5 Reasons Why Pistons Forced Game 7 Against Cavaliers In Impressive Performance

The Detroit Pistons refused to let their season end, similar to what we saw in the first round. Facing elimination on the road, Detroit delivered one of its most complete performances of the postseason to overpower the Cleveland Cavaliers 115-94 and force a winner-take-all Game 7.

From Cade Cunningham’s floor leadership to a barrage of timely 3-pointers, the Pistons controlled the intensity for most of the night and exposed Cleveland’s offensive inconsistencies once again.

Meanwhile, the Cavaliers looked unusually rattled despite playing at home. Donovan Mitchell and James Harden struggled to generate efficient offense, the supporting cast disappeared, and Cleveland’s turnovers repeatedly fueled Detroit’s momentum.

Now, after once appearing in control of the series, the Cavaliers suddenly face enormous pressure heading into a decisive Game 7 with all the momentum shifting toward Detroit.

1. Cade Cunningham Controlled The Game Despite The Turnovers

Cade Cunningham delivered another signature playoff performance with 21 points, 8 assists, and 5 made threes while consistently bending Cleveland’s defense. Yes, the seven turnovers were ugly, but Detroit could live with them because Cunningham dictated tempo all night and repeatedly created open looks for teammates.

Whenever the Cavaliers threatened, Cade answered with a timely jumper, drive, or kick-out pass. His +13 plus-minus reflected how much more organized Detroit looked with the ball in his hands.

2. Detroit’s Supporting Cast Finally Overwhelmed Cleveland

This wasn’t just a Cunningham carry-job. Detroit’s role players completely outplayed Cleveland’s secondary pieces.

Duncan Robinson exploded for 14 points on 4-7 shooting from three, while Paul Reed dominated his minutes with 17 points and 6 rebounds on 7-9 shooting.

Marcus Sasser also chipped in 9 points and posted a ridiculous +27 in only 18 minutes.

Meanwhile, Cleveland’s bench outside of Sam Merrill gave them almost nothing offensively. Detroit’s depth completely swung the momentum of the game.

3. Cleveland’s Offense Completely Collapsed

The Cavaliers shot just 39% from the field and scored only 94 points despite getting to the free throw line 30 times.

Donovan Mitchell struggled badly, finishing with 18 points on 6-20 shooting and a brutal -25 plus-minus. Cleveland also finished with only 15 assists as the offense devolved into isolation basketball far too often.

James Harden had solid counting stats with 23 points and 4 assists, but his 8 turnovers repeatedly killed momentum and fueled Detroit transition opportunities.

The Cavaliers never found rhythm offensively and looked increasingly frustrated as the game progressed.

4. Detroit Won The Physical Battle Inside

Even with Cleveland grabbing 16 offensive rebounds, Detroit dominated the interior battle overall.

The Pistons outscored the Cavaliers 48-26 in the paint, with Jalen Duren controlling the glass and finishing strong around the rim. Ausar Thompson added 9 rebounds and constantly disrupted Cleveland’s offensive flow with his athleticism and defensive activity.

Detroit’s physicality wore Cleveland down throughout the night.

5. The Pressure Is Completely On Cleveland Heading Into Game 7

What once looked like a series Cleveland controlled has suddenly become a nightmare scenario.

The Cavaliers now head into a winner-take-all Game 7 after blowing a golden opportunity to close the series. Detroit has all the momentum, the younger legs, and growing confidence.

Meanwhile, Cleveland’s stars are facing enormous pressure. Mitchell struggled. Harden turned the ball over eight times. The offense looked stagnant for long stretches.

The Pistons now believe they can pull off the upset, and after this performance, it’s hard to argue otherwise.