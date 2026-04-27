The Western Conference Has Been Torn Apart By 8 NBA Star Injuries In The Playoffs

The Western Conference playoffs have shifted from competition to survival. Eight major injuries have hit contenders across the bracket, forcing teams to adjust on the fly. Rotations have changed, and roles have expanded. Series that looked predictable before tip-off now carry a different edge. The postseason has not slowed down, but the margin for error has disappeared.

1. Luka Doncic – Missed All 4 Games (Grade 2 Hamstring Strain)

The Los Angeles Lakers took the biggest hit when Luka Doncic went down with a Grade 2 hamstring strain just before the playoffs, forcing him to miss all four games so far and leaving a roster that also lost Austin Reaves with an oblique injury without its top two scorers, yet behind LeBron James, along with strong contributions from Marcus Smart, the Lakers have defied expectations and built a 3-1 lead over the Houston Rockets.

2. Victor Wembanyama – Missed Game 3 (Concussion Protocol)

The San Antonio Spurs faced a major scare when Victor Wembanyama entered concussion protocol after a heavy fall in Game 2, missing Game 3, but the Spurs held steady without him, winning the road game before his return in Game 4, which helped them secure a commanding 3-1 lead over the Portland Trail Blazers.

3. Anthony Edwards – Expected To Miss Multiple Weeks (Bone Bruise And Hyperextension In Left Knee)

The Minnesota Timberwolves suffered a brutal double blow in Game 4 as Anthony Edwards went down with a knee hyperextension and bone bruise that is expected to sideline him for multiple weeks, while Donte DiVincenzo tore his Achilles early in the same game, ending his season, yet despite losing their starting backcourt in one night, the Timberwolves still pushed past adversity to take a 3-1 series lead over the Denver Nuggets.

4. Kevin Durant – Missed Game 1, Game 3 And Game 4 (Bone Bruise)

The Houston Rockets have struggled to stay competitive without Kevin Durant, who has missed three of the first four games due to a sprained ankle with a bone bruise, and even in his lone appearance in Game 2 where he posted 23 points, six rebounds, and four assists, his nine turnovers highlighted the pressure applied by the Lakers, leaving Houston trailing 3-1 with no clear timeline for his full return.

5. Jalen Williams – Missed Game 3 (Grade 1 Hamstring Strain)

The Oklahoma City Thunder have dealt with a setback of their own as Jalen Williams missed Game 3 with a Grade 1 hamstring strain, but their depth and system allowed them to maintain control, winning without him and building a 3-0 series lead over the Phoenix Suns, although his week-to-week status raises concerns heading into the next round.

6. Austin Reaves – Missed All 4 Games (Oblique Injury)

The Lakers have also had to navigate the continued absence of Austin Reaves, who has missed the entire series so far with an oblique injury but has recently been listed as questionable, suggesting a possible return that could further strengthen a team already exceeding expectations despite missing key pieces.

7. Aaron Gordon – Missed Game 3 (Left Calf Injury)

The Denver Nuggets have felt the impact of injuries as well, with Aaron Gordon missing Game 3 due to a calf issue, a loss that weakened their defense and physical presence, contributing to their 3-1 deficit against a Timberwolves team that is itself dealing with significant injuries.

8. Donte DiVicenzo – Out For Playoffs (Achilles Injury)

The Timberwolves’ loss of Donte DiVincenzo stands out as one of the most devastating injuries of the postseason. Donte suffered a torn Achilles that not only ends his playoff run but is expected to impact a significant portion of next season as well.

The Western Conference has not slowed down, but the path forward now depends less on star power and more on depth, adaptability, and execution, as teams that adjust quickest to these injuries are the ones still standing.