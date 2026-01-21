Timberwolves Are Interested In Acquiring Two Bulls Players: This Is How The Trade Could Happen

The Minnesota Timberwolves‘ pursuit of a point guard to stabilize their backcourt has been well-documented. Although this has resulted in the franchise being linked with several players, including Ja Morant, recent updates may suggest a different approach.

The Wolves are rumored to have an interest in acquiring Chicago Bulls guard Coby White ahead of the trade deadline. However, due to the steep asking price placed on White, the Wolves may shift their interest toward Ayo Dosunmu and Tre Jones, according to the Chicago Sun-Times’ Joe Cowley.

“Another trade partner for the Bulls to keep an eye on is the Timberwolves,” wrote Cowley. “They have star guard Anthony Edwards and his supporting cast of center Rudy Gobert and forwards Julius Randle, Jaden McDaniels, and Naz Reid locked up for at least the next three seasons, but they have been shopping for a combo guard to play off Edwards, especially in the fourth quarter of games.”

“The Sun-Times reported last month that the teams talked about a deal for White, but the Timberwolves also have inquired about Ayo Dosunmu and Tre Jones, too.”

While Coby White would be closer to what the Wolves are looking for from a starter-quality point guard, due to the prerequisite demands, Dosunmu or Jones may seem more appealing. Given that they are also on more team-friendly contracts, formulating a potential package may be easier.

On that note, NBA insider Jake Weinbach even suggested that Minnesota formulate a deal centered around Rob Dillingham. Here’s what a potential trade package for Dosunmu and Jones could look like:

Proposed Trade Details

Minnesota Timberwolves Receive: Ayo Dosunmu, Tre Jones

Chicago Bulls Receive: Mike Conley, Rob Dillingham

Why Do The Bulls Do This Trade?

The Chicago Bulls are certainly not in the position they would have hoped to be in at the start of the season. After a red-hot start, the Bulls have fallen dramatically, posting a 21-22 record and sitting in ninth place in the Eastern Conference standings.

Despite their inconsistent outings, Chicago has remained a competitive unit for the most part, especially with the sustained contributions of Josh Giddey, Nikola Vucevic, and Coby White.

Since trading Coby White isn’t necessary in this scenario, the Bulls may see parting with Dosunmu and Jones as reasonable from the perspective of bringing in a battle-hardened veteran in Mike Conley and a talented young scorer in Rob Dillingham.

Conley may be past his prime, but he is still a savvy player. As a reliable floor general and perimeter threat, the veteran adds a lot of depth to Chicago’s backcourt. His leadership may also prove valuable to the Bulls once they prepare to make a playoff push after the All-Star break.

Conley hasn’t been given a significant role in Minnesota’s rotation this season, resulting in reduced averages of 4.8 points and 2.9 assists per game. Still, owing to his experience and his expiring contract worth $10.7 million, the Bulls may see some merit in acquiring him.

While Mike Conley is a proven asset, Rob Dillingham is closer to being a diamond in the rough. Although he is averaging 3.6 points and 1.8 rebounds per game this season, considering that he is only averaging 9.8 minutes per game, there may be some intrigue surrounding the former first-round pick.

Chicago may view Dillingham’s addition positively from a developmental perspective. Although Tre Jones has more upside at the moment, at 21, Dillingham possesses incredible talent that may be worth investing in.

Overall, this trade may not help the Bulls improve. But by adding a talented young player in the backcourt and with increased cap flexibility for next season, Chicago may gain better tools to structure a rebuild.

Why Do The Wolves Do This Trade?

For the Minnesota Timberwolves, not acquiring a player like Coby White could leave their starting backcourt issues unanswered. Still, with the addition of Ayo Dosunmu and Tre Jones, Minnesota would gain more productive assets to fill out its bench.

Dosunmu has developed a name for himself as a solid two-way player. While taking huge strides in development on the offensive end, he remains capable of utilizing his physical tools to put pressure on the ball.

For the 2025-26 season, the 26-year-old is averaging 14.6 points, 2.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 0.8 steals per game. Considering that he has vastly improved as a perimeter shooter, too, boasting a three-point shooting percentage of 46.1% this season, the Wolves may see a lot of benefit in trading for him.

As fulfilling as Dosunmu’s addition could be to Minnesota’s backcourt depth, Tre Jones’ arrival adds another layer to it.

While Tre Jones isn’t as impactful as Dosunmu on the defensive end, his scoring and playmaking upside is far more intriguing. With averages of 12.4 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game this season, Jones is capable of contributing in a multitude of ways on the offensive end, making him a high-value pick for Minnesota.

Both Dosunmu and Jones are presently positioned to fulfill their roles as backup for Donte DiVincenzo. Depending on what Minnesota needs during a game, the two are also capable of playing in the starting lineup the team’s chances of winning.

The Wolves Need An Upgrade Soon

The Minnesota Timberwolves boast an impressive starting unit, featuring Anthony Edwards, Julius Randle, Rudy Gobert, and Jaden McDaniels. However, the team’s bench hasn’t been as noteworthy this season.

Although players like Naz Reid and Bones Hyland have been valuable, the stark drop-off in production outside of the starters is quite concerning.

Since Nickeil Alexander-Walker‘s departure in the offseason, the Wolves haven’t necessarily had a player capable of being a consistent contributor off the bench. When also considering the reduction in Mike Conley’s involvement, the task of carrying the offensive burden has fallen on Edwards’ shoulders.

The results of this have been telling, as the Wolves appear to have hit a wall. Having lost three consecutive games, Minnesota has fallen to 27-17 on the season, placing seventh in the West.

The team faces a dire need for an upgrade, primarily to support Edwards on the offensive end. However, given the limited trade assets to make an offer for a superstar, the Wolves may have to consider adding reliable role players to bolster their roster strength.