Jarred Vanderbilt Looks Frustrated With LeBron James For His Poor Defensive Effort

Jarred Vanderbilt appeared to blame LeBron James for a defensive mishap against the Knicks.

Siddhant Gupta
5 Min Read
Jan 6, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Lakers looked all over the place during the second half of Sunday night’s 112-100 loss to the New York Knicks. Although errors have become the norm, a defensive mistake by Lakers superstar LeBron James demanded particular attention.

LeBron James has been scrutinized for his poor defensive effort over the past few seasons. While this could be attributed to his age for the most part, the results on the team’s performance have been evident.

On one play during Sunday night’s game, Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns blew past Deandre Ayton and went down the middle in an attempt to score at the rim. Instead of getting in front and standing his ground, James took a risk and attempted to strip the Knicks’ big man, whiffing in the process.

This led to a mismatch for Ayton, who was still tracking Towns. With OG Anunoby free in the dunker’s spot, a simple drop-off from Towns resulted in an easy bucket, leading to Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt glaring at James in disbelief.

LeBron James seemingly abandoned his mark (Anunoby) to cut off Towns. While there is merit in trying to steal the ball, communicating the play with either Rui Hachimura or Vanderbilt may have salvaged the situation. Instead, Rui Hachimura was caught in a two-on-one situation, forcing him to commit to the man on the perimeter instead.

Although Vanderbilt didn’t explicitly say anything to James, he ensured that the superstar knew of his mistake. In this regard, James’ reaction was also telling.

Needless to say, the Lakers’ defensive woes continue, as they post a defensive rating of 117.1 (25th in the NBA). Still, Vanderbilt wasn’t the only one who was frustrated with James’ defensive effort as NBA fans on X also took to calling out the Lakers’ superstar.

“That’s been LeBron the past five years. He played SELECTIVE defense,” said one user.

“Bron is so checked out. Can’t lie, this s**t is funny,” added another.

“Good! I’m a big Bron fan, too. Someone on the team needs to hold him accountable.”

“Folks are getting tired of this,” noted one fan.

“LeContract is over.”

“My king’s old. He wasn’t close to stealing that.”

“Been a trend all season,” added one user.

“LeBron’s signature move.”

“People are going to say he’s 40, but we need to stop with the excuses.”

“What a great All-Star. Definitely deserving of it,” commented one fan, sarcastically.

LeBron James’ defensive lapses were costly, to say the least. Another instance in the third quarter saw James slow down in transition defense, leaving the Lakers one man short on the Knicks’ fast break. Although the team disrupted the play, the poor effort doesn’t bode well.

Many fans called LeBron James out, especially in light of his record-extending 22nd All-Star nod, hinting at him not being deserving of the selection. While this may be considered harsh, given what the team needs from him daily to remain in the playoff picture, it may be justified.

With a 29-19 record, the Lakers are barely hanging on to sixth place in the Western Conference standings. Currently tied with the Phoenix Suns (7th in the West), the Lakers will need to string together some wins to create some distance, which seems highly unlikely without any reinforcements.

Having missed out on players like De’Andre Hunter and Keon Ellis, the Lakers can now only hope that Austin Reaves returns as soon as possible to help carry some of the offensive burden.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
BySiddhant Gupta
Siddhant Gupta is a basketball columnist at Fadeaway World, based out of Mumbai, India. He combines firsthand playing experience with thoughtful analysis to report on the NBA's ever-evolving world. A lifelong athlete, Siddhant's perspective is rooted in years on the court, giving his work a unique edge that resonates with both casual fans and seasoned ones.Before joining Fadeaway World, he spent two formative years at Sportskeeda, where he sharpened his skills and had the opportunity to interview NBA legend Ray Allen during his time in India. A diehard Los Angeles Lakers fan since 2008, Siddhant doesn't just report on the game—he lives it. Beyond his work, he is a student of the game, constantly learning, debating, and engaging with the local and global basketball communities.
Previous Article Feb 1, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) drives to the basket against New York Knicks guards Jalen Brunson (11) and Landry Shamet (44) during the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images “Not My Pay Grade”: LeBron James Refuses To Speak On Potential Trades; Blames Austin Reaves’ Absence
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like