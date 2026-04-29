Nick Young Boldly Claims Anthony Edwards’ Injury Saved Nikola Jokic’s Legacy

The Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves has taken an intriguing turn following the result of Game 5. With Nikola Jokic leading the Nuggets to a convincing 125-113 victory, the Nuggets have clawed their way back into the series, though still suffering from a 3-2 deficit going into the next game.

Following their latest win, the Nuggets’ chances of winning the series have improved significantly, boosting Nikola Jokic’s reputation as a playoff performer. However, during a recent episode of “Gil’s Arena,” former NBA player Nick Young stated that Jokic’s recent dominance is only a product of Anthony Edwards‘ knee injury.

While noting Edwards’ absence from Game 5 and Jokic’s subsequent triple-double outing, Young boldly stated:

“Man, Ant-Man’s injury saved Denver and Joker’s legacy. Him being hurt, you see how happy they are playing out there, he hasn’t had no triple-doubles until the last game. That’s the frontrunner in Denver, they are the frontrunners.”

“You can tell the energy has changed, playing with more confidence now when the big bad wolf is down and you ain’t got to deal with him. I feel like, if Ant-Man was there, I think the season would be over with. They had them; the energy was off, Joker fighting at the end of the game. They look like they damn near gave up. Until you see the star player go down, the energy changes, like you got a chance now, and it shows.”

Nick Young made a keen observation regarding the shift in Denver’s performances. While the animosity between the Nuggets and the Wolves has undoubtedly fueled both teams to put their best foot forward, it was evident that the Wolves were thriving on it.

Unfortunately, Minnesota was struck by tragedy in Game 4, as both Anthony Edwards and Donte DiVincenzo suffered injuries, potentially sidelining them for the playoffs.

For the most part, it can be argued that Anthony Edwards wasn’t even the Wolves’ most impactful player this series. In four playoff appearances, the superstar posted 18.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game. This is well below his regular-season averages of 28.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 3.7 assists.

While it is only natural for Denver to take advantage of this situation, Young’s point about Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets, especially considering the circumstances, seems justified to some extent.

Still, this isn’t to say that Nikola Jokic hasn’t been playing well. The MVP candidate, despite his low efficiency, has remained one of Denver’s best performers this series. With averages of 25.4 points, 14.0 rebounds, and 9.8 assists per game, the Nuggets’ superstar is still posting outrageous numbers. However, the optics haven’t been in his favor.

Despite having the momentum on their side, the path ahead isn’t easy for Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets. Although Edwards’ absence is noteworthy, the Wolves still have some reliable pieces capable of taking the fight to Denver. With Julius Randle and Ayo Dosunmu stepping up on offense and Rudy Gobert challenging Jokic on every defensive possession, Minnesota is not to be taken lightly.

The Nuggets will take on the Wolves in Minnesota on Thursday, April 30. With an opportunity to bring the series level, Denver will need Nikola Jokic to orchestrate their offense to perfection.