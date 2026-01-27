Warriors Reportedly Rejected Stephen Curry’s Trade Suggestions To Acquire A Star

The Golden State Warriors are walking a tightrope, and according to a revealing report, they are doing so while quietly pushing back against trade ideas from the one voice that matters most.

Marcus Thompson III of The Athletic reported that the Warriors’ front office has declined to execute several trades for star players that Stephen Curry personally advocated for in recent years.

“Management refused to make some trades suggested by Curry… There were some possible trades that Steph pushed and promoted, but which were not executed by the Front Office.”

The Warriors sit eighth in the Western Conference with a 26–22 record. They are competitive enough to avoid blowing things up, but clearly not strong enough to feel like a real title threat. That tension has only intensified after losing Jimmy Butler to a season-ending ACL injury.

Butler was acquired at last year’s deadline and then extended, leaving roughly $54 million in salary sidelined for the rest of the season.

At the same time, Golden State’s future-focused pieces are fraying. Jonathan Kuminga, their most talented young player, has demanded a trade following internal fallout. The Warriors still value him highly, but league demand has not matched their asking price. They recently rejected a Lakers proposal that the front office deemed far too light, reinforcing how selective they remain even while stuck in limbo.

The result is a roster caught between timelines. The Warriors have assets. They have young forwards with upside, a collection of role players, and a deep pool of draft picks. What they lack is clarity. They have been loosely linked to Andrew Wiggins, whom they already traded once, though nothing concrete has emerged. They have also been mentioned in connection with Daniel Gafford, a solid upgrade that does not solve the bigger problem.

That bigger problem is urgency.

Curry is 37 and will turn 38 in a matter of months. He is still performing at an elite level, averaging 27.3 points, 5.0 assists, and shooting 46.8% from the field and 39.0% from three-point range. He is not playing like a star winding down. He is playing like someone who still believes a championship run is possible. That belief is what makes Thompson’s report resonate.

The Warriors’ long-term thinking has clashed with Curry’s competitive timeline. Management has resisted going all-in on the stars Curry wanted, prioritizing flexibility and future options instead. Now, the irony is hard to miss. The Warriors may finally be approaching the moment where they have no choice but to swing big.

League chatter has already tied them to potential offseason pursuits of Giannis Antetokounmpo, whose future in Milwaukee looks increasingly uncertain. There is also speculation around LeBron James, though that path is filled with unknowns, including retirement.

Curry has not publicly threatened to leave. He has not applied pressure through the media. But reports like this underline the quiet tension beneath the surface. The Warriors are running out of time to balance patience with ambition. If they continue to say no to the stars Curry wants, they may eventually be forced to confront a harder question. How long can you ask one of the greatest players ever to wait?