Top 3 Performances From Today’s NBA Games: Kon Knueppel Steals The Show

It was a light portion of the schedule today as only three games were slated across the entire NBA. With a mix of teams, players, and styles, however, there was still plenty to talk about on a night that was easy to overlook for many.

On the surface, none of these matchups appeared to be high-stakes, but every game matters as the season hits the final home stretch. With only a few weeks left to play, a few wins or losses could be enough to alter playoff positioning, and we can expect to see more highly competitive battles.

Tonight, the action started in Charlotte between the Knicks and Hornets before moving to Detroit for a game between the Pelicans and Pistons. Finally, the Kings and Magic ended the night in Orlando, completing a trilogy of high-quality games. While an individual’s performance typically goes beyond the stat sheet, some players played better than others today, and they deserve to be recognized.

3. DeMar DeRozan

Game Stats: 33 PTS, 6 REB, 11 AST, O STL, 0 BLK, 0 TOV, 12-24 FG, 0-1 3PT, 9-10 FT, 38 MIN

In a miserable campaign for the Kings, DeMar DeRozan has been one of their lone bright spots. He’s been a steady hand for them all season, and he played that role again tonight with 33 points, six rebounds, 11 assists, zero steals, and zero blocks on 50.0% shooting from the field. He was moving with purpose and authority today, relishing the opportunity to go off against younger opponents.

In the end, it was defense that cost the Kings a win (121-117), as they allowed the Magic to shoot 54.1% shooting as a team (13-27 from three). They didn’t have an answer for Paolo Banchero or Desmond Bane, who combined for 53 points, but DeRozan ensured they kept the game close. Thanks to his efforts, they had a chance to win until the very end, but (in a recurring theme this season) it wasn’t nearly enough to secure the win.

2. Kon Knueppel

Game Stats: 26 PTS, 11 REB, 8 AST, 0 STL, 0 BLK, 2 TOV, 9-14 FG, 6-10 3PT, 2-4 FT, 36 MIN

Kon Knueppel keeps building his case for Rookie of the Year. Even as support grows for Cooper Flagg and VJ Edgecombe, Knueppel’s consistency is impossible to ignore, and he just came through again with another signature performance. In 36 minutes against the Knicks today, he finished with 26 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists, zero steals, and zero blocks on 64.3% shooting and 60.0% shooting from three.

Knueppel was tied with Moussa Diabate for a team-high +15, and it sparked the Hornets to their fifth straight win (114-103). After an abysmal start, Charlotte is now 39-34 on the season, thanks to guys like Knueppel, who are slowly changing the team’s identity. In a typical show of his skills, Kon did it all today as an elite scorer, playmaker, and rebounder at 20-years-old.

1. Jalen Duren

Game Stats: 30 PTS, 10 REB, 7 AST, 2 STL, 2 BLK, 3 TOV, 10-12 FG, 0-0 3PT, 10-12 FT, 31 MIN

The Pistons were shorthanded without Cade Cunningham today, but Jalen Duren ensured his team didn’t skip a beat. In arguably his best game of the season, he delivered 30 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists, two steals, and two blocks on 83.3% shooting from the field. While he was far from perfect, his interior presence unlocked the floor for his teammates and helped guys like Kevin Huerter and Daniss Jenkins get it going down the stretch.

In the end, this game was a showcase of Duren’s leadership potential. He had his fingerprints all over this one with his consistent effort and attention to detail, and it makes you wonder if he might be capable of pulling nights like this regularly. For now, the Pistons are just happy with the win (129-108), and the fact that it came in such dominant fashion only proves how deep and dangerous this Pistons team really is.