The Lakers Have The Worst Bench In The NBA By A Wide Margin

The numbers are brutal, and there is no way to sugarcoat them. By a wide margin, the Los Angeles Lakers have the worst bench production in the NBA this season, and it is starting to define who they are as a team rather than a minor flaw they can hide.

Bench scoring tells the story immediately. The Lakers rank dead last in the league at just 24.9 points per game, a full five points worse than the next closest team and more than 20 points behind league leaders like the Memphis Grizzlies (46.8 PPG) and Chicago Bulls (44.3 PPG).

1. Memphis Grizzlies: 46.8 PPG

2. Chicago Bulls: 44.3 PPG

3. Washington Wizards: 43.1 PPG

4. Golden State Warriors: 43.0 PPG

5. Dallas Mavericks: 41.9 PPG

6. Miami Heat: 41.5 PPG

7. San Antonio Spurs: 41.0 PPG

8. Oklahoma City Thunder: 40.2 PPG

9. Detroit Pistons: 40.2 PPG

10. Utah Jazz: 39.9 PPG

11. New Orleans Pelicans: 38.7 PPG

12. Brooklyn Nets: 38.6 PPG

13. Indiana Pacers: 37.9 PPG

14. Sacramento Kings: 37.1 PPG

15. Milwaukee Bucks: 36.7 PPG

16. Boston Celtics: 36.4 PPG

17. Charlotte Hornets: 36.4 PPG

18. Atlanta Hawks: 35.3 PPG

19. Denver Nuggets: 34.3 PPG

20. Phoenix Suns: 33.9 PPG

21. Minnesota Timberwolves: 33.9 PPG

22. Portland Trail Blazers: 33.5 PPG

23. Toronto Raptors: 32.9 PPG

24. Clealand Cavaliers: 32.4 PPG

25. Philadelphia 76ers: 32.3 PPG

26. Orlando Magic: 32.1 PPG

27. New York Knicks: 31.0 PPG

28. Houston Rockets: 30.9 PPG

29. Los Angele Clippers: 29.9 PPG

30. Los Angeles Lakers: 24.9 PPG

It is not just about scoring, either. The Lakers’ bench shoots a respectable 45.7% from the field and 34.7% from three, but those numbers are misleading. The volume is low, the attempts are often late-clock bailouts, and the efficiency collapses the moment defenses key in. More concerning is the work around the margins. Los Angeles ranks 29th in bench rebounding and 30th in bench assists, a toxic combination that kills momentum whenever the starters rest.

This all ties back to how top-heavy the roster is. Luka Doncic, LeBron James, and Austin Reaves carry an enormous offensive burden. Add Deandre Ayton and Rui Hachimura, and the starting five can score with anyone in the league. The problem is what happens the moment two or three of those players hit the bench.

Lineups built around Gabe Vincent, Jaxson Hayes, Dalton Knecht, Marcus Smart, and Jarred Vanderbilt have consistently hemorrhaged points. Defensive effort has been inconsistent, offensive creation is almost nonexistent, and turnovers snowball quickly. Possessions that should simply tread water instead turn into five or six-point swings in under two minutes.

Right now, Jake LaRavia has arguably been the Lakers’ most reliable bench piece, which says everything about the depth issues. He competes, moves the ball, and does not try to play outside himself, but asking him to anchor a second unit on a contender is unrealistic.

Despite all this, the Lakers are still sitting at 24–15, hovering near the middle of the standings. That almost makes the bench issue more alarming. They are winning in spite of their depth, not because of it. Come playoff time, rotations shrink, but they do not disappear. You still need eight players you can trust.

Right now, the Lakers barely have six. And until that changes, the worst bench in the NBA will remain the biggest red flag hanging over a team with championship-level stars.