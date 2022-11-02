Skip to main content

Zach LaVine’s Sister Flirts With Jayson Tatum With Clear Message On TikTok Video

Zach LaVine’s Sister Flirts With Jayson Tatum With Clear Message On TikTok Video

NBA players are used to getting a lot of attention given their status of star and everything that comes with it. Sometimes, they can date celebrities, as Dennis Rodman did with Madonna or Carmelo Anthony did with La La Anthony. Stars will always be sought-after, but it's not common to see a family member of a player trying to get together with another one. 

Well, that's what happened recently with Jayson Tatum after Zach LaVine's sister, Camryn, fearlessly shot her shot with the Boston Celtics player. In a TikTok video, Camryn on how she reacts when she sees a random guy, which is nonchalantly, nearly indifferent. 

But, when she talks about Jayson Tatum, things are completely different, as she starts smiling, and playing with her hair, making it clear she has some romantic interest in the 24-year-old. 

JT appears to be very attractive to women, as Camryn hasn't been the only one who has shown interest in him. Being a young successful NBA player has opened so many doors and the hearts of many ladies for JT. It is unclear if Tatum will react to this. Still, if this doesn't work, Camryn could use the help of his brother to at least know the Celtics player. 

Jayson Tatum's Deal With His Mother 

The former No. 3 overall pick has been making headlines recently, and before Camryn shot her shot at him, Tatum revealed some details about his Celtics' money and how he came to an agreement with his mother about not spending any of that. 

"So, we had a deal before I got drafted that I couldn't spend the money I make from the Celtics and that we had to live off endorsements. My mom is like the overseer, everything goes through her. The cons are that sometimes I go out with my friends on a trip, only once or twice a year, but we'll go out to LA, Vegas, or Miami and she'll call me in the morning, 'who's Mr. Jones and why'd you give him $12,000 last night? I'm like, 'Ma, we had a good time last night.' She's like, 'I'm making sure that somebody didn't take your card'." 

Tatum has been a hot topic in the league these past couple of days, especially after his big reaction to Grant Williams talking like Batman to reporters. The Boston Celtics have had a solid start to the season, posting a 4-2 record without Ime Udoka, who has been mentioned as the potential new Brooklyn Nets head coach

Joe Mazzulla is doing a pretty decent job right now, and the Celtics remain a serious threat to the rest of the league, led by Tatum. 

YOU MAY LIKE

Zach LaVine’s Sister Flirts With Jayson Tatum With Clear Message On TikTok Video
NBA Media

Zach LaVine’s Sister Flirts With Jayson Tatum With Clear Message On TikTok Video

By Orlando Silva
Michael Jordan vs. Shaquille O'Neal: Who Earned More Money In Their NBA Career?
NBA

Michael Jordan vs. Shaquille O'Neal: Who Earned More Money In Their NBA Career?

By Eddie Bitar
Charles Barkley Wanted To Seriously Hurt John Stockton: “I Was Trying To Separate His Shoulder Or Break A Rib”
NBA Media

Charles Barkley Wanted To Seriously Hurt John Stockton: “I Was Trying To Separate His Shoulder Or Break A Rib”

By Divij Kulkarni
Reggie Miller Calls Out Hypocrisy Of NBA Players For Not Treating Kyrie Irving The Same As NBA Owners Robert Sarver And Donald Sterling
NBA Media

Reggie Miller Calls Out Hypocrisy Of NBA Players For Not Treating Kyrie Irving The Same As NBA Owners Robert Sarver And Donald Sterling

By Aikansh Chaudhary
ESPN Insider Urges The Brooklyn Nets To Trade Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving After Firing Steve Nash
NBA Media

ESPN Insider Urges The Brooklyn Nets To Trade Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving After Firing Steve Nash

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Brooklyn Nets' Cam Thomas Posts A Clear Message That He Wants To Leave The Team
NBA Media

Brooklyn Nets' Cam Thomas Posts A Clear Message That He Wants To Leave The Team

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Giannis Antetokounmpo Hilariously Forced Serge Ibaka To Wear His Nike Freak 4 Shoes
NBA Media

Giannis Antetokounmpo Hilariously Forced Serge Ibaka To Wear His Nike Freak 4 Shoes

By Divij Kulkarni
Charles Barkley Responds To Klay Thompson Being Upset Over His Comments
NBA Media

Charles Barkley Responds To Klay Thompson Being Upset Over His Comments

By Gautam Varier
Zach Lowe Calls Out The Brooklyn Nets For Winning Just One Playoff Series In The Last Three Seasons
NBA Media

Zach Lowe Calls Out The Brooklyn Nets For Winning Just One Playoff Series In The Last Three Seasons

By Aikansh Chaudhary
NBA Analyst Calls Out The Brooklyn Nets For Wanting To Hire Ime Udoka: "None Of That Was A Red Flag For The Nets."
NBA Media

NBA Analyst Calls Out The Brooklyn Nets For Wanting To Hire Ime Udoka: "None Of That Was A Red Flag For The Nets."

By Gautam Varier
Los Angeles Lakers vs. New Orleans Pelicans Expected Lineups, Match Predictions, Injuries Updates
NBA Media

Los Angeles Lakers vs. New Orleans Pelicans Expected Lineups, Match Predictions, Injuries Updates

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Patrick Beverley Praises Russell Westbrook After He Accepted Lakers' Bench Role: "It's Not About Who Starts The Game, It's About Who Finishes."
NBA Media

Patrick Beverley Praises Russell Westbrook After He Accepted Lakers' Bench Role: "It's Not About Who Starts The Game, It's About Who Finishes."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Stephen Curry Blasted The Referees After Jimmy Butler's Foul On Him Was Overturned
NBA Media

Stephen Curry Blasted The Referees After Jimmy Butler's Foul On Him Was Overturned

By Gautam Varier
NBA Rumors: 3 Surprising Trades That Could Happen Soon
NBA Trade Rumors

NBA Rumors: 3 Surprising Trades That Could Happen Soon

By Eddie Bitar
The Superteam That Would Beat Isiah Thomas' All-Time Team In A 7-Game Series
NBA

The Superteam That Would Beat Isiah Thomas' All-Time Team In A 7-Game Series

By Nick Mac
Shawn Marion Gives Honest Advice To Steve Nash After Being Fired By The Nets
NBA Media

Shawn Marion Gives Honest Advice To Steve Nash After Being Fired By The Nets

By Ishaan Bhattacharya