“There Was A Lot Of Fear And Doubt”: Stephen Curry Recalls LeBron James, Chris Paul Story In Personal Confession

Stephen Curry, the Warriors’ superstar, appeared on the latest episode of the ‘Mind the Game’ podcast with LeBron James and Steve Nash. In the first part of the two-part release of the episode, Curry opened up about dealing with his ankle issues and how he spiralled into a dark place in his mind before getting drafted to the NBA.

“You’re just like, What is the problem? Like, I feel strong, I feel coordinated, but I can’t necessarily get through a full season,” said Curry while recalling how he dealt with his ankle issues in college.

“So, learning your body, learning like breaking it down from the beginning, to your point, core strength, glute strength, the entire chain that can show itself if you know in strength or weakness down in your ankles.”

“And for me, like the most boring, monotonous work you’ve ever done in your life, right? Every day. The little muscles, little muscles, proprioception-type stuff, movement patterns,” Curry further added.

“And there were definitely some dark days when you get to this league”, admitted Curry. “I remember when we came to your camp when my junior year, you and CP [Chris Paul] gave us this whole like freaking speech on ‘y’all think y’all nice now but y’all– when you get to the league everything resets, like you have to earn your way,'” said Curry as he recalled getting a harsh reality check from Chris Paul at LeBron James’ camp.

“I’m thinking that just means like production on the court, I ain’t know nothing about the off the court stuff. So, like that was the learning curve of trying to figure out how you’re going to survive in this league.”

“And if I couldn’t even be available, how do I even know? Am I good enough? Can I get to that level? There was a lot of fear and doubt in that moment for sure. Cause you feel so far away from yourself,” said Curry in the personal confession.

Curry dealing with such problems shows us that, at the end of the day, superstar athletes have come from humble human roots, and they’re just like all of us.

From a point where he was worried about making it to the league to now, entering his 17th season, while writing what could be the final chapters in the book of Curry’s career, his stories about such victories in his daily struggles to stay at the top of the league at this age are truly inspirational.

Stephen Curry is currently averaging 26.6 points, 4.4 assists, and 3.6 rebounds in the first seven games of the season, while shooting 38.5% from the three-point line. Curry playing at this level at age 37 is one of the things that contribute to making him a generational player.