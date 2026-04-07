How The Charlotte Hornets Could Aquire Giannis Antetokounmpo And Run The East For Years To Come

As Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks prepare for a messy divorce this summer, teams across the league are assembling their best trade packages in anticipation of a heated pursuit.

At first glance, the Charlotte Hornets may not appear to be a good fit for the two-time MVP, but he’s the kind of acquisition that would change their title odds overnight. The only questions are whether the Hornets have enough assets to win the bidding war and what they would be willing to give up in a potential blockbuster deal.

Since Giannis hasn’t identified Charlotte as a place he wants to live long-term, the Hornets may be hesitant to give up a massive package, but he still has another two years and $120 million left past this summer, including a $62.7 million player option for 2027-28. If the Hornets trade for him, they’d have time to convince him to stay, and they wouldn’t even have to give up LaMelo Ball, Miles Bridges, or Brandon Miller.

The Potential Trade Framework

Charlotte Hornets Receive: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Milwaukee Bucks Receive: Kon Knueppel, Josh Green, Grant Williams, Coby White, 2028 first-round pick, 2031 first-round pick

Kon Knueppel is the heart of this deal for the Bucks. While he’s not nearly on Giannis’ level, he’s having an incredible rookie season with averages of 18.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 0.7 steals, and 0.2 blocks per game on on 48.1% shooting and 43.0% shooting from three. He’s one of the top contenders for Rookie of the Year, and has solidified himself as Charlotte’s highest-value trade chip.

While many Hornets fans would no doubt prefer to keep Kon over adding 31-year-old Giannis, his development isn’t guaranteed. So if the Hornets can turn someone so unproven into a champion and multiple-time MVP, it’s an opportunity they cannot simply ignore, especially since they would still have plenty of assets left over.

Unlike the Bucks, who are starved of assets, the Hornets are flowing with picks, players, and other means to improve the team. Even as-is, they could be very competitive with Giannis, Ball, Brandon Miller, Miles Bridges, Ryan Kalkbrenner, and Moussa Diabate.

At 43-27 (ninth in the East), Charlotte isn’t going to be competing for the championship this spring, but they make for a very threatening first-round opponent. As a young team with a balanced roster, the Hornets aren’t an easy win anymore, and someone like Giannis could turn them into a downright powerhouse.

The only concern for the Bucks is whether Giannis would accept a move to North Carolina. He’s known to want to join the Knicks, or at least a team in a high-market city, so he can grow his brand and expand his legacy. The Hornets have been, traditionally, one of the least attractive teams in the NBA for stars, and it’s the last place anyone would expect Giannis to go.

But if Giannis’ goal is to win for a team that’s never won before, no place presents the same opportunities as Charlotte. Despite a limited history of success, they are on the upswing right now and in a prime position to add someone like Giannis Antetokounmpo to the fold. Of course, until they actually pull it off, it remains wishful thinking for the Hornets.