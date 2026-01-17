Donovan Mitchell Wants To Represent Team World Over Team USA In The All-Star Game

Donovan Mitchell has never shied away from big moments, but this time, the spotlight he is embracing has nothing to do with points, rankings, or All-Star starter debates. Donovan Mitchell has made it clear that if he earns a spot in the upcoming NBA All-Star Game, he wants to represent Team World, not Team USA. For Mitchell, this is not a gimmick or a publicity angle. It is personal.

Mitchell opened up about his desire in a recent interview with Andscape explaining that while most fans view him strictly as an American star, he identifies deeply with his Panamanian roots. His grandmother emigrated from Panama under unimaginably difficult circumstances, arriving with no money, no plan, and no safety net. Two generations later, Mitchell stands as one of the NBA’s premier guards. To him, that journey deserves recognition on one of the league’s biggest stages.

“I do think I should be on the World team. But I don’t think people look at me as, like, a Panamanian basketball player. But I do. I would love to be on the World team if I got a chance. If not, I’m not tripping. Don’t get me wrong.”

“But I definitely want to show love to my Panamanian roots and my people in Panama. It’s going to be fun and competitive. I’m excited for that. My grandmother being from Panama, she came over here on a boat. No plan, no money. And two generations later, here we are.”

“The legacy that she started was with really no idea of how she was going to get going or what she was going to do for her family. There is no me without her. We’re not in this position without her. And to be able to take care of my family … it all starts because of her. We just went back to Panama for the second year in a row this past summer, visited her hometown of Colón.”

“I gave a lot of clothes away to the kids of Colón and plan to continue going each year, just because it’s something that I know the country needs, and I want to show love, spread love, and show our appreciation.”

This perspective adds another layer to a season in which Mitchell has already been carrying a heavy load for the Cleveland Cavaliers. He is averaging 29.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 5.7 assists, firmly placing himself in the All-Star conversation once again. But unlike past years, Mitchell says this season feels different. He has paid closer attention to the voting, aware that he is hovering near a starting guard spot in the Eastern Conference, battling names like Jaylen Brown for recognition.

That combination of leadership and perspective helps explain why Mitchell’s comments about Team World resonate. This is not about rejecting Team USA or chasing novelty. It is about representation. Mitchell wants young players, especially those with international or multicultural backgrounds, to see that identity does not have to fit into neat boxes.

His connection to Panama is not symbolic. Mitchell has visited the country repeatedly, including trips to his grandmother’s hometown of Colón. He has donated clothes to children there and has committed to returning every year. For him, playing for Team World would be another way to give back, to publicly acknowledge the roots that shaped his life.

The NBA has leaned increasingly into its global identity, and Mitchell’s stance fits naturally within that evolution. Stars now come from everywhere, and heritage is no longer something players feel pressured to downplay. Mitchell embracing Team World would be a powerful reminder that basketball excellence is global, even when the passport says otherwise.

Whether Mitchell ultimately lands on Team World or Team USA, his message is already clear. For him, the All-Star Game is not just an exhibition. It is a platform to honor family, history, and the sacrifices that made his journey possible. And that, more than any jersey color, is what he wants the world to see.