Rockets vs. Clippers Prediction: Preview, Injury Report, Advantages, X-Factors

The Rockets host the Clippers at Toyota Center on Tuesday, February 10, 2026, at 8:00 PM ET.

The Rockets come in at 32-19 (4th in the West), and they’ve been excellent at home (17-6). The Clippers are 25-27 (10th in the West) and have been shaky on the road (12-16).

The Rockets just beat the Thunder 112-106 behind a monster two-way night from Alperen Sengun, and that win matters because it showed they can still control games without a traditional point guard.

The Clippers are coming off a 115-96 win over the Timberwolves, with Kawhi Leonard dropping 41, which is basically the cleanest version of their path: defend, keep the pace under control, then let Kawhi decide the game late.

This is the third meeting. The season series is 1-1: the Rockets won 115-113 on December 11, then the Clippers blew them out 128-108 on December 23.

For the Rockets, it starts with Kevin Durant (25.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.4 assists) and Sengun (20.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, 6.3 assists).

For the Clippers, it’s Leonard (28.0 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists) plus the supporting scoring and spacing from John Collins (13.8 points, 5.0 rebounds).

Injury Report

Rockets

Steven Adams: Out (left ankle surgery)

Fred VanVleet: Out (right knee ACL repair)

Clippers

Bradley Beal: Out (left hip fracture)

Darius Garland: Out (left toe injury management)

Quick note on Darius Garland, because it changes how you read the matchup: he arrived in the James Harden trade, but he still hasn’t debuted, so he hasn’t been a factor or anything close to it yet with his absence.

Why The Rockets Have The Advantage

The simplest edge is possession control, and it shows up in the team profile. The Rockets are the No. 1 rebounding team in the league at 48.8 boards per game, and that’s how you build a floor even when the offense gets clunky.

They also play a style that travels inside a game. They’re only 19th in points per game (115.1), but they generate extra chances with offensive boards (16.0 per game), and they’re a top-tier steals team at 9.0 per game. When you pair that with a home record like 17-6, you’re basically asking the opponent to be perfect just to keep the math even.

And the Clippers, right now, are missing the two cleanest sources of “easy points.” Bradley Beal is out for the season, and Garland hasn’t played a minute yet. That matters because the Clippers already turn it over 15.3 times per game, so if the Rockets get into their steals-and-run game even in short bursts, it can flip a close game fast.

Why The Clippers Have The Advantage

The Clippers’ counter is shot-making and half-court structure. They’re not lighting up the scoreboard overall (112.4 points per game), but they shoot it well: 47.9% from the field and 36.7% from three, and their 3-point percentage sits 9th in the league.

That spacing matters against a Rockets team that can win the possession battle. If the Clippers hit early threes, it pulls help away from Sengun’s paint touches and makes it harder for the Rockets to stack the floor with bodies. It also lets Kawhi play the version of basketball he wants: slower pace, fewer live-ball mistakes, and targeted hunting in the midrange.

And even with all the roster chaos, the Clippers’ overall efficiency profile is still “real team” territory: 13th in offensive rating, 20th in defensive rating. They’re not elite, but they’re organized enough to hang around until Leonard takes over.

X-Factors

Reed Sheppard is the Rockets’ volatility button. He’s at 12.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 3.0 assists in 24.6 minutes, and the real swing is the combo of 2.3 threes per game on 37.8% plus 1.4 steals.

If Sheppard hits a couple early pull-ups or trail threes, the Clippers can’t “load up” on the Rockets’ stars the same way, because the weakside help gets punished immediately. If he’s cold, the Rockets still have the floor, but the spacing gets tighter and the game can slow into a grind.

Tari Eason is the Rockets’ margin-play weapon. He’s averaging 12.4 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 1.3 steals, and he’s been on a heater from deep at 47.8% while taking 4.7 attempts per game. That matters in this matchup because the Clippers are going to live with some non-star shots.

John Collins is the Clippers’ release valve. He’s at 13.8 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 56.6% from the field and 44.1% from three. With the Clippers missing perimeter juice, Collins’ value is that he can score without dribbling: quick seals, rim runs, and catch-and-shoot threes when the Rockets shade extra bodies toward Kawhi.

Kris Dunn is the “keep it together” guy. He’s putting up 7.9 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 3.3 assists with 1.4 steals in 27.3 minutes, while shooting 47.2% from the field and 36.2% from three. The Clippers don’t need him to be flashy. They need him to survive the Rockets’ pressure, get them into sets, and create a couple of live-ball turnovers the other way.

Prediction

I’m taking the Rockets, and it’s mostly about their size advantage. Being the No. 1 rebounding team is a cheat code in these matchups, especially at home, and the Clippers are coming in short on ball-handling juice with Garland still not debuting. If the Clippers shoot the lights out, sure, they can steal it. But the Rockets’ ability to manufacture extra shots is the cleanest advantage on the floor.

Prediction: Rockets 114, Clippers 108