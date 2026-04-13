Kristaps Porzingis Makes Confident Claim On Chemistry With Stephen Curry

The Golden State Warriors‘ campaign came to a disappointing end after suffering a 115-110 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, resulting in a 37-45 record (10th in the West). While underwhelming, Sunday night’s game marked one of the few times Kristaps Porzingis and Stephen Curry shared the floor, combining for 36 points and presenting some reason for optimism.

Given that both were playing limited minutes and have only shared the floor three times this year, the Warriors’ duo has faced challenges in building chemistry. Still, during a recent interview with ClutchPoints’ Kenzo Fukuda, Porzingis seemed fairly confident about this journey.

When asked about the process of getting familiar with Stephen Curry and building rhythm with him, Porzingis responded:

“I think each game’s a little bit better. Obviously, it’s not perfect from the get-go. But also, we barely got any time together. It’s hard to develop some crazy plays playing just 14 minutes together. It’s a process. I’m learning Steph and picking up on his things, talking to him to let him know what I like. Yeah, I wish we had more time. Maybe we can make more time.”

In a follow-up question, Kristaps Porzingis was asked whether the duo could figure it out as they go along. To this, the big man answered:

“For sure. It’s not like I don’t know him, and he doesn’t know me. It’s not like we can go from zero to 100, but for sure, we can make some progress.”

While speaking, Kristaps Porzingis seemed very aware of how Curry’s gravity and ability to draw defensive attention could help him be more effective. With both players identifying how they can help the other improve, along with their combined championship and veteran experience, the Warriors may have good reason to be optimistic about the pairing.

Kristaps Porzingis And Stephen Curry Need To Figure Things Out Now

While Kristaps Porzingis’ acquisition ahead of the trade deadline was an extremely promising move for the team, the Dubs’ misfortune with injuries and illness has repeatedly prevented Porzingis and Curry from developing a rhythm.

Porzingis’ recurring illness has kept him sidelined for extended periods of time this season. Of his 32 appearances this season, which is already low, 15 have been for Golden State. In this stretch, he has averaged 16.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks per game.

Meanwhile, Curry missed 27 games in the final stretch of the season due to a knee injury. Despite this, he averaged 26.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game, showcasing how impactful he could have been when healthy.

Barring the obstacles that kept them from being on the floor together, Curry and Porzingis have all the makings of a solid duo. Considering how their playing styles complement each other, they could prove effective (offensive rating of 111.0 this season). Unfortunately, the Warriors do not have the luxury of time when it comes to building chemistry.

Given their current position, the Dubs are set to compete for a playoff berth through the play-in tournament for the third consecutive season. With an upcoming matchup against the ninth-seeded Clippers (42-40), the Dubs will need their duo to strike a balance if they wish to keep their playoff hopes alive.