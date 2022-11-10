Skip to main content

Video: Miles Bridges' Ex Was Recorded Trying To Break Into The Player's Home

Video: Miles Bridges' Ex Was Recorded Trying To Break Into The Player's Home

Miles Bridges is no longer involved in a legal battle after he was charged with domestic violence and child abuse a couple of months ago. The forward is no longer in the NBA, as he awaits a new opportunity in the association, counting on the league allowing him to return. 

Bridges, who last played for the Charlotte Hornets in the NBA, is now trying to get back to the court, but things aren't going as smoothly as expected for him. The player pleaded no contest to his domestic violence charges, which allowed him to be free to play in the NBA again. 

Even after that, things haven't gone well for the player, who asked for a restraining order against his now ex, Mychelle Johnson. This happened after the player claimed the woman attempted to break into his house. 

Miles Bridges' Ex Was Recorded Trying To Break Into The Player's Home

Even though many people thought it was strange that Bridges, the person accused of domestic violence, was asking for a restraining order, he had evidence that showed Johnson trying to do questionable things and break into Bridges' house. 

Via TMZ Sports

NBA star Miles Bridges has filed for a restraining order against the woman who accused him of domestic violence ... claiming she's harassed him repeatedly -- and won't stop.

Bridges spelled out his claims in new court documents, obtained by TMZ Sports, alleging that despite a June 27 argument between the two that turned physical and ultimately resulted in the basketball player's arrest ... Mychelle Johnson will not leave him alone.

Moreover, footage shows the girl trying to break into Bridges' home on October 12th. She can be seen smashing the door while both the person recording and the one holding the door repeatedly ask her what she's doing. The worst part of this is that the lady had two kids with her, which makes things more serious. 

This is an unfortunate situation that was settled in court, but it seems like Mychelle Johnson isn't done with it. Ironically, she appeared on a video saying that Bridges needed serious help instead of simply going to jail in the wake of the player pleading no contest. 

We hope nothing more serious happens between these two, and we hope they can get the help they need to work on this and heal from this situation. Only time will tell how this plays out. 

YOU MAY LIKE

Video: Miles Bridges' Ex Was Recorded Trying To Break Into The Player's Home
NBA Media

Video: Miles Bridges' Ex Was Recorded Trying To Break Into The Player's Home

By Orlando Silva
LeBron James
NBA Media

LeBron James Provides Update On His Groin Injury: "I'll Get Pictures Tomorrow..."

By Lee Tran
NBA Executive Claims 'Frustrated' Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Could Join East Contender
NBA Media

NBA Executive Claims 'Frustrated' Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Could Join East Contender

By Orlando Silva
The Truth About The Los Angeles Lakers That Everyone Should Know
NBA

The Truth About The Los Angeles Lakers That Everyone Should Know

By Eddie Bitar
Video: Russell Westbrook Walks In The Postgame Press Conference Humming "Break My Soul" Song From Beyonce
NBA Media

Video: Russell Westbrook Walks In The Postgame Press Conference Humming "Break My Soul" Song From Beyonce

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Clippers Head Coach Tyronn Lue Wants To Be In Attendance When LeBron James Passes Kareem Abdul-Jabbar As The NBA's All-Time Top Scorer
NBA Media

Clippers Head Coach Tyronn Lue Wants To Be In Attendance When LeBron James Passes Kareem Abdul-Jabbar As The NBA's All-Time Top Scorer

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Lakers Fans Think Anthony Davis Will Request A Trade Soon
NBA Media

Lakers Fans Think Anthony Davis Will Request A Trade Soon

By Orlando Silva
Kendrick Perkins On Luka Doncic: "He's A Younger LeBron James, Minus The Athleticism."
NBA Media

Kendrick Perkins On Luka Doncic: "He's A Younger LeBron James, Minus The Athleticism."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Kyle Kuzma Posts Sentimental Tweet About The 2020 Los Angeles Lakers: "Real Life Beatles! We Was Different!!"
NBA Media

Kyle Kuzma Posts Sentimental Tweet About The 2020 Los Angeles Lakers: "Real Life Beatles! We Was Different!!"

By Aaron Abhishek
Julius Erving On His Infamous Fight With Larry Bird In 1984: "I Just Extended My Arm To Hold Him Back And It Ended Up Sliding To His Neck."
NBA Media

Julius Erving On His Infamous Fight With Larry Bird In 1984: "I Just Extended My Arm To Hold Him Back And It Ended Up Sliding To His Neck."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Kendrick Perkins Criticizes LeBron James For The First Time: "He Hasn't Been Playing Well"
NBA Media

Kendrick Perkins Criticizes LeBron James For The First Time: "He Hasn't Been Playing Well"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Chris Broussard Says The Los Angeles Lakers Should Trade Anthony Davis For Damian Lillard
NBA Media

Chris Broussard Says The Los Angeles Lakers Should Trade Anthony Davis For Damian Lillard

By Aikansh Chaudhary
LeBron James Savagely Roasts Reporter Who Said The Lakers Are In A Tough Spot With 2-9 Record: "Really? Captain Obvious!"
NBA Media

LeBron James Savagely Roasts Reporter Who Said The Lakers Are In A Tough Spot With 2-9 Record: "Really? Captain Obvious!"

By Orlando Silva
Jordan Clarkson Claps Back To Haters And Doubters Of The Utah Jazz: "79-3? Maybe? Hahaha Night Y'all, Love Y'all."
NBA Media

Jordan Clarkson Claps Back To Haters And Doubters Of The Utah Jazz: "79-3? Maybe? Hahaha Night Y'all, Love Y'all."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Anthony Davis Blames Lakers Poor Defense After Loss To Clippers
NBA Media

Anthony Davis Blames Lakers Poor Defense After Loss To Clippers

By Aaron Abhishek
3 Mystery Players The Los Angeles Lakers Could Trade For Once They Become Available
NBA Trade Rumors

3 Mystery Players The Los Angeles Lakers Could Trade For If They Become Available

By Lee Tran