Zach LaVine’s Sister Flirts With Jayson Tatum With Clear Message On TikTok Video

NBA players are used to getting a lot of attention given their status of star and everything that comes with it. Sometimes, they can date celebrities, as Dennis Rodman did with Madonna or Carmelo Anthony did with La La Anthony. Stars will always be sought-after, but it's not common to see a family member of a player trying to get together with another one.

Well, that's what happened recently with Jayson Tatum after Zach LaVine's sister, Camryn, fearlessly shot her shot with the Boston Celtics player. In a TikTok video, Camryn on how she reacts when she sees a random guy, which is nonchalantly, nearly indifferent.

But, when she talks about Jayson Tatum, things are completely different, as she starts smiling, and playing with her hair, making it clear she has some romantic interest in the 24-year-old.

JT appears to be very attractive to women, as Camryn hasn't been the only one who has shown interest in him. Being a young successful NBA player has opened so many doors and the hearts of many ladies for JT. It is unclear if Tatum will react to this. Still, if this doesn't work, Camryn could use the help of his brother to at least know the Celtics player.

Jayson Tatum's Deal With His Mother

The former No. 3 overall pick has been making headlines recently, and before Camryn shot her shot at him, Tatum revealed some details about his Celtics' money and how he came to an agreement with his mother about not spending any of that.

"So, we had a deal before I got drafted that I couldn't spend the money I make from the Celtics and that we had to live off endorsements. My mom is like the overseer, everything goes through her. The cons are that sometimes I go out with my friends on a trip, only once or twice a year, but we'll go out to LA, Vegas, or Miami and she'll call me in the morning, 'who's Mr. Jones and why'd you give him $12,000 last night? I'm like, 'Ma, we had a good time last night.' She's like, 'I'm making sure that somebody didn't take your card'."

Tatum has been a hot topic in the league these past couple of days, especially after his big reaction to Grant Williams talking like Batman to reporters. The Boston Celtics have had a solid start to the season, posting a 4-2 record without Ime Udoka, who has been mentioned as the potential new Brooklyn Nets head coach.

Joe Mazzulla is doing a pretty decent job right now, and the Celtics remain a serious threat to the rest of the league, led by Tatum.