Kristaps Porzingis Makes Confident Claim On Chemistry With Stephen Curry

Despite only playing in a handful of games together this season, Kristaps Porzingis remains optimistic about building chemistry with Stephen Curry.

Siddhant Gupta
4 Min Read
Kristaps Porzingis remains optimistic about building chemistry with Stephen Curry. Mandatory Credit: Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Imagn Images

The Golden State Warriors‘ campaign came to a disappointing end after suffering a 115-110 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, resulting in a 37-45 record (10th in the West). While underwhelming, Sunday night’s game marked one of the few times Kristaps Porzingis and Stephen Curry shared the floor, combining for 36 points and presenting some reason for optimism.

Given that both were playing limited minutes and have only shared the floor three times this year, the Warriors’ duo has faced challenges in building chemistry. Still, during a recent interview with ClutchPoints’ Kenzo Fukuda, Porzingis seemed fairly confident about this journey.

When asked about the process of getting familiar with Stephen Curry and building rhythm with him, Porzingis responded:

“I think each game’s a little bit better. Obviously, it’s not perfect from the get-go. But also, we barely got any time together. It’s hard to develop some crazy plays playing just 14 minutes together. It’s a process. I’m learning Steph and picking up on his things, talking to him to let him know what I like. Yeah, I wish we had more time. Maybe we can make more time.”

In a follow-up question, Kristaps Porzingis was asked whether the duo could figure it out as they go along. To this, the big man answered:

“For sure. It’s not like I don’t know him, and he doesn’t know me. It’s not like we can go from zero to 100, but for sure, we can make some progress.”

While speaking, Kristaps Porzingis seemed very aware of how Curry’s gravity and ability to draw defensive attention could help him be more effective. With both players identifying how they can help the other improve, along with their combined championship and veteran experience, the Warriors may have good reason to be optimistic about the pairing.

 

Kristaps Porzingis And Stephen Curry Need To Figure Things Out Now

While Kristaps Porzingis’ acquisition ahead of the trade deadline was an extremely promising move for the team, the Dubs’ misfortune with injuries and illness has repeatedly prevented Porzingis and Curry from developing a rhythm.

Porzingis’ recurring illness has kept him sidelined for extended periods of time this season. Of his 32 appearances this season, which is already low, 15 have been for Golden State. In this stretch, he has averaged 16.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks per game.

Meanwhile, Curry missed 27 games in the final stretch of the season due to a knee injury. Despite this, he averaged 26.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game, showcasing how impactful he could have been when healthy.

Barring the obstacles that kept them from being on the floor together, Curry and Porzingis have all the makings of a solid duo. Considering how their playing styles complement each other, they could prove effective (offensive rating of 111.0 this season). Unfortunately, the Warriors do not have the luxury of time when it comes to building chemistry.

Given their current position, the Dubs are set to compete for a playoff berth through the play-in tournament for the third consecutive season. With an upcoming matchup against the ninth-seeded Clippers (42-40), the Dubs will need their duo to strike a balance if they wish to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
BySiddhant Gupta
Siddhant Gupta is a basketball columnist at Fadeaway World, based out of Mumbai, India. He combines firsthand playing experience with thoughtful analysis to report on the NBA's ever-evolving world. A lifelong athlete, Siddhant's perspective is rooted in years on the court, giving his work a unique edge that resonates with both casual fans and seasoned ones.Before joining Fadeaway World, he spent two formative years at Sportskeeda, where he sharpened his skills and had the opportunity to interview NBA legend Ray Allen during his time in India. A diehard Los Angeles Lakers fan since 2008, Siddhant doesn't just report on the game—he lives it. Beyond his work, he is a student of the game, constantly learning, debating, and engaging with the local and global basketball communities.
Previous Article Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks head coach Doc Rivers and forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) looks on in the fourth quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images Shams Charania Claps Back At Bucks After Doc Rivers Exit, Insists He Was Right About Giannis Antetokounmpo
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like