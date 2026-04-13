Steve Kerr Calls Out Kawhi Leonard’s Foul-Baiting; Says Warriors Will Be Prepared

After suffering a 115-110 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers in the final game of the regular season, the Golden State Warriors will be gearing up for a rematch in the play-in tournament. With a playoff berth at stake, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has already started preparing for the game.

One of the biggest hurdles the Warriors must overcome is containing Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard in this matchup. Leonard’s dominance this season has been noteworthy, but during a recent interview, Steve Kerr called out the superstar’s foul-baiting approach and how the Warriors would address it.

While acknowledging Leonard’s greatness and how he has improved since their meeting in the 2019 NBA Finals, Kerr stated:

“We’ll have some rules for our guys that we’ve had in regular-season games, too, in terms of not letting him do certain things. He’s going to really try to get fouled. He’s going to do the NBA thing, which lots of guys are doing. [Brandin Podziemski] does it for us. He’ll try to use the rules against the other team and get to the foul line, so we have to be prepared for all of that, just like they do with [Brandin Podziemski].”

Kawhi Leonard has been the driving force behind the Clippers’ success this season. With averages of 27.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game, Leonard has been terrific. However, Steve Kerr may be going overboard by accusing him of foul-baiting.

Since he only averages 6.4 free-throw attempts per game (12th in the NBA), Leonard does not actively hunt for foul calls like some other players in the league. Still, considering his overall production and his 89.2% shooting from the charity stripe, the Warriors would do well to remain cautious.

Is Steve Kerr Putting The Warriors In The Best Position To Win?

The Warriors (37-45) have struggled against the Clippers this season, notching a 1-3 record. While this already raises concerns, the Dubs have had a particularly difficult time dealing with Kawhi Leonard, who has won five of his last six games against Golden State.

In light of this, Steve Kerr’s strategy to shut down Leonard seems appropriate. With defensive-minded players such as Draymond Green, De’Anthony Melton, and a myriad of other role players, the Warriors may have enough bodies to throw at the Clippers’ superstar. However, the problems may lie on the other end of the floor.

Sunday night’s loss marked the third game Warriors superstar Stephen Curry played alongside Kristaps Porzingis. While it was a promising sight to see the Dubs’ duo share the floor, build chemistry, and contribute, Steve Kerr stated that neither player is expected to play extensive minutes in their play-in matchup.

Given that the game against the Clippers is effectively a “win or go home” situation, Kerr’s approach can be deemed cavalier to some extent. While prioritizing player health is understandable, not giving the team the best chance of competing for a playoff spot may seem ill-advised.

Regardless, the play-in matchup will be an uphill battle for the Dubs, who are on a three-game losing streak. While it remains unwise to bet against the Warriors in these situations, Steve Kerr will certainly have his work cut out for him.