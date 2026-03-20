Andre Iguodala Reveals How Draymond Green Set The Template For Role Players To Get Paid

While Andre Iguodala stated that getting points helped players secure bigger contracts, he praised Draymond Green for changing the standard for role players.

Siddhant Gupta
4 Min Read
Nov 29, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) gestures during the second quarter against the New Orleans Pelicans at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images

The brilliant offensive displays of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson defined the Golden State Warriors‘ dynasty. However, the franchise’s success was closely linked with the contributions of role players such as Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala.

Historically, role players, while a key facet in any championship squad, haven’t been recognized for their value. On that note, during an appearance on the “Roommates Show,” Andre Iguodala explained how Draymond Green laid the groundwork for role players to get paid, shifting the paradigm away from simply being an elite scorer.

“It’s like, all right, go average 24. It’s not as hard as it used to be because it’s more possessions, a faster pace, and now everybody’s like, ‘Why play the right way to win when you’re going to make more money getting buckets,'” Iguodala stated. “I would say Draymond played a big role in valuing winning, and then other guys seeing that, because now you can get paid too. Now the sixth man getting ‘paid’ paid now.”

Iguodala noted that there was a distinct shift away from winning, with players prioritizing scoring and improving their stats to secure a better contract. On that note, players such as Jordan Poole (four years, $123.0 million), Tobias Harris (two years, $52.0 million), and Zach LaVine (five years, $215.5 million) come to mind.

However, Draymond Green set himself apart by taking a different approach. As the embodiment of the ideal role player, Green routinely sacrificed himself for the team, embracing a tertiary role on offense and prioritizing winning by contributing in any way he could.

Having committed to his role, Green essentially made himself irreplaceable. Although his contributions weren’t always reflected on the stat sheet, he was undoubtedly a factor in every win, asserting himself as the backbone of the team.

Much of Golden State’s success can be attributed to the heroic performances of Stephen Curry and the overwhelming star power during the Kevin Durant era. But without Draymond Green, it is hard to imagine the Warriors being as successful.

Golden State recognized Draymond Green’s value early on, handing him a sizable five-year, $82.0 million extension in 2015. After this contract ended, the Warriors offered him a four-year extension worth $99.7 million in 2020. Currently, Draymond Green is on a four-year deal he signed ahead of the 2023-24 season, valued at $100 million.

While there has been a noticeable dip in Green’s performance this season, he arguably remains one of the most vital players in the Dubs’ rotation. Still, rumors involving Green’s future with the franchise have been floating around since the offseason, with some even suggesting that the forward was on the trade block.

For the 2025-26 season, Green is averaging 8.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game, and has a cap hit of $25.8 million. While there remains a likelihood that Green could be traded in the offseason to make roster improvements, considering that he has a $27.6 million player option, the forward may have some flexibility in deciding his future.

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BySiddhant Gupta
Siddhant Gupta is a basketball columnist at Fadeaway World, based out of Mumbai, India. He combines firsthand playing experience with thoughtful analysis to report on the NBA's ever-evolving world. A lifelong athlete, Siddhant's perspective is rooted in years on the court, giving his work a unique edge that resonates with both casual fans and seasoned ones.Before joining Fadeaway World, he spent two formative years at Sportskeeda, where he sharpened his skills and had the opportunity to interview NBA legend Ray Allen during his time in India. A diehard Los Angeles Lakers fan since 2008, Siddhant doesn't just report on the game—he lives it. Beyond his work, he is a student of the game, constantly learning, debating, and engaging with the local and global basketball communities.
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