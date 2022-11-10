Video: Miles Bridges' Ex Was Recorded Trying To Break Into The Player's Home

Credit: Fadeaway World

Miles Bridges is no longer involved in a legal battle after he was charged with domestic violence and child abuse a couple of months ago. The forward is no longer in the NBA, as he awaits a new opportunity in the association, counting on the league allowing him to return.

Bridges, who last played for the Charlotte Hornets in the NBA, is now trying to get back to the court, but things aren't going as smoothly as expected for him. The player pleaded no contest to his domestic violence charges, which allowed him to be free to play in the NBA again.

Even after that, things haven't gone well for the player, who asked for a restraining order against his now ex, Mychelle Johnson. This happened after the player claimed the woman attempted to break into his house.

Miles Bridges' Ex Was Recorded Trying To Break Into The Player's Home

Even though many people thought it was strange that Bridges, the person accused of domestic violence, was asking for a restraining order, he had evidence that showed Johnson trying to do questionable things and break into Bridges' house.

Via TMZ Sports:

NBA star Miles Bridges has filed for a restraining order against the woman who accused him of domestic violence ... claiming she's harassed him repeatedly -- and won't stop. Bridges spelled out his claims in new court documents, obtained by TMZ Sports, alleging that despite a June 27 argument between the two that turned physical and ultimately resulted in the basketball player's arrest ... Mychelle Johnson will not leave him alone.

Moreover, footage shows the girl trying to break into Bridges' home on October 12th. She can be seen smashing the door while both the person recording and the one holding the door repeatedly ask her what she's doing. The worst part of this is that the lady had two kids with her, which makes things more serious.

This is an unfortunate situation that was settled in court, but it seems like Mychelle Johnson isn't done with it. Ironically, she appeared on a video saying that Bridges needed serious help instead of simply going to jail in the wake of the player pleading no contest.

We hope nothing more serious happens between these two, and we hope they can get the help they need to work on this and heal from this situation. Only time will tell how this plays out.