70," he said.

More And More Prominent NBA Voices Are Advocating For Shortened Regular Season

This topic is pretty frequently talked about in NBA circles, and for good reason. Over the years, the players have really pushed hard for a shortened season, including JJ Redick, who recently detailed the toll that these NBA athletes are taking.

"The only other point I wanted to make, real quick, is that the type of basketball that is played in the modern NBA and the amount of possession there are if you look back at the 90s," said JJ Redick. "The Cleveland Cavaliers, back in 1986, averaged 84 possessions per game. The lowest in the game this year was, I believe, the Dallas Mavericks and that was around 93 possessions. For the vast majority of teams, you're playing 100, 105 possessions a game, you're running all over the court. It's the spacing, too. The amount of action and load you're putting on your body. The reality is the wear and tear on our bodies is very different than it was 20-30 years ago and that's a fact."

On one hand, playing fewer games means fewer opportunities for fans to enjoy the NBA product. It also means fewer opportunities for the teams, and the owners inc charge of them, to make money.

On the other hand, it can help preserve the health and condition of the game's top players, which could help keep players on the floor and put an end to things like load management.

Either way, we know which corner Kerr stands on, and it seems he sides with the vast majority of basketball figureheads.