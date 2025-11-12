Encouraging Update On LeBron James After First Practice

LeBron James is getting close. After missing the first 12 games of the season, the Lakers star just took part in his first five-on-five action and is inching toward a return to the main roster. According to Shams Charania, James looked strong in a G-League practice session this week.

“LeBron James was assigned to the South Bay Lakers and he went through his first practice of this NBA season and, most critically, his first five on five action of the season as he works his way to a debut from sciatica on his right side,” Charania said on NBA Today.

It was a much-needed step for LeBron as he tries to recover from the nerve issue that’s kept him off the court since the preseason. Thankfully, all signs point to things moving in the right direction.

“Sources told me this afternoon that LeBron looked great, felt great, as he went through that practice. He moved well and he didn’t show any signs of issues as he worked through this nerve issue on his right side.”

James, 40, suffered his sciatica injury over the summer, and he’s been working to ease himself back into action. Opting to take a cautious approach, James has yet to play this season, and he did not travel with the Lakers on their current road trip.

As it stands, the Lakers shouldn’t expect LeBron back until at least next week, but they have enough to survive until then. With outstanding play from Austin Reaves and Luka Doncic, the Lakers have held their own so far as they sit fourth in the West at 8-3.

Tonight, against the Thunder, the Lakers will have their toughest fight yet, but it’s also a chance to show that things are different from previous LeBron years.

With a brilliant coach, deep supporting cast, and star-studded roster, the Lakers have a lot going in their favor right now, and their momentum has been steady. Even without James, they are a group that can compete with anyone in the West.

So, with LeBron back in the lineup, one can only imagine how dangerous this Lakers team is. With career averages of 27.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 7.4 assists per game, his game is timeless and his impact is undeniable.

His scoring will lift the Lakers’ offense to new heights, and his playmaking will create new opportunities for everyone. His presence will also relieve the pressure from Doncic and Reaves, who have been carrying the team all season. That’s not to mention his influence as a leader and on-court coach for his team.

Ultimately, while LeBron’s future beyond this season is uncertain, he’s not worried about tomorrow. For the King, every day is progress, and he’s taking it one step at a time.

If this really is the final chapter of LeBron’s career, he’s going to make it count. The Lakers are already off to a great start without him, but they’ll need everything he has once the postseason comes around. When the King is back, this team goes from dangerous to downright terrifying.