Giannis Antetokounmpo Ruled Out vs. Warriors As Late Scratch

Giannis Antetokounmpo will not suit up for the Milwaukee Bucks tonight. According to Anthony Slater, the two-time MVP was a late scratch ahead of their matchup against the Golden State Warriors due to left knee soreness. It’s an unexpected setback for the Bucks, who will now have to rely more heavily on Kyle Kuzma and Myles Turner to carry the offensive load.

“Giannis Antetokounmpo has been ruled out for the Bucks tonight vs. Warriors,” wrote Slater on X. “Left knee soreness. Late scratch.”

The Bucks decided to go smaller without Giannis, starting Kuzma in his place alongside Ryan Rollins, AJ Green, Gary Trent, and Myles Turner.

With a combined 7-2 record this season, the Bucks and Warriors are two of the best teams in their conferences and among the favorites to win the title. Tonight was the first meeting between these two heavyweights in the 2025-26 season, and it was expected to be one of the most exciting games of the day.

Now, without Giannis, this matchup becomes the Warriors’ to lose, but that doesn’t mean they should take their foot off the gas. As the third seed in the West, Golden State has built strong early momentum, and they are determined to keep it going.

With stars like Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Jimmy Butler, and Jonathan Kuminga, the Warriors are stacked with talent and fully confident in their title chances. By taking care of business tonight, they can send a message that they will not play down to their competition.

Meanwhile, for the Bucks, some solid wins early on have them ranked fourth in the East, with Giannis leading the way. Barring this mysterious knee injury, which seemingly came out of nowhere, he’s on track for another special season. In four games so far, he’s averaging 36.3 points, 14.0 rebounds, and 7.0 assists on 69.5% shooting.

While there have been questions about his loyalty, Giannis recommitted to the Bucks this summer to bring another championship back to Milwaukee. After some uneven years alongside Damian Lillard, he once again has them positioned to dominate the East.

Of course, to make that dream a reality, the Bucks need Giannis to be fully healthy to compete for a championship. Like it or not, that means taking an extra cautious approach and giving him time to rest whenever necessary. It’s a delicate balance to maintain, but one the Bucks must master to preserve and prolong Giannis’ career.

Tonight’s absence is part of that preservation effort and a reminder that the Bucks are no longer focused on the regular season. Their success will be measured in the playoffs, and Giannis wants to ensure he’s at his best when the stakes are highest.

For now, the Bucks will play it safe with their superstar. Missing one regular-season game is a small price to pay if it means Giannis is healthy when it truly matters. With his eyes fixed on another deep playoff run, every precaution is a step toward keeping Milwaukee’s title hopes alive.