Steve Kerr Explains The Difference Between Stephen Curry And Michael Jordan’s Leadership Styles

Stephen Curry and Michael Jordan have been among the more successful players in NBA history, but only Steve Kerr could properly identify how different they were as leaders.

Siddhant Gupta
4 Min Read
Steve Kerr points out how Stephen Curry's leadership style is different from Michael Jordan's. Mandatory Credit: Fadeaway World
Mandatory Credit: Fadeaway World

Stephen Curry and Michael Jordan, while vastly different players, share some similarities. Both played a critical role in establishing a dynasty in the NBA, and during their peak, both were unanimously regarded as the best players in the league.

By virtue of their impact on their respective teams, both Stephen Curry and Michael Jordan are regarded as charismatic individuals and leaders. However, during a recent interview with The New Yorker, Steve Kerr, who had the luxury of playing alongside Jordan and coaching Curry, could point out the finer differences in their leadership styles.

While speaking with The New Yorker’s Charles Bethea, Kerr was asked how Curry compares to Jordan. The Warriors‘ head coach responded:

“He’s an incredible leader. Michael was an incredible leader himself, but it’s an entirely different approach. I mean, Steph’s compassion for his teammates, his joy in life, his joy for celebrating everybody else’s accomplishments is so powerful.”

Kerr essentially noted that, compared to Michael Jordan, Stephen Curry had an easygoing and lighthearted personality, one that his teammates would consider “approachable.” Considering the stories about the Bulls’ practice sessions and Jordan’s competitive drive, this seems believable.

Still, Steve Kerr made sure to note that it wasn’t Curry’s impact and leadership alone that helped Golden State win four rings in eight years. With players such as Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, and Andre Iguodala playing equally vital roles, the Warriors benefited from more than just one leader.

In contrast, the Bulls were very clearly Jordan’s team. But it was apparent that he also had a fantastic star cast. With players like Scottie Pippen and Dennis Rodman supporting him, Jordan was fortunate enough to have terrific teammates beside him.

 

Stephen Curry’s Impact Has Been Different From Michael Jordan’s

Steve Kerr has previously acknowledged how similar Stephen Curry and Michael Jordan are, noting that their self-confidence and aura are alike. However, even within this, Kerr added that Jordan may have been more “calculating,” highlighting his intention to dominate his opponents. On the other hand, Kerr described Curry’s approach as more free-flowing and unique.

While both are undoubtedly among the greatest to have ever played the game, their impact has been vastly different.

In Jordan’s case, the Bulls‘ legend transformed the NBA into a global brand. From his sneaker deal with Nike to his performances on the basketball court, Michael Jordan took the NBA to new heights of popularity, redefining what it meant to be the face of the league.

While Stephen Curry has followed in Jordan’s footsteps for the most part, his impact has also been felt differently.

For all intents and purposes, Curry changed the game of basketball. By transforming the three-point shot into a viable offensive weapon, the Warriors’ superstar is solely responsible for changing the approach to the game, though even Kerr isn’t too fond of this anymore.

Needless to say, their respective styles have yielded positive results. With Jordan going 6-0 in the NBA Finals and winning Finals MVP each time, he was truly unstoppable in his era.

Although Curry didn’t enjoy the same success in winning the Finals MVP award, winning four titles and being named the first unanimous MVP in NBA history comes with its own set of bragging rights.

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BySiddhant Gupta
Siddhant Gupta is a basketball columnist at Fadeaway World, based out of Mumbai, India. He combines firsthand playing experience with thoughtful analysis to report on the NBA's ever-evolving world. A lifelong athlete, Siddhant's perspective is rooted in years on the court, giving his work a unique edge that resonates with both casual fans and seasoned ones.Before joining Fadeaway World, he spent two formative years at Sportskeeda, where he sharpened his skills and had the opportunity to interview NBA legend Ray Allen during his time in India. A diehard Los Angeles Lakers fan since 2008, Siddhant doesn't just report on the game—he lives it. Beyond his work, he is a student of the game, constantly learning, debating, and engaging with the local and global basketball communities.
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