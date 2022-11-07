10 Greatest Houston Rockets Players Of All Time

In 1967, the San Diego Rockets joined the league as an expansion team. The team relocated to Houston in 1971, where the team has stayed ever since. In their history, the team owns two NBA championships, four trips to the NBA Finals, eight divisional titles, and six retired numbers. The Rockets have been one of those teams that own a decade of success and then a brief time trying to fight above water. Right now, the team has a few years to go before the team can proudly compete again, but there was a time when the rest of the league looked at this team as the best in the league.

Hakeem Olajuwon and James Harden transformed this team into contenders for multiple seasons. Along with those two studs, several other players made their mark statistically. When looking back, these players can say they were the best to wear the red and white jersey. The top two players for this franchise are pretty clear, but how does the rest of the all-time list shake out?

These are the top 10 greatest Rockets players of all time.

Honorable Mentions

Robert Reid

Years in Houston: 10 (1977-1982, 1983-1988)

Houston: 11.6 PPG, 4.9 RPG, 3.0 APG, 1.2 SPG, 0.5 BPG

Career: 11.4 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 2.7 APG, 1.1 SPG, 0.4 BPG

Honors: None

Despite never winning a major award while in the league, Reid deserves some credit. He played 10 seasons for the Rockets and owns multiple appearances on the all-time stats list. That includes playing the fourth-most games at 762 and the fifth-most minutes. He is one of six players ever to record at least 20,000 minutes with the Rockets. Reid is also ranked in the top 10 for made field goals, two-point field goals, offensive rebounds, defensive rebounds, total rebounds, assists, steals, and blocks.

The 8,823 points scored by Reid are the eighth most in team history. He also ranks sixth in defensive win shares and ninth in win shares. Again, this was not an All-Star player but he was one of the best role players. Given that Reid has a mark in every major stat category, he can say that he gave everything he could to the city of Houston and he should be recognized.

Mike Newlin

Years in Houston: 8 (1971-1979)

Houston: 14.0 PPG, 3.2 RPG, 4.3 APG, 1.1 SPG, 0.1 BPG

Career: 14.9 PPG, 3.0 RPG, 4.0 APG, 1.0 SPG, 0.1 BPG

Honors: None

Like Reid, Newlin was another player who didn’t record an All-Star appearance but was one of the originals. When the franchise moved to Houston, Newlin was one of the players tasked with making the franchise relevant. With his play, he ranks seventh in games played, ninth in minutes, and 10th in made field goals and two-point field goals. Newlin also ranks seventh in free throws and fifth in assists.

Newlin’s 8,430 points are good enough for ninth on the all-time scoring charts, while he is ranked eighth in career offensive win shares. Newlin played in several playoff series, including the 1977 Eastern Conference Finals before the Rockets lost to the 76ers and Julius Erving.

Otis Thorpe

Credit: Fadeaway World

Years in Houston: 7 (1988-1995)

Houston: 15.8 PPG, 9.7 RPG, 2.6 APG, 0.8 SPG, 0.3 BPG

Career: 14.0 PPG, 8.2 RPG, 2.2 APG, 0.7 SPG, 0.4 BPG

Honors: NBA Champion (1994), All-Star (1992)

Thorpe made an All-Star appearance in 1992 and that was the pinnacle of his playing career. From 1986 to 1992, Thorpe played 542 consecutive games. At one point, it was the longest consecutive games played streak in NBA history. Thorpe would be a main role player for the 1994 championship team and then used in a trade to help bring Clyde Drexler to town during the 1994-95 season.

As for his Rockets career, Thorpe ranks 10th in games (518), ninth in field goals (3,215), and seventh in minutes (18,631). The rebounding Thorpe brought to the game was very helpful. He remains third in total offensive rebounds and third in defensive rebounds. For total rebounds, his 5,010 rebounds are fifth. For now, Thorpe’s 8,177 points are 10th.

Calvin Murphy

Credit: Fadeaway World

Years in Houston: 13 (1970-1983)

Houston: 17.9 PPG, 2.1 RPG, 4.4 APG, 1.5 SPG, 0.1 BPG

Career: 17.9 PPG, 2.1 RPG, 4.4 APG, 1.5 SPG, 0.1 BPG

Honors: All-Star (1979), All-Rookie First Team (1971), No. 23 retired by Rockets

When we are talking about some originals, Murphy was that player. Statistically, Murphy was an all-time great but some players have surpassed him with their awards. Murphy set the record for games, minutes, field goals, two-point field goals, free throws, assists, steals, points, offensive win shares, and win shares.

