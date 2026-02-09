Lou Williams Says Stephen Curry Should Get 2 Statues Outside Of Warriors Arena

Lou Williams may have floated one of the boldest legacy ideas in recent NBA memory, but the argument lands with surprising weight. Speaking on Run It Back TV, Williams said that Stephen Curry should one day have two statues outside the Golden State Warriors arena.

One honoring the dynasty. Another honoring the man who changed basketball forever.

“I think Steph Curry is going to be the first person in NBA history to have two statues outside of an arena. Because I think you put up a statue with the three of those guys, because they’ve made a ton of history as a collective.”

“And Steph Curry, being the global superstar that he is, deserves one as an individual as well. I’m making that case for him right here, right now. I think he’s the first person in NBA history to get two separate statues outside of an arena. I don’t see them doing three individual statues for those guys.”

“I think you do one to memorialize all of those guys and what they’ve been able to do for the Golden State Warriors as four-time champions.

“They did that as a group. Steph Curry on his own, what he’s been able to do, how he changed basketball, and how kids around the world and even the league play basketball at this point, he deserves two as well.”

The idea is simple but powerful. One statue would immortalize the championship core of Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green, a trio that redefined winning in the modern NBA. The second statue would stand alone, dedicated to Curry’s individual impact on the sport itself.

From 2015 to 2022, that trio won four NBA titles, reached six Finals, and turned Golden State into the defining franchise of the era. They did it without a traditional superstar blueprint. No dominant center or heliocentric offense. Instead, they built a system around movement, shooting, and unselfishness. That collective success deserves to be memorialized together.

But Curry’s case does not stop there.

Individually, his resume is overwhelming. He has spent all 18 seasons of his career with the Warriors, winning four championships, two MVP awards, including the league’s only unanimous MVP in 2016, and a Finals MVP. He is a 12-time All-Star, an 11-time All-NBA selection, a two-time scoring champion, a two-time All-Star Game MVP, and a member of the NBA 75th Anniversary Team.

Most notably, he is the all-time leader in three pointers made with 4,263 and counting.

Even now, in his 18th season, Curry is still performing at an elite level. He is averaging 27.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists while shooting 46.8% from the field and 39.1% from three-point range. Longevity has not dulled his influence or his production.

Williams’ argument goes beyond numbers. Curry did not just dominate games. He changed how the game is played. From youth gyms to NBA arenas, shot selection has been rewritten because of him. Pull-up threes in transition, limitless range, and spacing built around shooting gravity are now standard. Entire defensive schemes exist solely because Curry crosses half-court.

That kind of influence is rare. It is cultural, strategic, and generational.

While Thompson left Golden State in 2024, the Warriors trio remains permanently etched into franchise history. The banners are already hanging. A group statue would honor what they built together, and a solo Curry statue would acknowledge something even bigger.

As Lou Williams put it plainly, Steph Curry deserves to be remembered twice. Once for the dynasty and once for changing basketball itself.