“Now You’re A S**ker”: Draymond Green Calls Out Grizzlies Player For ‘Selling His Soul’ At The Warriors Game

Draymond Green was involved in a scuffle with the Grizzlies after a foul on Santi Aldama during the Warriors’ game against the Grizzlies a few days ago. It apparently started after Green felt that Aldama overreacted to Green’s foul on him, which eventually earned him a flagrant foul.

Green began antagonizing Aldama from the moment he fouled him, seemingly claiming to the officials that he did not foul him that hard. When Jaren Jackson Jr. questioned Green for his actions, he seemingly even told him to “shut up,” which started the scuffle. Even at the free-throw line, when Aldama missed his free throws, Green was galloping around the paint like it’s the 4th of July and he’s celebrating.

This sequence by Draymond Green 🍿 – Turnover

– Tackled Santi Aldama by neck from behind

– Yelled “that’s soft as fu*k”

– Told Jaren Jackson Jr to “shut up”

– Danced when they missed both free throws pic.twitter.com/53N7hyGJsd — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) October 28, 2025

The Warriors ended up getting the last laugh as they won the game 131-118. Green finished the game with seven points, four rebounds, ten assists, and one steal, while shooting 33.3% from the floor. Meanwhile, Aldama had 14 points, six rebounds, four assists, and three steals, while shooting 46.2% from the field.

We all know that the Warriors veteran does not hold back his thoughts on a player. So soon after the game, Green went on his podcast, ‘The Draymond Green Show,’ and spoke his mind on Santi Aldama.

“He’s a guy who always talks. You know, every time we play them, he talks. He likes to mix it up a bit. You know I’m all for mixing it up a bit. But what I don’t like is guys that talk and like act like they want to mix it up, and then you get a baby foul and you fall out, grabbing your neck, grabbing your head like you did.”

“And I just disagree with like front like that because even if you get even if you get the call, he did like he did. You got the flagrant one. All right, cool. Y’all get the ball back, and you get two free throws. It’s almost like you just sold your soul for two free throws. You just lie on the floor rolling out like you’re dead just to get up and walk to the bench and walk to the free-throw line.”

The Warriors veteran is infamous for being too aggressive on the court. But he believes Aldama is not the only one at fault here. Green also took a shot at the Grizzlies’ new head coach, Tuomas Iisalo, who replaced the recently fired Taylor Jenkins for the franchise.

“What happens is you lose all respect. So now you’re a s**ker and we can’t uns**ker you because you just act like a complete clown and you’re listening to some dumb a** coach just telling you ‘if he fouls, you sell it.'”

“But now you’ve got to play while everybody is looking at you like a s**ker. And that brother went from a plus 15 to ending the game at a plus two after he did that s**ker sh** you know. And so I always tell guys, hey man, don’t never play like you’re a s**ker. Cause, once you play like a s**ker, guess what you are? You’re a s**ker. And there ain’t no un-s**kering you.”

“So I thought it was clownish for him to do that. He made a complete clown of himself. And I also made a clown of him when he missed those two free throws. You can’t fall out like that and then miss the two free throws, champ. I mean, not champ, kid,” said Green in conclusion.

Will we see a response from Aldama on Green calling him a ‘s**ker’? Will this become a chip on Santi Aldama’s shoulder so he can come back stronger against the Warriors in February? These two teams will face each other twice in February and could face off in the Playoffs if they reach that stage. It will be interesting to see how Aldama responds to these comments from Green.