Murphy was known as one of the best free-throw shooters in the league. He set multiple NBA records for made free throws and free throw percentage. His all-time scoring record was not broken until Hakeem Olajuwon and his 17,949 career points remain third. Murphy had his number retired for his accomplishments, but he was a one-time All-Star and did not win any championships.

10. Steve Francis

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Years in Houston: 6 (1999-2004, 2007-2008)

Houston: 19.0 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 6.3 APG, 1.6 SPG, 0.4 BPG

Career: 18.1 PPG, 5.6 RPG, 6.0 APG, 1.5 SPG, 0.4 BPG

Honors: 3x All-Star (2002-2004), Co-Rookie of the Year (2000), All-Rookie First Team (2000)

Francis took over the Rockets at a time when the team was transitioning away from Olajuwon. Being the face of the franchise after an era change is never easy. Francis did the best he could and was a scoring machine. He shared the Rookie of the Year honors with Elton Brand and was the runner-up to Vince Carter in the 2000 Slam Dunk contest.

On the records, Francis is ninth in free throws (1,797), seventh in assists (2,411) and seventh in steals (619). The six triple-doubles he owns are fifth best, while he also owns the ninth appearance in offensive win shares and eighth ranking in total win shares. Altogether, Francis was a great face for the team despite the Rockets not reaching a ton of playoff success.

9. Clyde Drexler

Credit: Fadeaway World

Years in Houston: 4 (1995-1998)

Houston: 19.0 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 5.4 APG, 1.9 SPG, 0.6 BPG

Career: 20.4 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 5.6 APG, 2.0 SPG, 0.7 BPG

Honors: NBA Champion (1995), 2x All-Star (1996, 1997), All-NBA Third Team (1995), No. 22 retried by Rockets

In four years, Drexler helped the Rockets win a championship in 1995 and make two All-Star appearances. Had the Rockets not made the trade for Drexler during that season, the team may not have repeated as champions. To prove he was a solid player, Drexler made the All-Star Game in 1996 and 1997. What is just as impressive, Drexler recorded seven triple-doubles during that time, which remains fourth most.

The 1.9 steals per game remain a record for the Rockets for a career average. Even for his short time, Drexler is in the top 10 for value over a replacement player. This All-Star is one of the best Trail Blazers ever. However, Drexler deserves praise for what he did as a member of the Rockets. In the 1995 Finals, Drexler averaged 21.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 6.8 assists.

8. Rudy Tomjanovich

Credit: Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

Years in Houston: 11 (1970-1981)

Houston: 17.4 PPG, 8.1 RPG, 2.0 APG, 0.7 SPG, 0.3 BPG

Career: 17.4 PPG, 8.1 RPG, 2.0 APG, 0.7 SPG, 0.3 BPG

Honors: 5x All-Star (1974-1977, 1979), No. 45 retired by Rockets

A former No. 2 overall pick in the 1970 draft, Tomjanovich is one of the former greats of the 70s. While Tomjanovich did not have the scoring talents of Calvin Murphy, he was seen as the All-Star talent on the team that saw him average 17.4 points and 8.1 rebounds in his 11-year career with the Rockets. Not to mention, this might be one of the toughest players in team history. On December 9, 1977, Tomjanovich suffered a life-threatening punch to his face by Lakers power forward Kermit Washington that ended his season. He would play three more seasons in the league and averaged 19.0 points and 7.7 rebounds in one of those years.

Later in his career, he would become the head coach of the Rockets which led the team to titles in 1994 and 1995. With that said, this is all about a player's success and he had the resume to back it up. He ranks third in games (768), minutes played (25,714), and field goals (5,630). From a rebounding standpoint, he is sixth in defensive rebounds (2,783), fifth in offensive rebounds (1,173), and fourth in total rebounds (6,198). The 13,383 career points he scored remain fourth best.

7. Tracy McGrady

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Years in Houston: 6 (2004-2010)

Houston: 22.7 PPG, 5.5 RPG, 5.6 APG, 1.3 SPG, 0.6 BPG

Career: 19.6 PPG, 5.6 RPG, 4.4 APG, 1.2 SPG, 0.9 BPG

Honors: 3x All-Star (2005-2007), All-NBA Second Team (2007), All-NBA Third Team (2008)

There was a stretch in the NBA where McGrady was the best overall scorer in the league. When he won the scoring titles with the Magic, he joined the Rockets with a ton of hype that saw him land on the All-Star Team three times. Most memorable was the 2004-05 season when McGrady scored 13 points in 35 seconds against the Spurs to secure a comeback victory.

