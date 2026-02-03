Warriors Involve Draymond Green In Trade Conversations: Bucks Deal Imminent?

The Golden State Warriors are discussing trade scenarios involving Draymond Green as rival teams begin to circle.

Nico Martinez
Jan 17, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) reacts after hitting a three-point shot against the Charlotte Hornets during the first quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images

With the NBA trade deadline just a few days out, time is running out for teams to make their last-ditch efforts to save their season. In San Francisco, they are looking for a miracle right now in the wake of Jimmy Butler’s brutal season-ending injury. While the Warriors are reportedly preparing to stick with Butler through his rehab process, Draymond Green is bracing for a potential departure after 13 years with the organization.

According to The Athletic’s Sam Amick, the NBA veteran and four-time champion has been notified that he may not be a Warrior by the end of the week. The news comes at the height of the Giannis Antetokounmpo sweepstakes, where the Warriors have emerged as an aggressive suitor. As the Greek Freak reconsiders his loyalties, the Bucks are feeling increasing pressure to trade him, and the Warriors may have exactly the kind of package they’re looking for.

A package centered around Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody wouldn’t be nearly good enough, but the addition of Draymond Green and picks may be just enough to make it work. It’s an undoubtedly steep price to pay for the Warriors, who would be parting with a fan favorite and franchise legend in Green.

While he has declined of late, his defensive skills are notorious, and he is highly valued for his role in their four championship runs. Steph is comfortable around him, and his versatility has given Golden State some added flexibility with rotations and lineups. Amid all the rumors and speculation, Kerr recently argued that Green deserves a statue in the city for his importance to the franchise.

The Warriors would prefer not to trade Draymond, but he isn’t the first of their championship core to leave. Back in 2024, Klay Thompson left the team after losing his starting role. That summer marked the end of that trio’s run, and now Green is the next one in line to make the transition for the first time in his career.

Ultimately, if it nets Giannis in return, the Warriors will not hesitate to make the deal. While Dray is a piece of their history, Antetokounmpo has the potential to shape the future, even after Curry’s decline. At 31 years old, he’s still right in his prime with plenty of time left at the peak of his powers. This season, despite the Bucks’ struggles, he’s putting up great individual numbers with averages of 28.0 points, 10.0 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.7 blocks per game on 64.5% shooting and 39.5% shooting from three.

His arrival would more than flip the situation for Golden State; it would alter the very hierarchy of the league and reshuffle the order of power, with the Warriors on top. Besides trading Steph himself, the Warriors are willing to do anything to realize that vision, and they may be closer than we think to making it a reality.

Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. 
