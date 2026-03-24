4 Things We Learned From The Clippers’ 33-Point Blowout Win Against the Bucks

The Los Angeles Clippers came away with a resounding 129-96 win against a shorthanded Milwaukee Bucks team on Monday night, helping them improve to 36-36 on the season. Having returned to .500 after posting a two-game winning streak, L.A. appears to have regained some of the momentum it lost earlier in the month.

Although beating the Bucks without Giannis Antetokounmpo is expected of a franchise with playoff aspirations, a 33-point margin puts into perspective what Los Angeles is capable of accomplishing when it gets going.

With Kawhi Leonard (28 PTS, 5 REB, 8-18 FG) leading the charge, the Clippers have successfully erased the memory of their four-game losing streak. Having risen to eighth in the West (0.5 games ahead of Portland), Los Angeles is a team to look out for heading into the postseason.

Let’s explore the four things we learned from the Clippers’ victory over the Bucks on Monday night.

The Clippers’ Offense Is Humming

The Los Angeles Clippers have demonstrated incredible resilience this season. Despite starting the season with a 6-21 record, the Clippers have clawed their way back into the play-in picture. Now, with a potent unit in place, Los Angeles has the potential to be a playoff team.

Since the All-Star break, the Clippers have been one of the best offensive teams in the league. With an offensive rating of 119.6 (3rd in the NBA), L.A. boasts some terrific offensive firepower. With the likes of Kawhi Leonard, Darius Garland, and Bennedict Mathurin in the fold, the Clippers possess the ability to go toe-to-toe with the top teams in the league.

Although their offense has been impressive, the Clippers will need to address their defensive woes. With a rating of 114.8 (20th in the NBA) since the All-Star break, Los Angeles will need to resolve this issue if they intend to compete for a playoff berth.

Darius Garland Is Settling Into A Groove

One of the key factors for the Clippers to be successful moving forward will be Darius Garland’s assimilation into the rotation. As one of the most gifted playmakers and shot-creators in the league, L.A. will be quite dependent on Garland to create more scoring opportunities for the team as a whole.

Although Garland hasn’t been consistently available thus far, the All-Star guard has been quite effective. Coming off a performance of 15 points and six assists while shooting 5-7 from the field and 3-4 from three-point range, the Clippers guard seems to be on a roll.

Over his last 10 appearances, Garland is averaging 24.1 points, 7.6 assists, and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 49.2% from the field and 51.7% from three-point range. Given how crucial his scoring will be in supporting Leonard’s efforts moving forward, the Clippers will hope he can continue to build upon his recent form.

The Bucks Are Not Going To The Playoffs

The Milwaukee Bucks have been one of the more complicated franchises to understand this season. While there has been a clear indication that their superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo will only play for them if they emerge as contenders, their actions suggest otherwise.

While Antetokounmpo’s run-ins with injury this season undoubtedly harmed Milwaukee’s chances, the team’s decision-making has also raised some eyebrows. Now, with the team waiving Cam Thomas, a gifted offensive player with developmental upside, new questions will arise about their direction.

With a 29-42 record, the tenth-ranked Bucks already face a challenge to secure a spot in the play-in tournament. Given that reports have suggested that Milwaukee has attempted to convince Antetokounmpo to sit out the remainder of the season, it is safe to say that the Bucks have given up on competing for a playoff spot this season.

Bennedict Mathurin Needs To Return Soon

Bennedict Mathurin has been one of the key players for the Los Angeles Clippers lately. Since being traded to L.A. by the Indiana Pacers, Mathurin has shown tremendous growth as a star-caliber player with two-way upside.

Although he has struggled with consistency, his averages of 20.7 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 0.9 assists per game over the last 10 games indicate his ability to contribute.

Mathurin was sidelined with a toe injury after the loss to the Spurs last week. The Clippers appear to be taking a cautious approach with this, but considering the gravity of the situation, L.A. may need him to return sooner.

In his four-game absence, Los Angeles has posted a 2-2 record. Given that the team has enjoyed a 9-5 record when he has played with them this season, the Clippers may benefit from the additional boost heading into the remaining 10 games of the schedule.