Lakers Have Same Record After 54 Games As Last Year: Encouraging Or Warning Sign?

Through 54 games, the Los Angeles Lakers are sitting at 33-21.

That record should feel familiar.

At the same point last season, they were also 33-21. On the surface, it is a neat symmetry. Beneath it, there is a real debate. Is this a sign of stability and resilience, or a flashing warning that this team might be treading water?

The context matters.

Last season, through 54 games, LeBron James had missed just four games, Anthony Davis missed five, and Austin Reaves missed five. This year tells a very different story. LeBron has missed 18 games, Luka Doncic has missed 12, and Austin Reaves has missed 26. And yet, the Lakers are in the exact same spot in the standings.

That alone is encouraging.

It suggests depth, internal growth, and a higher offensive ceiling. Luka is now the franchise cornerstone, fully established after arriving around this time last year. He is averaging 32.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 8.6 assists while shooting 47.3% from the field and 34.5% from three-point range.

Austin Reaves has taken another leap, averaging 25.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 6.0 assists, shooting 50.8% from the field andd 36.3% from three-point range.

His emergence as a true secondary star is one of the biggest differences between last year and now. LeBron, despite missing time early and adjusting physically at 41, is still producing 22.0 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 7.1 assits shooting 50.2% from the field and 30.5% from three.

Since turning 41, he has quietly stabilized the team whenever available.

Offensively, the numbers are steady. The Lakers ranked 11th in offensive rating last season. They are 11th again this year. That consistency, despite major injury absences, speaks volumes.

The defensive side, though, is where the warning lights start flashing.

Last season, they were 17th in defensive rating and 14th in net rating. This year, they have slipped to 23rd in defensive rating and 16th in net rating. That drop is not insignificant.

Anthony Davis anchored last year’s defense before being traded in the Luka deal. Dorian Finney-Smith also provided switchability and toughness. This current roster has struggled to replicate that edge.

So what does 33-21 really mean?

It means the floor is high. Even with Luka missing stretches and Reaves sidelined for weeks, the Lakers did not collapse. That is a positive indicator for playoff resilience. Luka himself recently called this group ‘very dangerous,’ and there is logic behind that confidence.

A fully healthy trio of Luka, Reaves, and LeBron in a playoff setting is terrifying offensively.

However, the identical record also suggests they have not yet made a leap in terms of dominance. The net rating has dipped, and the defense has regressed. They are winning games, but not overwhelming opponents.

If you are looking at it glass half full, the Lakers are in the same position despite significantly worse injury luck, and their best basketball may still be ahead. If you are looking at it cautiously, you see structural defensive issues that could be exposed in a seven-game series.

The record is the same, but the ceiling feels higher. But the margin for error might be thinner.