Injuries marred McGrady’s tenure at times which led to their lack of playoff success. However, the 2007-08 season featured a 22-game winning streak, which was the second-longest in NBA history at the time and the team did that without Yao Ming. Had McGrady not dealt with injuries, his stats might have been higher. He owns the fifth-best rating for value over a replacement player.

6. Ralph Sampson

Years in Houston: 5 (1983-1988)

Houston: 19.7 PPG, 10.5 RPG, 2.7 APG, 1.0 SPG, 1.9 BPG

Career: 15.4 PPG, 8.8 RPG, 2.3 APG, 0.9 SPG, 1.6 BPG

Honors: 4x All-Star (1984-1987), All-Star Game MVP (1985), All-NBA Second Team (1985), Rookie of the Year (1984)

Sampson was the former No. 1 overall pick by the Rockets in 1983. When paired alongside Hakeem Olajuwon, the team featured an 80s version of the Twin Towers. Sampson enjoyed success with the team that featured four All-Star appearances. In 1985, he won the All-Star Game MVP Award when he scored 24 points and added 10 rebounds. The team made the NBA Finals in 1986 but fell to the Boston Celtics.

When Sampson got injured halfway through the 1987-88 season, he fell out of favor in the rotation. He was traded to the Warriors and it spelled a quick ending to his career. Despite playing just five seasons, Sampson is 10th in offensive rebounds (924) and total rebounds (3,189), eighth in defensive rebounds (2,265), and fourth in blocks (585.

5. Elvin Hayes

Credit: Fadeaway World

Years in Houston: 7 (1968-1972, 1981-1984)

Houston: 20.6 PPG, 12.2 RPG, 1.9 APG, 0.5 SPG, 0.9 BPG

Career: 21.0 PPG, 12.5 RPG, 1.8 APG, 1.0 SPG, 2.0 BPG

Honors: 3x All-Star (1969-1971), All-Rookie First Team (1969), Scoring Champion (1969), Rebounding Champion (1970)

Hayes was a champion as a member of the Washington Bullets but don’t forget that he began his career with the Rockets. He would make a return to the team later in his career and averaged solid numbers, but his first few years in the league saw him put on a national stage. He won the scoring title in 1968-69 and followed that with a rebounding title the following season.

Those numbers added up on the all-time rankings. His 11,762 career points are fifth, while his 6,974 total rebounds were a franchise record until Hakeem Olajuwon came along. Hayes ranks eighth in games played (572), sixth in minutes (20,782), and fifth in made field goals (4,765). His defensive presence was also well noted where he ranks second in defensive win shares.

4. Yao Ming

Credit: Thomas Campbell-USA TODAY Sports

Years in Houston: 9 (2002-2011)

Houston: 19.0 PPG, 9.2 RPG, 1.6 APG, 0.4 SPG, 1.9 BPG

Career: 19.0 PPG, 9.2 RPG, 1.6 APG, 0.4 SPG, 1.9 BPG

Honors: 8x All-Star (2003-2009, 2011), 2x All-NBA Second Team (2007, 2009), 3x All-NBA Third Team (2004, 2006, 2008), All-Rookie First Team (2003), No. 11 retired by Rockets

The efficiency of Ming should be pointed out. Ming’s rating for value over a replacement player is third-best in team history for good reason. In nine seasons with the Rockets, he made the All-Star team eight times and the All-NBA Team five times. Had injuries not derailed his career, we might have received a chance to see him play alongside James Harden during the 2010s.

Ming’s name is all over the franchise rankings for stats. As a reminder, this is a player that does not rank in the top 10 for games or minutes played. Yet, he is eighth (3,380) in made field goals and fifth in made free throws (2,485). His offensive rebounds (1,233) and defensive rebounds (3,261) are both fourth all-time, while his total rebounds are fifth (4,494). His 920 blocks are second and his 9,247 points are seventh. Ming also has appearances in the top 10 for offensive, defensive, and total win shares with defensive win shares being his best at third overall.

3. Moses Malone

Years in Houston: 6 (1976-1982)

Houston: 24.0 PPG, 15.0 RPG, 1.5 APG, 0.9 SPG, 1.6 BPG

Career: 20.3 PPG, 12.3 RPG, 1.3 APG, 0.8 SPG, 1.3 BPG

Honors: 2x MVP Award (1979, 1982), 5x All-Star (1978-1982), 2x All-NBA First Team (1979, 1982), 2x All-NBA First Team (1980, 1981), All-Defensive Second Team (1983), 3x Rebounding Champion (1979, 1981, 1982), No. 24 retired by Rockets

The only two-time MVP Award winner in Rockets history is the great Moses Malone. The awards for Malone are stunning, having made five All-Star appearances in six seasons. There were three times that Malone won the rebounding title in Houston, averaging 17.6, 14.8, and 14.7 rebounds during those times. He also led the league in minutes in 1979 and 1982. Malone’s best season came in 1981-82 when he averaged 31.1 points, 14.7 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks in 80 games.

