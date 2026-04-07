Luka Doncic Is Struggling In Europe Since Getting Injured For Lakers

It was an abrupt stop for Luka Doncic this season, who was in the middle of a legendary campaign for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Since suffering an injury earlier this month, Doncic has been seeking treatment in Europe, where he hopes to regain his full health and strength. According to head coach JJ Redick, he’s in relatively good spirits as he works to meet his recovery goals and keep his team’s title hopes alive.

“I’m not gonna share how long he’s going to be over there, but I think he’s in good spirits,” said JJ Redick, via Daniel Starkand. “I think he’s, in my conversations with him, motivated to do everything possible. I know it’s hard for him not to be on a basketball court. That’s his happy place. He’s one of the handful of guys who really play year-round, and it’s not just international competition, but he likes to be in the gym. He likes to work on his craft, and I think it’s hard for him. He wants to get back on the court.”

Luka’s injury hit the Lakers hard. Before going down, he was having a career year with averages of 33.5 points, 7.7 rebounds, 8.3 assists, 1.6 steals, and 0.5 blocks per game on 47.6% shooting and 36.6% shooting from three. He likely would have finished top four in MVP voting if he were eligible, but he falls one game short of the NBA’s 65-game minimum rule and will not be recognized (barring exceptions).

Ever since his last game on April 2nd, Luka has been working hard to get his body right. Currently, the plan involves a multi-week recovery process that involves injections, physical therapy, and progressive court work. Even so, the soonest we can expect him back is in three weeks, which would be multiple games into the first round.

Even though he’s thousands of miles away, Doncic will surely be watching closely as the Lakers play on without him. If there’s any sliver of chance that he can return, he needs to be ready to play. In the meantime, he’ll have no choice but to accept his place on the sidelines, a position that he’s struggling to endure.

As for when he’ll come back stateside, it could be months before he takes the trip back. Remember, his ex-fiancée and kids are still in Slovenia, meaning that Doncic now has an opportunity to spend time with them before the start of next season. Hopefully, that will help make this period easier for him, but there will be no peace until he’s cleared for action again.

With so much at stake, both this season and beyond, it’s killing Luka not to be out there right now, especially given how good he and Reaves have looked together. His injury has changed the playoff picture in the West, and his availability could have made history for the Lakers. Now, the glory days will have to wait as Doncic takes the time to regain his strength. If nothing else, Luka’s morale at least remains intact, and that’s a positive sign for all Lakers Nation.