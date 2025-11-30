3 Best Jarred Vanderbilt Landing Spots After Falling Out Of Lakers’ Rotation

The 2025-26 season was expected to be a promising one for Los Angeles Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt. After entering training camp in good health for the first time in a while, many expected Vanderbilt to carve out a significant role for himself in the rotation.

Through the preseason, Vanderbilt’s performance on the defensive end earned him plaudits from head coach JJ Redick, resulting in him being viewed as a key roster piece. Now, after almost 20 games into the new campaign, it appears that the forward finds himself falling out of the rotation. This change, while not sudden, could be attributed to his low output in recent games.

In 14 appearances this season, Jarred Vanderbilt is averaging 4.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.0 steals per game on 44.0% shooting from the field. With a reduced impact on the floor, it is understandable why the forward finds himself out of the rotation.

Having missed four consecutive games, it would appear that Jarred Vanderbilt’s time with the Los Angeles Lakers could be coming to an end. With this in mind, we explore three potential landing spots for Vanderbilt.

Orlando Magic

Proposed Trade Details

Orlando Magic Receive: Jarred Vanderbilt, Dalton Knecht, 2032 second-round pick

Los Angeles Lakers: Jonathan Isaac

The Orlando Magic could prove to be an interesting landing spot for Vanderbilt. By packaging him, along with Dalton Knecht and a second-round pick, the Lakers could even convince the Magic to part with defensive-minded big man Jonathan Isaac.

For the Magic, acquiring Vanderbilt may not present much intrigue, though he could bolster their wing defense off the bench. However, a talented young sharpshooter like Knecht and a valuable second-round pick may have significantly more value.

Meanwhile, acquiring Isaac aligns perfectly with the Lakers’ requirements. Considering their need for a solid defensive presence in the paint, Isaac’s career average of 1.3 blocks per game would appeal to Los Angeles.

Indiana Pacers

Proposed Trade Details

Indiana Pacers Receive: Jarred Vanderbilt, Dalton Knecht, 2032 second-round pick

Los Angeles Lakers Receive: Obi Toppin

This trade, while beneficial for the Lakers, may also be the most challenging to execute. Obi Toppin has established himself as a key rotation piece for the Indiana Pacers. However, considering the team’s position at the start of the new season, the Pacers could look to make some changes.

For the Pacers, Vanderbilt could be a solid defensive and rebounding addition off the bench. Although his offensive contributions are limited, his agility enables him to guard multiple positions, making him a versatile asset. To address his offensive shortcomings, a scorer like Knecht could be quite useful, though he may have to compete for minutes in the rotation.

For the Lakers, Obi Toppin’s addition would be significant. The athletic forward has already proven himself as an elite rim runner. However, his development as a wing defender and perimeter threat has been quite impressive.

With averages of 14.0 points and 6.7 rebounds on 41.7% shooting from the field, he could be an ideal target for the Lakers. Although his perimeter shooting has been quite poor this season (17.6%), there is enough evidence to suggest that he could return to form in the right environment.

Sacramento Kings

Proposed Trade Details

Sacramento Kings Receive: Jarred Vanderbilt, Dalton Knecht, Adou Thiero, 2032 second-round pick

Los Angeles Lakers Receive: Malik Monk

The Sacramento Kings could emerge as a potential landing spot for several players, especially considering the state they are in at the moment. With rumors of a complete roster overhaul, the Kings could be looking to blow it all up.

Currently, Sacramento has only made Nique Clifford and Keegan Murray unavailable in trade negotiations. Given that they are taking calls for everyone else, the Purple and Gold could look to make a move.

For the Kings, acquiring Jarred Vanderbilt is a secondary benefit. Knecht also may not have as much intrigue given his recent performances. However, Adou Thiero, an athletic wing with elite two-way potential, along with a second-round pick, may be considered a worthwhile investment.

Meanwhile, this trade helps the Lakers bring back Malik Monk, who was an elite scoring threat during his time in Los Angeles. Considering his ability to score in bunches and his averages of 12.7 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game on 44.9% shooting from the field and 41.6% from three-point range, he could be the perimeter shooting upgrade L.A. needs.

Should The Lakers Trade Jarred Vanderbilt?

At $11.5 million, with three years left on his contract, Jarred Vanderbilt is one of the toughest contracts to trade in the NBA.

Although he possesses the potential to be a solid contributor, his injury history and limited offensive ability may limit the amount of trade interest he receives. On that note, the Purple and Gold may not have many avenues to trade him unless they package his contract with other assets, as shown above.

Trading Vanderbilt may align with the Lakers’ best interests if it helps to address some of their most pressing roster issues. But considering that they are 14-4 on the season, placing second in the West, there is also enough reason to believe that the team may be in a solid position.

Hence, it would be unwise for the Lakers to pull the trigger on any deal involving Vanderbilt right now.