Malone ranks eighth in minutes (17,780), sixth in field goals (4,047), and fourth in free throws (3,024). His rebounding and blocks are all in the top 3. That includes second in offensive rebounds (3,009) and defensive rebounds (3,950). He is right behind Elvin Hayes in the rebounding race with 6,959 total rebounds, just 15 rebounds from the runner-up. As for his 758 blocks, those also rank third. His 15.0 rebounds per game for his career is a franchise record for career average, as is the 18.4% offensive rebounding percentage.

2. James Harden

Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Years in Houston: 9 (2012-2021)

Houston: 29.6 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 7.7 APG, 1.8 SPG, 0.6 BPG

Career: 24.9 PPG, 5.6 RPG, 6.8 APG, 1.5 SPG, 0.5 BPG

Honors: MVP Award (2018), 8x All-Star (2013-2020), 6x All-NBA First Team (2014, 2015, 2017-2020), All-NBA Third Team (2013), 3x Scoring Champion (2018-2020), Assists Leader (2017)

For many franchise records, it features Harden or Olajuwon’s name attached. In his nine seasons, Harden gave the city of Houston plenty to cheer about. He won an MVP in 2018, which was the first of three consecutive seasons of averaging over 30 points per game. That included a stretch of three scoring titles averaging 30.4, 36.1, and 34.3 points. His 11.2 assists in 2016-2017 also led the league, while the 2015-16 season saw him lead the league in usage at 38.1 minutes per game.

Harden led the Rockets to the Conference Finals two times but could never get over the hump to the championship game. As for his ranking on the leaderboards, where do we start? Harden ranks sixth (621) in games and fourth in minutes (23,006) and field goals (5,391). He is the franchise record holder in both three-point field goals (2,029) and free throws (5,554). Harden’s 4,796 assists and 46 triple-doubles are also a franchise record too. He ranks third (1,087) in steals and eighth in blocks (390). His 18,365 career points are second, but his 29.6 points per game is an average career record, as is his 26.7 player efficiency rating. Harden used a franchise record 33.3% of the time and produced a franchise record of 88.1 offensive win shares and finished with the second-highest value over a replacement player.

1. Hakeem Olajuwon

Credit: Fadeaway World

Years in Houston: 17 (1984-2001)

Houston: 22.5 PPG, 11.4 RPG, 2.5 APG, 1.8 SPG, 3.2 BPG

Career: 21.8 PPG, 11.1 RPG, 2.5 APG, 1.7 SPG, 3.1 BPG

Honors: 2x NBA Champion (1994, 1995), 2x Finals MVP (1994, 1995), MVP Award (1994), 12x All-Star (1985-1990, 1992-1997), 6x All-NBA First Team (1987-1989), 3x All-NBA Second Team (1986, 1990, 1996), 3x All-NBA Third Team (1991, 1995, 1999), 2x Defensive Player of the Year (1993, 1994), 5x All-Defensive First Team (1987, 1988, 1990, 1993, 1994), 4x All-Defensive Second Team (1985, 1991, 1996, 1997), All-Rookie First Team (1985), 2x Rebounding Leader (1989, 1990), 3x Blocks Leader (1990, 1991, 1993), No. 34 retired by Rockets

It’s pretty impossible to go against the man that won two Finals MVP Awards and brought the city their only two championships. Olajuwon was a top-5 player in the league for nearly a decade and a half. That led to an MVP season where he averaged 27.3 points, 11.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.6 steals, and 3.7 blocks. The following season, he averaged 27.8 points and won his second Finals MVP. Olajuwon averaged over 4.0 blocks two times and just missed it a thor time with 3.9.

Records-wise, he is the franchise record holder for games (1,177), minutes (4,2844), field goals (10,555), field goal attempts (20,573), two-point field goals (10,530), two-point field goal attempts (20,451), free throw attempts (7,537), offensive rebounds (3,936), defensive rebounds (9,446), total rebounds (13,382), steals (2,088), blocks (3,740), turnovers (3,569), fouls (4,236), and points (26,511). For career averages, his 3.2 blocks per game is a record, while he also owns the highest number of defensive win shares (91.6), win shares (160.6), and value over a replacement player (73.7). In the end, Olajuwon is the greatest Rocket ever.

