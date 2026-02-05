Giannis Antetokounmpo Wants To Join Big Market Team This Summer: Lakers And Two Other Teams Are In Play

The Giannis Antetokounmpo saga rages on after the Bucks failed to strike a deal at the deadline. Following weeks of posturing from both sides, it was ultimately decided that any action would be best taken in the summer, when the Bucks have more clarity on their position and the flexibility to change their future.

According to league insider Brad Turner, Giannis’ preferred destinations have not changed: the Miami Heat and New York Knicks are at the top. Now, however, the Lakers are included in this bunch. After the Giannis negotiations were pushed to the upcoming offseason, it has given the Lakers a more realistic path to acquiring the 2x MVP, and it was not gone unnoticed.

The key to pulling it off involves Austin Reaves. If the Lakers are willing to include Reaves with someone like Rui Hachimura or Dalton Knecht, along with picks, it could set the stage for successful negotiations in July. Of course, with LeBron James‘ massive $52.6 million salary coming off the books, it will only give the Lakers added flexibility to take on any contract that might help finalize a deal.

As much as the Lakers want to keep Reaves, giving him up could be necessary to acquire an elite talent like Giannis. With averages of 28.0 points, 10.0 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.7 blocks per game on 64.5% shooting and 39.5% shooting from three this season, he has the kind of talent that can elevate any team’s ceiling. For the Lakers, he would turn them into championship favorites overnight.

With months to go before the offseason, a lot of factors will need to play out before the Giannis sweepstakes can resume, but LA will not be the only squad in pursuit. Teams like the Warriors, Heat, and Knicks are sure to get involved as they look to maximize their title odds. Ultimately, however, the decision is up to Giannis.

He’ll have a say in his next destination, and it’s no secret he wants to play under the brightest lights possible. As one of the NBA’s richest and most notorious brands, the Knicks fit the bill in many ways, and the appeal is easy to understand for Giannis. If they can add him without giving up Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, or OG Anunoby, it would instantly put them in a position to win it all.

A similar situation would play out in Miami. While not quite as stacked, the opportunity to join Bam Adebayo and play for the iconic ‘Heat culture’ would be career-altering for the former NBA champion. He could compete for titles in the comforts of South Beach, a favorable position for any superstar.

Picking the Lakers over those teams will be tough, but there are a few reasons Giannis might consider it. In the wake of LeBron James’ departure, they’ll be looking for a star to take his place, and Antetokounmpo is the kind of winner and competitor who would thrive in that environment. So when the opportunity arises this summer, you can bet the Lakers will do everything they can to make their dream a reality and create a superstar duo that can compete with the best.