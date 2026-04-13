Rockets Blow Out Grizzlies To Set Up Meeting With Lakers In First Round; 5 Key Takeaways

The Houston Rockets sent a message. In a dominant 132-101 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies, Houston controlled 87% of the game and built a massive 39-point lead at its peak, even with Kevin Durant and Alperen Sengun sitting.

This wasn’t about hot shooting or luck, but physical, overwhelming basketball that showcased exactly why the Rockets are a dangerous matchup heading into their first-round showdown with the Los Angeles Lakers. Here are the five key takeaways.

1. Rockets Dominate The Glass In Historic Fashion

The Rockets completely dominated the rebounding battle with a staggering 64 rebounds, while the Grizzlies managed to snatch only 39. Even more impressive was Houston’s 21 offensive rebounds, which allowed the Rockets to generate a plethora of second-chance scoring opportunities.

Clint Capela was a game-changer for Houston with 23 points and 13 rebounds. Capela shot 9-11 from the floor, accounting for 7 of the 21 offensive rebounds. This was an all-around team effort from Houston, as the multiple Rockets that attacked the glass created a physical rebounding presence that the Grizzlies didn’t have an answer for. This was evident as Houston was able to score 62 points in the paint and dictate the pace of the game.

2. Balanced Scoring Overwhelms Memphis

The Rockets didn’t rely on a single scorer – they attacked in waves. Five players scored in double figures in the starting lineup, led by Clint Capela (23), Tari Eason (20), and Reed Sheppard (19).

That balance made Houston incredibly difficult to defend. Even when shots weren’t falling from deep (just 28.6% from three), they still shot 48-105 overall by attacking inside and capitalizing on second chances. The ball didn’t stick either – the Rockets finished with 23 assists, showing a steady offensive rhythm throughout.

3. Defense Turns Into Easy Offense

Houston’s defense quietly set the tone early and never let up. They forced 13 turnovers and turned them into 15 points, while also generating 16 fast-break points to keep Memphis constantly on its heels.

Amen Thompson filled the stat sheet with 9 points, 10 rebounds, and 7 assists off the bench, adding activity on both ends. Meanwhile, Houston recorded 10 steals and 8 blocks, consistently disrupting Memphis’ offensive flow and preventing any real comeback momentum from forming.

4. Grizzlies’ Inefficiency Seals Their Fate

Memphis simply couldn’t generate an efficient offense. They shot just 41.1% from the field and a rough 13-49 (26.5%) from three, taking a high volume of outside shots but failing to convert at a meaningful rate.

Dariq Whitehead led the team with 26 points, but it came on 11-21 shooting with 4-of-11 from deep, while others struggled to find consistency. Despite Rayan Rupert posting 21 points and 12 rebounds, Memphis couldn’t keep up due to poor shot selection and a lack of interior resistance.

5. Rockets Carry Momentum Into Lakers Series

This win wasn’t just about advancing; it was about momentum. Houston dominated nearly every statistical category: rebounds (64-37), points in the paint (62-48), and overall effort plays that don’t always show in the box score.

With players like Clint Capela anchoring the interior and a deep rotation contributing across the board, the Rockets now head into a first-round matchup against the Lakers with confidence and identity. If they bring this level of physicality and energy, they won’t be an easy out.