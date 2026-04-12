Pacers vs. Pistons Prediction: Preview, Injury Report, Advantages, X-Factors

Gainbridge Fieldhouse gets the last game of the regular season for both teams on Sunday at 6 p.m. ET.

The Pacers are 19-62 and 14th in the East. The Pistons are 59-22 and already locked into the No. 1 seed. The Pacers are 11-28 at home. The Pistons are 27-13 on the road.

Friday gave the right setup for this game, too. The Pacers lost 105-94 to the 76ers. The Pistons beat the Hornets 118-110. The season series is 3-0 for the Pistons, and they have scored 123.3 points per game in those meetings.

There is not much suspense in the standings, but there is still some shape to the matchup. Cade Cunningham is back for the Pistons and has put up 24.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 9.9 assists this season. Duncan Robinson has added 12.1 points per game and is shooting 41.0% from three.

On the other side, Obi Toppin has averaged 10.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 2.3 assists for the Pacers, while Jarace Walker has given them 11.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 2.5 assists.

That is the simple version of the game. One team still has structure and high-level talent. The other team has bodies, development minutes, and not much reason to chase a win.

Injury Report

Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton: Out (right Achilles tendon tear)

T.J. McConnell: Out (bilateral hamstring injury management)

Andrew Nembhard: Out (thoracic and lumbar injury management)

Aaron Nesmith: Out (cervical strain)

Pascal Siakam: Out (left ankle sprain)

Ivica Zubac: Out (rib fracture)

Johnny Furphy: Out (right ACL tear)

Kobe Brown: Questionable (lumbar strain)

Ben Sheppard: Questionable (right hip sprain)

Jarace Walker: Questionable (left foot sprain)

Pistons

Jalen Duren: Out (right knee injury management)

Wendell Moore Jr.: Questionable (G League – Two-Way)

Why The Pacers Have The Advantage

The Pacers do have one simple path here. They can make the game loose. Their pace is 100.98, which is on the faster side, and they still average 27.6 assists per game. Even in a bad year, the ball has moved. That gives them at least a chance to turn this into a game with more possessions, more random stretches and less control. That is the only kind of game that really helps them against a Pistons team that is better in almost every normal area.

There is also a real chance the Pistons treat this like a tune-up and not a serious road test. Cunningham is on a minutes restriction after returning from his collapsed lung on Friday, and that changes the feel of the game. The Pistons want to enter the playoffs healthy. They already have the top seed. So even if they are the better team by a wide margin, they may not push their main pieces the way they would in a game with actual consequences. That is the opening for the Pacers. It is small, but it is there.

Why The Pistons Have The Advantage

The bigger picture is still very clear. The Pistons have been one of the best teams in the league all season. They are 10th in offensive rating at 117.8, second in defensive rating at 109.6, and fourth in net rating at plus-8.1. The Pacers are on the other side of that line. They have a 110.8 offensive rating, a 119.2 defensive rating, and a minus-7.8 net rating. That gap is huge. It shows up in the standings, and it shows up every time these teams play.

The Pistons also have a cleaner identity. They score 117.6 points per game, shoot 48.4% from the field, and hand out 27.7 assists per game. They do not need one hot player to create offense. Cunningham controls the game, Robinson spaces the floor, and the wings around them keep the pace steady.

Even without Duren, there is enough structure for them to get into their sets, create paint touches, and force the Pacers to defend for full possessions. That is a bad ask for this version of the Pacers.

The season series says the same thing. The Pistons are 3-0 against the Pacers and have averaged 123.3 points in those games. Two of the wins were by double digits. The matchup has not been complicated. The Pistons have been stronger, more physical, and much more stable. Add the injury report, and it gets even harder to make a serious case for the home team. Nobody inside the Pacers will say they want to lose, but this looks like a team protecting bodies and draft position, not pushing for a meaningless finale. That is the honest read.

X-Factors

Obi Toppin is the first one for the Pacers. He is averaging 10.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 2.3 assists, and in a game like this, he has to be more than a finisher. The Pacers do not have their main guards, so Toppin needs to run, attack early, and give them easy points before the Pistons’ defense gets set. If he is active in transition and around the rim, the Pacers can at least stay close for a while.

Ben Sheppard is the other one, if he plays. He has averaged 7.1 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.8 assists this season. That is not a big line, but the Pacers need shooting and basic wing defense from somebody. Sheppard can give both. If he is available and hits a few threes, the Pacers offense looks more normal. If not, too much of the shot creation falls on players who should not be carrying that load.

Duncan Robinson is a real swing piece for the Pistons. He is at 12.1 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 2.1 assists, and the three-point shooting is the main part of it. The Pacers are weak defensively, even before you remove Haliburton, Nembhard, Siakam, and the rest. Robinson can turn that into a quick 12 or 15 points without needing the offense built around him. In a low-pressure game, role players like him often decide how early it gets out of hand.

Ausar Thompson is the other one. He is averaging 9.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 3.1 assists, with 2.0 steals per game. His value here is simple. He can speed the Pacers up in a bad way. If he gets out in passing lanes and turns defense into transition, the Pistons will create the kind of separation that kills this game by halftime.

Prediction

This should be a Pistons win. The team stats are better, the season series is one-sided, and the Pacers injury report is too heavy to ignore. The only thing that can make this tricky is Detroit’s own approach. If the Pistons play it like a maintenance game and keep Cunningham on a light load, the score may stay closer than the team quality says it should. Still, the Pacers have no real reason to push this hard, and the Pistons have too much order for a game like this.

Prediction: Pistons 116, Pacers 101