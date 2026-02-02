LeBron James Gives Humble Reaction To 22nd All-Star Selection; Wasn’t Concerned About Missing Out

After reaching yet another career milestone, LeBron James expressed gratitude to the coaches for selecting him, but stated he wasn't concerned with the All-Star Game.

While playing at Madison Square Garden is always a big event on LeBron James‘ calendar, Sunday night was particularly more meaningful. With James being selected as a reserve player for the upcoming All-Star Game, the superstar earned his 22nd consecutive All-Star nod, building upon the current record.

Although the Los Angeles Lakers suffered a 112-100 loss to the New York Knicks, LeBron James’ achievement was among the main talking points. Following the result, James shared a humble statement about his selection while speaking with the media.

“Obviously, it’s super humbling,” James stated. “Mad respect to the coaches… Once you’re playing at this stage of my career, to be an All-Star, it means a lot to my family, the people who have been following my career, and my faithful who have been following my journey. It’s always boring, just from a humble standpoint, to always be able to be rewarded for what you’re working toward.”

As the only person in NBA history with 22 consecutive All-Star selections, LeBron James remains in a league of his own. However, at one stage, there was some doubt about whether he would even be selected as an All-Star this year.

After the initial fan votes returned, James wasn’t among the most-voted players in the West. After the list of starters was revealed, concerns grew about the superstar’s chances of being selected as a reserve. Still, this concern appeared to be one-sided, as LeBron James claimed he wasn’t bothered by the thought of losing his streak.

“I’m going to be honest; I really didn’t think about it,” he commented. “It wasn’t a goal of mine to come into the season, miss the first 14 games and say, ‘Okay, I need to be an All-Star.’ I just wanted to get back to playing the game at the high level I knew I was capable of once I kind of worked the rust off from missing preseason, training camp, my summer workout, which I’ve never done [missed] in my whole career. So, I didn’t think about the All-Star Game, to be honest.”

James’ composed response could be attributed to his years of experience as an All-Star in the league. Although his popularity may not have carried him through this time, his selection was an inevitability that even Luka Doncic acknowledged when he stated:

“Of course, he deserves it. He’s playing at a top level still at his age; it’s incredible to share the floor with him.”

Even at 41, James appears to be one of the top players in the league. Although his activity has dipped, especially on the defensive end, the forward still finds a way to contribute.

With averages of 21.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 6.6 assists per game, LeBron James remains an extremely productive asset. But while acknowledging James’ limitations and the team’s 29-19 record, it becomes abundantly clear that the Lakers need Austin Reaves back to support them.

