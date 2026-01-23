Knicks Are Interested In Two Pelicans Players; Here’s How They Can Acquire Them

The New York Knicks are considered one of the top teams in the East this season. However, after posting a 3-7 record over their last 10 games, some questions have been raised about the team’s current roster and its ability to compete.

Although the Knicks managed to snap their four-game losing streak with a 120-66 win over the Brooklyn Nets, it is evident that the team needs to make some upgrades. With the trade deadline less than two weeks away, the Knicks are expected to be buyers, even rumored to shop Karl-Anthony Towns in potential trade discussions to bring in reinforcements.

New York has been linked with several players. On this note, HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto provided an update that the franchise had been inquiring about two players on the New Orleans Pelicans‘ roster: Jose Alvarado and Yves Missi.

“I did hear the Knicks were not only calling on Jose Alvarado of the New Orleans Pelicans, but also center Yves Missi,” Scotto shared. “Part of it could be doing background due diligence, but you don’t make calls on these guys unless there’s some level of interest.”

Scotto stated that any proposal from the Knicks would be built around Guerschon Yabusele. Given that the franchise has expressed its desire to trade him, this would seem appropriate. Still, to acquire meaningful rotation pieces, New York may have to part with more.

How Can The Knicks Acquire Jose Alvarado And Yves Missi?

Given the Knicks’ roster needs, both Alvarado and Missi appear to be ideal trade targets. To facilitate a trade between the two teams, here’s a potential trade package built around Yabusele:

Proposed Trade Details

New York Knicks Receive: Jose Alvarado, Yves Missi

New Orleans Pelicans Receive: Guerschon Yabusele, Pacome Dadiet, 2026 second-round pick (ORL/DET/MIL)

This trade has some merit for both teams, but it is geared to address the Knicks’ pressing roster issues.

Acquiring Alvarado and Missi aligns perfectly with what New York needs currently. Alvarado has carved out a role for himself as a tough defender and leader with playmaking skills and some shooting upside.

After finishing in the top 10 of the 6MOY race in the 2023-24 season, Alvarado seemed poised to earn a consistent and significant role in the rotation for the Pelicans.

While this was the case last year, this season has been a different story. With a minor reduction in playing time, primarily due to Jordan Poole and Jeremiah Fears earning more minutes, Alvarado’s production has taken a hit.

This season, the 27-year-old is averaging 7.9 points, 2.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 1.0 steals per game while shooting 42.4% from the field and 36.1% from three-point range. Having showcased his ability to be an impact player off the bench, the Knicks may benefit from acquiring him.

While Alvarado’s addition serves to bolster the backcourt, Missi’s arrival helps in fortifying the big man rotation. With constant concerns regarding Mitchell Robinson‘s health and the need for a third center, the Knicks may see Missi’s addition favorably.

The 21-year-old showed tremendous promise in his rookie campaign. However, with Derik Queen eating into his playing time, the Pelicans’ big man has also been playing in a limited capacity, averaging only 18.8 minutes per game.

Missi’s production has taken a notable dip this season, posting only 5.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per game. Keeping his current condition in mind, the center may also see more merit in joining the Knicks, where he may earn a more meaningful role as a rim protector off the bench.

This trade would be a low-impact move for the Pelicans, who currently sit at the bottom of the Western Conference standings with a 10-36 record.

Given that the franchise is headed for a rebuild, parting with assets like Alvarado may seem appropriate, though the same cannot be said for Missi. To compensate for his hypothetical departure, acquiring a talented young swingman in Pacome Dadiet, along with Yabusele and a second-round draft pick, may be satisfactory.

The Knicks Need To Right The Ship Soon

The Knicks are currently placed third in the Eastern Conference, though tied with the Toronto Raptors (27-19) at the moment. Frankly, New York was not in a position to hold the top spot in the East, primarily because of the Detroit Pistons‘ dominance this season. Still, their inconsistencies have been concerning.

Reports indicate that the Knicks have already started making adjustments, beginning with a players-only meeting following the team’s loss to the Dallas Mavericks. Given how the team bounced back against the Nets, it is safe to say that the results have been positive.

The test now lies in whether New York can build upon the momentum from this win. With an upcoming game against the Philadelphia 76ers, who are coming off a win over the Houston Rockets, the Knicks will have to step up if they hope to retain their position among the top three.