Kyrie Irving Shows Support For Journalists Killed In Gaza At All-Star Game

Kyrie Irving once again used one of basketball’s biggest stages to make a statement.

Sitting courtside at the 2026 NBA All-Star Game at Intuit Dome, the Dallas Mavericks guard wore a black T-shirt with a single word printed boldly across the front: ‘PRESS.’ Beneath it was a message dedicating the gesture to journalists in Gaza,’ showing the world the truth.’ The tribute was aimed at media workers who have been killed while covering the ongoing war in the region.

Kyrie Irving sitting courtside at the NBA All-Star Game wearing a “PRESS” T-shirt, honouring the journalists killed in Gaza amid Israel’s ongoing genocide. This is what integrity looks like. Be Kyrie.

Irving was not in uniform for the exhibition, but his presence drew immediate attention online. Photos of him alongside his father circulated widely, with fans and commentators quickly debating the meaning and timing of the gesture. According to press freedom groups, over 200 journalists and media workers have been killed in Gaza since October 2023, making it one of the deadliest conflicts in recent memory for members of the press.

The shirt appeared to reference the protective ‘PRESS’ markings often worn by reporters in war zones. By choosing that design on All-Star Sunday, Irving effectively turned a celebratory basketball weekend into a platform for a broader message.

This is not the first time Irving has expressed public support for Palestinians. In past appearances, he has worn a keffiyeh at a postgame press conference and a chain featuring Palestinian imagery. His willingness to use highly visible NBA moments to spotlight global issues has become part of his public identity.

At the same time, Irving’s history makes any political or social statement especially charged. In November 2022, while playing for the Brooklyn Nets, he was suspended without pay for at least five games after promoting a film that contained antisemitic tropes and Holocaust denial.

The suspension ultimately lasted eight games and required public clarification and meetings with community leaders before he was reinstated. That episode placed Irving at the center of a major controversy and reshaped how many view his activism.

During the same All-Star weekend, Irving made headlines again for a different reason. When approached for an interview with ESPN, he declined, saying, “I don’t really care for ESPN.”

At the time, he was live on his Twitch stream, hosting a meet and greet with fans. The clip quickly circulated online, adding another layer to an already eventful weekend.

Irving has rarely shied away from complicated conversations. Throughout his career, he has blended elite basketball talent with outspoken social positions, often accepting the consequences that follow. Whether applauded or criticized, he continues to show a willingness to stand publicly behind causes he believes in.

On a night filled with highlights, trophies, and celebrity moments, Kyrie Irving made sure the conversation extended beyond the court.