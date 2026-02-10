Ivica Zubac Says NBA Players Could Get Into A Serious Debt With Popular Card Game: “If You Don’t Pay, You Can’t Play”

Ivica Zubac has never sugarcoated the realities of NBA life, and his latest revelation adds another layer to how quickly money can disappear even for professional athletes. Speaking on the X&O’s CHAT podcast, Ivica Zubac explained how a popular card game played on team flights can put players into real financial trouble if they are not disciplined.

“We play their game. It’s called Bourré. Not complicated, but fast-paced. And all the money’s gone. It’s played at a fast pace, so it’s pretty exciting. The rule is you pay by the next flight. Everyone always pays. No drama. So we don’t end up like the Washington Wizards. If you don’t pay, you can’t play.”

“The young players aren’t allowed to sit at the table. The ones playing are guys who’ve already earned some money in their careers. Veterans. You can lose big and win big too.”

The game is called Bourre, and according to Zubac, it is fast, intense, and unforgiving. He described it as simple to learn but dangerous because of how quickly money changes hands. The rule is straightforward and absolute. If you lose, you pay by the next flight. If you do not pay, you are done. You cannot play again. There are no exceptions and no excuses. That rule exists for one reason. Debt.

Zubac made it clear this is not some casual locker room pastime. Bourre is played for serious money, and the pace means players can lose large sums in a short time. That is why rookies and young players are not allowed anywhere near the table. Only veterans who have already earned significant money in their careers are allowed to play.

The idea is protection as much as it is tradition. A young player on a rookie contract could wreck himself financially in a single night.

Zubac even gave a recent example that shows how common these games are. After a game in Utah, Zubac stayed overnight when the Golden State Warriors were in town for the next game. Draymond Green reached out to James Harden, and soon the table was set. Zubac, Harden, Green, and De’Anthony Melton played all night. This is not unusual. It is part of how players pass time during the grind of an NBA season.

What makes this story resonate is Zubac’s own financial history. When he first entered the league with the Los Angeles Lakers, he learned the hard way that NBA money disappears faster than people expect. Taxes, cost of living, agent fees, and daily expenses left him living paycheck to paycheck early in his career. That experience shaped how seriously he treats money now.

There is a direct connection between that early shock and the strict rules around Bourre. Zubac understands how quickly someone can spiral if they are careless. He knows that losing control of finances is not theoretical. It is real.

Now with the Indiana Pacers, Zubac is financially secure and experienced enough to handle those risks. Still, his warning is clear. Even in the NBA, debt is one bad habit away. Bourre might look like a harmless card game on a private plane, but in reality, it is a test of discipline.

For Zubac, the lesson is simple and universal. Money moves fast in this league. If you do not respect it, whether through taxes, lifestyle, or gambling, it will be gone before you realize it.